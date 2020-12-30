Log in
Verizon Communications Inc.

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(VZ)
Verizon Communications : connects Sioux Falls frontline heroes and local restaurants this holiday season

12/30/2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Verizon is expanding its 'Food for Frontline Workers'' program to doctors, nurses, first responders and medical staff working in Sioux Falls. To fulfill this mission, Verizon has enlisted the help of Firehouse Subs Sioux Falls and Boss' Pizza and Chicken to deliver 4,495 meals to frontline heroes at the Sanford USD Medical Center and Hospital throughout the holiday season.

This program is the continuation of Verizon's initiative that kicked off in April, delivering more than 150,000 meals to frontline workers in cities across the U.S. including New York City. As the COVID-19 cases continued to rise across the country, Verizon saw a need to expand the program further and share a small gesture of thanks to the workers in Sioux Falls.

'Our 'Food for Frontline Workers' program is a way for us to deliver gratitude and support for first responders, healthcare workers, and to the local business restaurants who have been hit hardest by the pandemic,' said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. 'By putting themselves on the front lines of the response to COVID-19, first responders and healthcare workers have sacrificed their own comfort to care for others. We see the best part of humanity in their selfless acts of heroism.'

First responders and healthcare workers are managing a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases, and at the same time, small business restaurant owners are facing business challenges given many states' recent curfews and restrictions on dining. With a history of running toward crises, Verizon is offering a small thank you to first responders and healthcare workers in some of the hardest hit areas across the nation, while continuing its nationwide support of small businesses.

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 18:54:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
