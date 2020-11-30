Verizon Communications : to credit Regional Sports Network TV subscribers

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. - Verizon has reiterated its commitment to supporting Fios TV customers who were impacted by the reduction in live sporting events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Verizon worked with Regional Sports Networks who did not broadcast the full slate of live sporting events last season, and secured refunds from them. Verizon today issued the following statement:

'We at Verizon remain resolute in our plan to pass on the COVID-related refunds that we receive from Regional Sports Networks to impacted Fios TV customers. We are pleased to begin issuing bill credits to these customers next month.

Impacted Fios TV customers will see a credit in their December 2020 bill statement labeled as 'RSN Credit.' We anticipate that additional refunds may come to Verizon in 2021. Eligible Fios TV customers will be notified when credits from such refunds will be applied to a future bill. Visit verizon.com/sportscredit to learn more.'