Verizon reported adjusted EPS (excluding exceptional items) of $1.21 for Q3 2025, compared to $1.19 a year earlier, with adjusted EBITDA up approximately 2% to $12.8bn.



At $33.8bn, the telecom operator's revenues increased by 1.5%, with mobile service revenues up 2.1% to $21bn and mobile equipment sales up 5.2% to $5.6bn.



"We will take bold and responsible fiscal measures to redefine Verizon's trajectory at this critical inflection point. We will rapidly transition to a customer-centric culture," said CEO Dan Schulman.



Verizon confirms its 2025 targets of 1%-3% growth in adjusted EPS, 2.5%-3.5% growth in adjusted EBITDA, 2%-2.8% growth in total mobile service revenue, and annual free cash flow of $19.5bn-$20.5bn.



In addition, it says it remains on track to meet its 2025 investment targets and expects capital expenditures to be within or below its previous range of $17.5bn to $18.5bn.