Verizon, Hearst Television reach deal to avoid blackout in some U.S. markets

Jan 1 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc said on
Friday it has reached a distribution agreement with Hearst
Television to avoid a New Year's Day blackout of the
broadcasting group's channels on Verizon's fiber-optic networks
in U.S. markets including Boston and Baltimore.
"Verizon Fios has been able to reach an agreement with
Hearst Television," a company representative said in an emailed
statement. Terms were not disclosed.
In addition to Boston and Baltimore, the agreement also
covers viewers in Manchester, New Hampshire, and the
Pennsylvania cities of Harrisburg and Pittsburgh, the Verizon
representative said.
Earlier this week, Verizon said Hearst TV, the owner of
channels including WBAL-NBC in Baltimore and WGAL-NBC in
Harrisburg, was asking for "unreasonably large" rate increases
that would increase costs for Verizon FIOS customers.
Verizon had warned that on Jan. 1, 2021, Fios customers in
certain markets may lose the ability to watch their favorite
programming, including local news, major live sporting events
and other entertainment, unless a deal were reached.
Hearst Television did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)