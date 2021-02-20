Log in
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Verizon Communications : Foundation donates $250,000 to Feeding Texas for winter storm relief

02/20/2021 | 01:59pm EST
BASKING RIDGE, N.J. - Following this week's historic winter storms, the Verizon Foundation is making a $250,000 donation to Feeding Texas to support immediate relief efforts in communities across the state. The organization will use the funds to help relieve hunger, an issue which was further exacerbated by the storms.

'As a member of these vibrant Texas communities Verizon is ready to support first responders, our customers and employees impacted by these catastrophic storms,' said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon. 'We believe it's critical to support our communities during a crisis, and to help them recover and rebuild after a storm has passed.'

'Hundreds of thousands of Texans impacted by the storm will turn to food banks in the days and weeks to come, on top of the millions already struggling to feed their families during the pandemic,' said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas. 'On behalf of the 21 food banks in the Feeding Texas network, we are grateful to the Verizon Foundation for their support of our relief efforts. This donation will help Texas food banks keep their communities nourished and resilient through this crisis.'

Verizon customers can also assist in relief efforts by texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 and $10 will be added to their Verizon bill and donated to American Red Cross upon confirmation of the billing zip code. American Red Cross is supporting at least 35 warming centers with cots and blankets across the state and more.

Customers also can text RESCUE to 52000 to give a one-time $10 donation to the Salvation Army USA, which is providing shelter, food, and other necessary items to those in need.

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 20 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 128 B - -
Net income 2020 18 086 M - -
Net Debt 2020 104 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
Yield 2020 4,40%
Capitalization 234 B 234 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,63x
EV / Sales 2021 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 132 200
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 61,57 $
Last Close Price 56,45 $
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Craig Silliman Chief Administrative & Legal Officer, Executive VP
Clarence Otis Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-3.01%233 595
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-8.20%117 651
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.88%98 529
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.84%85 341
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY8.87%61 445
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY16.80%46 737
