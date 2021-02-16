Verizon, Chevron Shares Rise Following Disclosure of Berkshire Hathaway Stakes

By Kimberly Chin

The shares of Verizon Communications Inc. and Chevron Corp. rose 2.7% and 2.2%, respectively, in after-hours trading Tuesday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. disclosed new stakes in the companies over the past quarter.

Berkshire had acquired a stake of 146.7 million shares in telecommunications giant Verizon, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The company also bought a stake of 48.5 million shares in Chevron.

