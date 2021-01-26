Verizon Response: Hurricane Zeta

**Editor's Note: We have b-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Media Resource Center - https://www.verizon.com/about/news/media-resources

The Hurricane Zeta restoration efforts along the Gulf Coast and South East continue into the weekend, with few Verizon customers experiencing service interruptions at this time.

Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers in 11 additional counties across Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi most affected by Zeta will receive unlimited calling, texting and data starting Friday, October 30 through 11/1.

Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross in their disaster relief efforts by texting the word ZETA to 90999 and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill upon confirmation of the billing zip code.

Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers in 11 additional counties across Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi most affected by Zeta will receive unlimited calling, texting and data starting Friday, October 30 through 11/1. Those counties are:

Alabama: Washington, Clarke, Wilcox, Dallas, Chilton, Coosa, Cleburne, new city here

Georgia: Gilmer, Rabun

Mississippi: George, Greene

These 11 counties join the following counties and parishes included in the initial offer that runs through 11/1:

Louisiana: Ascension, Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Saint Bernard, Saint Charles, Saint James, Saint Tammany, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington

Mississippi: Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River

Verizon retail stores may be closed or have reduced hours due to the storm. You can find the nearest one that's open by visiting: https://www.verizonwireless.com/stores/.

Network restoration continues with overlapping network coverage reducing customer impact.

Scattered service interruptions remain in the outlying Atlanta suburbs, along the corridor between Greenville and Spartanburg, South Carolina, and throughout rural areas between Montgomery and the Birmingham Metro area in Alabama along routes 231 & I-165. In Louisiana, outages remain along the Westbank of New Orleans and other coastal areas.

Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers in 11 additional counties across Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi most affected by Zeta will receive unlimited calling, texting and data starting Saturday, October 31 through 11/2.

Restoration efforts continue along the Gulf Coast and throughout the Southeast following Hurricane Zeta's landfall Wednesday night.

Customer impact remains minimal in most areas thanks to overlapping network coverage from adjacent cell sites. Work by our teams overnight on Thursday have further reduced cell site outages. Customers may still see service interruptions in the outlying Atlanta suburbs, along the corridor between Greenville and Spartanburg, South Carolina, and through rural areas between Montgomery and the Birmingham Metro area in Alabama along routes 231 & I-165. In Louisiana, outages remain along the Westbank of New Orleans and other coastal areas.

Portable generators are being added to the few sites remaining without them, which, when coupled with ongoing power restoration, should result in additional cell sites coming back online throughout the day Friday.

As the remnants of Zeta track into the North Atlantic, bringing rain, winds, and cold temperatures, we will monitor the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic, and New England regions for possible impact.

Our Verizon Response team is deployed in the impacted areas and working to coordinate with first responders. We are in contact with federal, state and local emergency management teams and are coordinating communication needs and efforts with them. First responder customers with wireless priority service should utilize *272 when placing calls.

