Verizon Communications Inc.

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(VZ)
Summary 
Summary

Verizon, Chevron Shares Rise Following Disclosure of Berkshire Hathaway Stakes

02/16/2021 | 05:37pm EST
By Kimberly Chin

The shares of Verizon Communications Inc. and Chevron Corp. rose 2.7% and 2.2%, respectively, in after-hours trading Tuesday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. disclosed new stakes in the companies over the past quarter.

Berkshire had acquired a stake of 146.7 million shares in telecommunications giant Verizon, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The company also bought a stake of 48.5 million shares in Chevron.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-21 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 1.19% 369333 Delayed Quote.4.94%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.63% 93.13 Delayed Quote.9.59%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. -0.09% 54.15 Delayed Quote.-7.74%
WTI 0.02% 60.111 Delayed Quote.25.23%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 128 B - -
Net income 2020 18 086 M - -
Net Debt 2020 104 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 4,58%
Capitalization 224 B 224 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,56x
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 132 200
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 61,57 $
Last Close Price 54,20 $
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Craig Silliman Chief Administrative & Legal Officer, Executive VP
Clarence Otis Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-7.74%224 285
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.27%118 844
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION9.41%98 580
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.27%85 830
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY13.02%63 929
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY17.75%47 117
