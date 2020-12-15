Verizon Communications : Winter Weather Storm Gail

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. - Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow…but let's be prepared! While Winter Storm Gail is ready to threaten a large part of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic this week, the Verizon network team is readying the network to ensure reliable, dependable communications before, during and after the storm.

Gail is expected to produce heavy snowfall of up to two feet, freezing rain and damaging winds. This may affect your ability to get out and about, cause property damage, and in some cases power outages. But whether we get one inch of snow or two feet or experience 5- to 50-mph gale force winds, the Verizon network will be ready.

Verizon engineers will closely monitor Gail 24x7 through our virtual command center and will dispatch field teams to respond to areas hardest hit. Since our network facilities rely on commercial power to deliver service, our backup batteries and generators at these facilities have been tested and fueled to keep power flowing and customers connected in case of prolonged commercial power outages. Refueling teams are on standby to keep generators running through the duration of the storm. In addition, Verizon's disaster recovery fleet of emergency vehicles stands ready for deployment. The fleet includes a 51-foot mobile command center, two 53-foot mobile emergency calling centers, and satellite cell sites which can provide connection for first responders at temporary Emergency Operation Centers or field command centers. Drainage systems at all facilities have been cleared and tested to ensure runoff does not cause flooding as ice melting starts after the storm.

Store phones, tablets, batteries, chargers and other equipment in a dry, accessible location. Simple zip-lock storage bags will shield devices, and there are many weatherproof phones, cases and other protective accessories available on Verizon.com.

Keep phone and tablet batteries fully charged starting today in case local power is lost.

Review the Winter Storm and Power Outage microsites for tips from the American Red Cross on how to stay safe during a blizzard.

Have additional charged batteries and car-charger adapters available for backup power.

Maintain a list of emergency numbers - police and fire departments; power and insurance companies; family, friends and co-workers; etc. - and program them into your wireless devices before an emergency arises.

Use your tablet to photograph and catalogue your valuables and other household belongings for possible insurance claims.

Choose from hundreds of free weather-, news- and safety-related apps and services for smartphones and tablets, the American Red Cross Emergency app, AccuWeater, Weather Underground, and NOAA Now and other mobile resources from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Keep hand sanitizer and masks available should you need to leave your home, and review the CDC guidelines on how to protect yourself and others during the pandemic.

In the event of an evacuation, bookmark your local emergency resources on your phone so you can research any special restrictions, limitations or instructions if you need emergency shelter, medical care or other support that may be impacted by COVID-19.

Our Verizon Response Team (VRT) stands ready 24/7/365 days a year to serve our consumer and business customers. You can reach Verizon several ways if your services are affected by the storm.

Please note that Verizon retail stores may be closed or have reduced hours due to the storm. You can always find the most up to date hours and locations at: https://www.verizon.com/stores. In addition, we remain ready to serve you for anything you need on Verizon.com and on the My Verizon app. Our knowledgeable sales team is also available to assist via phone at 1-800-256-4646.

Small business customers can sign in to their My Business account or visit www.verizon.com/support/smallbusiness. Medium business and enterprise customers should contact their regular customer service centers or account teams, as needed. Enterprise customers can also access the Enterprise Center. The My Fios app can be used for additional support through cell phones and the Fios Mobile app can be used to watch TV programs including newscasts.

We will continue to share details on our response efforts on the Verizon Emergency Resource Hub.