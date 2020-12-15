Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Verizon Communications Inc.    VZ

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(VZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Verizon Communications : Winter Weather Storm Gail

12/15/2020 | 04:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. - Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow…but let's be prepared! While Winter Storm Gail is ready to threaten a large part of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic this week, the Verizon network team is readying the network to ensure reliable, dependable communications before, during and after the storm.

Gail is expected to produce heavy snowfall of up to two feet, freezing rain and damaging winds. This may affect your ability to get out and about, cause property damage, and in some cases power outages. But whether we get one inch of snow or two feet or experience 5- to 50-mph gale force winds, the Verizon network will be ready.

Verizon engineers will closely monitor Gail 24x7 through our virtual command center and will dispatch field teams to respond to areas hardest hit. Since our network facilities rely on commercial power to deliver service, our backup batteries and generators at these facilities have been tested and fueled to keep power flowing and customers connected in case of prolonged commercial power outages. Refueling teams are on standby to keep generators running through the duration of the storm. In addition, Verizon's disaster recovery fleet of emergency vehicles stands ready for deployment. The fleet includes a 51-foot mobile command center, two 53-foot mobile emergency calling centers, and satellite cell sites which can provide connection for first responders at temporary Emergency Operation Centers or field command centers. Drainage systems at all facilities have been cleared and tested to ensure runoff does not cause flooding as ice melting starts after the storm.

Tips for staying safe and connected during Gail

  • Store phones, tablets, batteries, chargers and other equipment in a dry, accessible location. Simple zip-lock storage bags will shield devices, and there are many weatherproof phones, cases and other protective accessories available on Verizon.com.

  • Keep phone and tablet batteries fully charged starting today in case local power is lost.

  • Review the Winter Storm and Power Outage microsites for tips from the American Red Cross on how to stay safe during a blizzard.

  • Have additional charged batteries and car-charger adapters available for backup power.

  • Maintain a list of emergency numbers - police and fire departments; power and insurance companies; family, friends and co-workers; etc. - and program them into your wireless devices before an emergency arises.

  • Use your tablet to photograph and catalogue your valuables and other household belongings for possible insurance claims.

  • Choose from hundreds of free weather-, news- and safety-related apps and services for smartphones and tablets, the American Red Cross Emergency app, AccuWeater, Weather Underground, and NOAA Now and other mobile resources from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

  • Keep hand sanitizer and masks available should you need to leave your home, and review the CDC guidelines on how to protect yourself and others during the pandemic.

  • In the event of an evacuation, bookmark your local emergency resources on your phone so you can research any special restrictions, limitations or instructions if you need emergency shelter, medical care or other support that may be impacted by COVID-19.

Our Verizon Response Team (VRT) stands ready 24/7/365 days a year to serve our consumer and business customers. You can reach Verizon several ways if your services are affected by the storm.

Please note that Verizon retail stores may be closed or have reduced hours due to the storm. You can always find the most up to date hours and locations at: https://www.verizon.com/stores. In addition, we remain ready to serve you for anything you need on Verizon.com and on the My Verizon app. Our knowledgeable sales team is also available to assist via phone at 1-800-256-4646.

Small business customers can sign in to their My Business account or visit www.verizon.com/support/smallbusiness. Medium business and enterprise customers should contact their regular customer service centers or account teams, as needed. Enterprise customers can also access the Enterprise Center. The My Fios app can be used for additional support through cell phones and the Fios Mobile app can be used to watch TV programs including newscasts.

We will continue to share details on our response efforts on the Verizon Emergency Resource Hub.

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 21:20:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
04:21pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Winter Weather Storm Gail
PU
12/14VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Introducing Verizon Connect and a new era of connected ..
PU
12/12Warning Signs in the Best-Managed Companies -- -2-
DJ
12/12Warning Signs in the Best-Managed Companies -- Journal Report
DJ
12/10VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : and Corning launch commercial indoor 5G; WeWork among f..
AQ
12/09VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : to speak at Barclays Global TMT Conference December 10
AQ
12/08VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Ricoh awarded with Verizon's 2020 Supplier Sustainabili..
PR
12/08Long-Awaited 5G Auction Expected to Stretch Carriers' Balance Sheets
DJ
12/08MOTOROLA : Verizon and Motorola Solutions bring interoperable broadband communic..
AQ
12/08VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Business expands its SD WAN portfolio with the addition..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 128 B - -
Net income 2020 18 005 M - -
Net Debt 2020 104 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
Yield 2020 4,14%
Capitalization 248 B 248 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
EV / Sales 2021 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 133 200
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 62,46 $
Last Close Price 59,98 $
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clarence Otis Lead Independent Director
Melanie Liddle Healey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-1.44%248 203
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.33.93%129 853
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-3.88%94 795
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.51%85 141
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY3.73%56 465
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY5.13%40 866
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ