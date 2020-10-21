Log in
Verizon Communications Inc.

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(VZ)
10/21 08:11:30 am
58.225 USD   +1.70%
08:10aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : 3Q Profit Weakens
DJ
07:48aVERIZON : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:46aU.S. Stock Futures Wobble on Stimulus Hopes, Earnings
DJ
Verizon adds more-than-expected monthly phone subscribers

10/21/2020 | 07:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Verizon store in Superior

(Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc on Wednesday added more monthly bill-paying phone subscribers than expected as people bought new connections to power work-from-home set-ups. The company said it added 283,000 postpaid phone subscribers, above the average estimate of 268,000 for the third quarter, according to research firm FactSet.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought global economies to a halt, but the telecom sector has been relatively less affected as more companies adopt work-from-home strategies.

Net income fell to $1.05 per share in the third quarter from $1.25 per share a year earlier, with about 5 cents of COVID-19-related net impacts, Verizon said.

Total operating revenue for the wireless carrier fell 4.1% to $31.5 billion from a year earlier, hurt by lower customer activity and the timing of certain device launches.

The company also said it now expects full-year 2020 adjusted EPS growth of 0% to 2%. Its prior guidance range was -2% to 2%.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 128 B - -
Net income 2020 18 760 M - -
Net Debt 2020 104 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 4,34%
Capitalization 237 B 237 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,66x
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 135 300
Free-Float 93,1%
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 61,68 $
Last Close Price 57,25 $
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clarence Otis Lead Independent Director
Melanie Liddle Healey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-6.76%236 904
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.25.39%124 632
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-20.04%77 596
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-6.11%76 749
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY1.57%55 674
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY3.55%40 108
