Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Verizon Communications Inc.    VZ

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(VZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/26 12:03:33 pm
56.655 USD   -3.02%
11:46aVERIZON RESPONSE : Hurricane Zeta
PU
10:46aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Predicts Wireless Growth Despite Pandemic -- Update
DJ
09:34aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : 4Q 2020 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Verizon Response: Hurricane Zeta

01/26/2021 | 11:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
October 31 Update

**Editor's Note: We have b-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Media Resource Center - https://www.verizon.com/about/news/media-resources

What you need to know:

  • The Hurricane Zeta restoration efforts along the Gulf Coast and South East continue into the weekend, with few Verizon customers experiencing service interruptions at this time.

  • Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers in 11 additional counties across Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi most affected by Zeta will receive unlimited calling, texting and data starting Friday, October 30 through 11/1.

  • Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross in their disaster relief efforts by texting the word ZETA to 90999 and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill upon confirmation of the billing zip code.

Verizon expands customer relief

Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers in 11 additional counties across Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi most affected by Zeta will receive unlimited calling, texting and data starting Friday, October 30 through 11/1. Those counties are:

Alabama: Washington, Clarke, Wilcox, Dallas, Chilton, Coosa, Cleburne, new city here

Georgia: Gilmer, Rabun

Mississippi: George, Greene

These 11 counties join the following counties and parishes included in the initial offer that runs through 11/1:

Louisiana: Ascension, Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Saint Bernard, Saint Charles, Saint James, Saint Tammany, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington

Mississippi: Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River

Text-to-donate

Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross in their disaster relief efforts by texting the word ZETA to 90999 and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill upon confirmation of the billing zip code.

Stores status

Verizon retail stores may be closed or have reduced hours due to the storm. You can find the nearest one that's open by visiting: https://www.verizonwireless.com/stores/.

October 30 Update

**Editor's Note: We have b-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Media Resource Center - https://www.verizon.com/about/news/media-resources

What you need to know:

  • Network restoration continues with overlapping network coverage reducing customer impact.

  • Scattered service interruptions remain in the outlying Atlanta suburbs, along the corridor between Greenville and Spartanburg, South Carolina, and throughout rural areas between Montgomery and the Birmingham Metro area in Alabama along routes 231 & I-165. In Louisiana, outages remain along the Westbank of New Orleans and other coastal areas.

  • Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers in 11 additional counties across Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi most affected by Zeta will receive unlimited calling, texting and data starting Saturday, October 31 through 11/2.

  • Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross in their disaster relief efforts by texting the word ZETA to 90999 and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill upon confirmation of the billing zip code.

Network status

Restoration efforts continue along the Gulf Coast and throughout the Southeast following Hurricane Zeta's landfall Wednesday night.

Customer impact remains minimal in most areas thanks to overlapping network coverage from adjacent cell sites. Work by our teams overnight on Thursday have further reduced cell site outages. Customers may still see service interruptions in the outlying Atlanta suburbs, along the corridor between Greenville and Spartanburg, South Carolina, and through rural areas between Montgomery and the Birmingham Metro area in Alabama along routes 231 & I-165. In Louisiana, outages remain along the Westbank of New Orleans and other coastal areas.

Portable generators are being added to the few sites remaining without them, which, when coupled with ongoing power restoration, should result in additional cell sites coming back online throughout the day Friday.

As the remnants of Zeta track into the North Atlantic, bringing rain, winds, and cold temperatures, we will monitor the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic, and New England regions for possible impact.

Our Verizon Response team is deployed in the impacted areas and working to coordinate with first responders. We are in contact with federal, state and local emergency management teams and are coordinating communication needs and efforts with them. First responder customers with wireless priority service should utilize *272 when placing calls.

Verizon expands customer relief

Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers in 11 additional counties across Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi most affected by Zeta will receive unlimited calling, texting and data starting Saturday, October 31 through 11/2. Those counties are:

Alabama: Washington, Clarke, Wilcox, Dallas, Chilton, Coosa, Cleburne

Georgia: Gilmer, Rabun

Mississippi: George, Greene

These 11 counties join the following counties and parishes included in the initial offer that runs through 11/1:

Louisiana: Ascension, Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Saint Bernard, Saint Charles, Saint James, Saint Tammany, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington

Mississippi: Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River

Text-to-donate

Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross in their disaster relief efforts by texting the word ZETA to 90999 and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill upon confirmation of the billing zip code.

Stores status

Verizon retail stores may be closed or have reduced hours due to the storm. You can find the nearest one that's open by visiting: https://www.verizon.com/stores/.

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 16:45:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
11:46aVERIZON RESPONSE : Hurricane Zeta
PU
10:46aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Predicts Wireless Growth Despite Pandemic -- Update
DJ
09:34aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : 4Q 2020 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
PU
08:12aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : breaks record as the most awarded brand for J.D. Power ..
PU
08:04aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Predicts Wireless Growth Despite Pandemic
DJ
07:29aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Q4 Adjusted Earnings Up, Revenue Down
MT
07:16aVERIZON : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:16aT MOBILE US : Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates
RE
07:07aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
06:06aWall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Higher, Asia Lower
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 128 B - -
Net income 2020 18 086 M - -
Net Debt 2020 104 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 4,25%
Capitalization 242 B 242 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,70x
EV / Sales 2021 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 133 200
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 62,05 $
Last Close Price 58,42 $
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clarence Otis Lead Independent Director
Melanie Liddle Healey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-2.18%241 747
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-1.42%130 353
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.57%96 966
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.23%85 817
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY5.28%59 453
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY16.45%46 596
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ