Verizon Internet Outage Disrupts Usage in Northeast --Update

By Dave Sebastian

Verizon Communications Inc. said a fiber cut in Brooklyn, N.Y., has caused an outage of its service, with users of several applications reporting problems accessing services.

Network engineers writing on public message boards reported trouble reaching Verizon from around 11:30 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday through the early afternoon. The lapse affected customers around New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

A Verizon spokesman said the company was "aware of an issue impacting the quality of Fios service throughout the Northeast corridor" and said network technicians were working to find its cause.

Users of several applications reported problems accessing services in what seemed to be a result of widespread internet outage on the East Coast.

Several Twitter users reported problems with services on Google's Gmail, Slack Technologies Inc., Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Amazon Web Services.

At 12:20 p.m., Amazon Web Services said on its status page that it was "investigating connectivity issues with an internet provider, mainly affecting the East Coast of the United States, outside of the AWS Network."

Zoom's status page noted degraded performance across much of its platform. Google and Slack's status pages showed no current problems. Google said it didn't find issues with its services, and Slack said the incident seemed to be isolated to the East Coast.

The incident is the latest widespread disruption in technological services, which homebound workers and students have been increasingly relying on since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Users of Google's suite of services and Slack have also recently endured disruptions. Temporary interruptions for popular online services are relatively common, though their effect has increased as more businesses outsource their digital infrastructure and tools, often to large internet companies.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-21 1446ET