VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
Verizon Communications : You broke your phone, so Verizon is breaking the rules

03/31/2021 | 09:08am EDT
BASKING RIDGE, N.J. - Since you broke your phone, we broke the rules. Got an old, shattered or otherwise discarded phone on your hands? Then we've got a deal for you. Beginning tomorrow, April 1, and for the first time ever, for new and existing customers: trade in your cracked or water damaged phone and get up to $1,000 off our best 5G phones with a port-in and select Unlimited plans1. That means cracked, broken, and even phones that no longer turn on can help make your next device more affordable. Yes, we know it's April Fools' Day, but trust us -- this offer is #NoJoke. Act now, though, because this offer is only available for a limited time.

Best phones + best content on the 5G network you deserve

At Verizon, not only do we give you our best trade-in offer for your broken phone, we give you our best value. And you'll trade up to not just the shiny new 5G phone you want, but also to the 5G network you deserve. We're rolling out 5G in more cities and more places, which means there's no better time to upgrade to that new 5G device you've had your eye on.

And for all of your content needs, get- Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+2 included on Play More and Get More Unlimited plans.

Play More and Get More Unlimited plan customers can also get up to 12 months of discovery+3 on Verizon - that's a whole lot of content for all your streaming needs.

We're open and ready for you - with safe, new shopping tools to help

You can take advantage of this great deal beginning tomorrow, Thursday, April 1. With nearly 100% of our stores now open, we invite you to check out the Verizon in-store experience. Your time is valuable, which is why we now offer the opportunity to reserve an appointment to shop - ensuring you can get in and out at a time that's convenient for you. To reserve your time, visit our Store Locator page, use the My Verizon app,or, feel free to simply walk into a store near you. We're ready and waiting for you.

The safety of our customers and employees is always our top priority: we continue to review new and emerging health guidelines and, until health experts and science show us it's safe to do otherwise, we will continue to operate with our Touchless Retail standards in place, maintaining social distancing and face coverings for both our V Team and our customers.

Beginning, Thursday, April 1, visit us at https://www.verizon.com/shop/online/5g-cell-phones/ to learn more about this offer.

1 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. Up to $1999.99 device payment purchase w/new smartphone line and port-in or upgrade on select Unlimited plans req'd. New lines/port-in: Less $300 (iPhone) or $200 (Android) Verizon e-gift card (sent w/in 8 wks) + up to $700 (iPhone) or up to $800 (Android) trade-in/promo credit; trade-in/promo credits applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req's are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

2 The Disney Bundle includes Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported plan) and ESPN+. Must enroll w/Verizon by 8.19.21. Access content from each service separately, and select ESPN+ content via Hulu. One offer per eligible Verizon account. © 2021 Disney and its related affiliates.

3 12 mos of discovery+ (ad-free) from time of enrollment (enroll with Verizon by 8.19.21); then auto-renews at $6.99+ tax/mo. after promo period ends unless you cancel w/Verizon (for NM residents, discovery+ (ad-free) ends automatically after 12mos). Cancel anytime. One offer/eligible Verizon account. Add'l terms apply. © 2021 Discovery or its subsidiaries and affiliates.

