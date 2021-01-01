Log in
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(VZ)
Verizon, Hearst Television reach deal to avoid blackout in some U.S. markets

01/01/2021 | 10:42am EST
Jan 1 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc said on Friday it has reached a distribution agreement with Hearst Television to avoid a New Year's Day blackout of the broadcasting group's channels on Verizon's fiber-optic networks in U.S. markets including Boston and Baltimore.

"Verizon Fios has been able to reach an agreement with Hearst Television," a company representative said in an emailed statement. Terms were not disclosed.

In addition to Boston and Baltimore, the agreement also covers viewers in Manchester, New Hampshire, and the Pennsylvania cities of Harrisburg and Pittsburgh, the Verizon representative said.

Earlier this week, Verizon said Hearst TV, the owner of channels including WBAL-NBC in Baltimore and WGAL-NBC in Harrisburg, was asking for "unreasonably large" rate increases that would increase costs for Verizon FIOS customers.

Verizon had warned that on Jan. 1, 2021, Fios customers in certain markets may lose the ability to watch their favorite programming, including local news, major live sporting events and other entertainment, unless a deal were reached.

Hearst Television did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 128 B - -
Net income 2020 18 051 M - -
Net Debt 2020 104 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 4,23%
Capitalization 243 B 243 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,70x
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 133 200
Free-Float 96,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 62,28 $
Last Close Price 58,75 $
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clarence Otis Lead Independent Director
Melanie Liddle Healey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-4.32%243 113
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.36.38%132 227
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION0.00%94 789
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.64%86 765
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY4.13%56 886
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY0.00%40 489
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.