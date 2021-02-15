Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Verizon Communications Inc.    VZ

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(VZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Verizon Communications : customers tap floral and gift sites in big numbers for Valentine's Day

02/15/2021 | 04:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. -Americans used their smartphones and other mobile devices in big numbers to purchase Valentine's Day gifts this past weekend. Verizon's network data shows traffic to floral and gift websites experienced a 47% increase compared to the prior week. This revelation aligns with the fact that nearly 40 million Americans planned to leverage technology to celebrate this year, according to arecent survey commissioned by Verizon, in partnership with Kelton Global. To help, Verizon has been offering an amazing deal - buy one of our best phones and get one on us when you switch to Verizon or add-a-line1 with select Unlimited plans.

The survey also revealed that 56 million Americans agreed that after 2020, everyone needs more love than ever. To spread love across the country, Verizon partnered with three local businesses:

  • Tucson, Arizona favorite Eegee's hosted a citywide 'Valen-find' scavenger hunt adventure for patrons to find a package of items hidden at popular locations. The fun packs were filled with Eegee's swag, chocolate, a Valentine's card and two $100 Eegee's gift cards compliments of Verizon. The five winners were encouraged to keep one gift card and share the other in A Call For Kindness.

  • AtHarry & Izzy's in Indianapolis, Indiana, ten lucky couples were surprised to learn their dinner was paid for by Verizon. The couples received the upscale steakhouse's popular Valentine's Day take and bake special, which features a three-course dinner with wine and rose petals.

  • Dallas Chocolatier CocoAndre hosted a virtual Valentine's Day chocolate tasting on BlueJeans. Attendees were invited to contribute to a live discussion about their favorite truffles, while tasting unique chocolate blends and learning the origins of chocolate from bean to bar. This free event was held in partnership with Verizon Business and is still available to enjoy.

Valentine's Day 2021 may be a wrap, but Verizon has more to love to give. New and existing customers can still buy one of our best phones and get one on us when they switch to Verizon or add-a-line1 with select Unlimited plans. For deals on phones, smartwatches and other accessories, visit verizon.com/shop.

1 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. Up to $1999.99 device payment purchase w/new smartphone line on select Unlimited plans per phone req'd. 2nd phone must be of equal or lesser value: Less up to $1000 promo credit applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req's are no longer met; 0% APR.

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 21:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
10:43aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : customers tap floral and gift sites in big numbers for ..
PU
06:31aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : enters into an agreement to acquire incubed IT
PU
02/14VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Judge tosses Page defamation suit against Verizon compa..
AQ
02/11CFOs Hesitate to Invest in, Handle Bitcoin Due to Volatility
DJ
02/11VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Five young European entrepreneurs announced as finalist..
PU
02/10INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Verizon Acquires Stock Via Option/Derivative Securit..
MT
02/10INSIDER TRENDS : Verizon Insider Exercises Option/Derivative Security for Stock ..
MT
02/10VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Business, Deloitte bring 5G to retail, transforming cus..
AQ
02/09VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : 5G Ultra Wideband leveraged by Zyter for in-stadium tec..
AQ
02/08VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Fios boosts multicultural programming with new TV One a..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 128 B - -
Net income 2020 18 086 M - -
Net Debt 2020 104 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 4,58%
Capitalization 224 B 224 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,56x
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 132 200
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 61,57 $
Last Close Price 54,20 $
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Craig Silliman Chief Administrative & Legal Officer, Executive VP
Clarence Otis Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-7.74%224 285
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.27%118 844
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.73%97 406
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.74%85 334
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY11.51%62 537
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY17.75%47 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ