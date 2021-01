Verizon Communications : breaks record as the most awarded brand for J.D. Power Wireless Network Quality

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. - There's nothing unlucky about '13' as Verizon has now won the J.D. Power Wireless Network Quality Study for 13 years in a row. Verizon continues to break its own record, winning this recognition for the 26th consecutive testing period -- more than any other provider.

In the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Study - Volume 1, Verizon has been named the Most Awarded Wireless Company for Network Quality, retaining Verizon's title as the most awarded brand for network quality in the history of the J.D. Power Wireless Network Quality Study.

'Since it's based on consumer surveys, we view J.D. Power to be the voice of the customer,' said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer, at Verizon. 'Our continued success is a testament to the ongoing confidence our customers have in our network and a reflection of their experience.'

The J.D. Power findings include responses from more than 33,000 wireless customers who participated in a national survey conducted between July and December 2020, and J.D. Power recognizes the highest-ranking companies from results based on customer experience from the companies evaluated. This study, Verizon ranks highest in Network Quality across all 6 regions, in the Mid-Atlantic, North Central, Northeast, Southeast, Southwest and West Regions.