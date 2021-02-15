Verizon Communications : customers tap floral and gift sites in big numbers for Valentine's Day

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. -Americans used their smartphones and other mobile devices in big numbers to purchase Valentine's Day gifts this past weekend. Verizon's network data shows traffic to floral and gift websites experienced a 47% increase compared to the prior week. This revelation aligns with the fact that nearly 40 million Americans planned to leverage technology to celebrate this year, according to arecent survey commissioned by Verizon, in partnership with Kelton Global. To help, Verizon has been offering an amazing deal - buy one of our best phones and get one on us when you switch to Verizon or add-a-line1 with select Unlimited plans.

The survey also revealed that 56 million Americans agreed that after 2020, everyone needs more love than ever. To spread love across the country, Verizon partnered with three local businesses:

Tucson, Arizona favorite Eegee's hosted a citywide 'Valen-find' scavenger hunt adventure for patrons to find a package of items hidden at popular locations. The fun packs were filled with Eegee's swag, chocolate, a Valentine's card and two $100 Eegee's gift cards compliments of Verizon. The five winners were encouraged to keep one gift card and share the other in A Call For Kindness.

AtHarry & Izzy's in Indianapolis, Indiana, ten lucky couples were surprised to learn their dinner was paid for by Verizon. The couples received the upscale steakhouse's popular Valentine's Day take and bake special, which features a three-course dinner with wine and rose petals.

Dallas Chocolatier CocoAndre hosted a virtual Valentine's Day chocolate tasting on BlueJeans. Attendees were invited to contribute to a live discussion about their favorite truffles, while tasting unique chocolate blends and learning the origins of chocolate from bean to bar. This free event was held in partnership with Verizon Business and is still available to enjoy.

