Verkkokauppa com Oyj : Virtual roadshow arranged by Danske Bank, 15 December 2021 CEO Panu Porkka, CFO Mikko Forsell, Head of IR Marja Mäkinen
Empovering customers to follow their passion
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
CEO Panu Porkka | CFO Mikko Forsell | Head of IR Marja Mäkinen
Agenda
Verkkokauppa.com today
Our strategy
Q3/2021 key KPI's
Key takeaways
A largest ecommerce player in Finland
In 2020
Personnel:
Assortment:
87 million visits
The most sustainable
818 employees
70,000 products
in our webstore
webstore in Finland*
In 2021, Verkkokauppa.com awarded as one of the top- 10 innovative companies in Finland, assessment made by consumers
We have a solid track
Sales channels
Customer segments
record of growth
8%
478
504
554
41%
18%
432
59% of
371
B2B is 18%
344
our revenue
of our business
comes from
and growing
on-line
59%
74%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Revenue, 2015-2020, EUR million
On-line
Off-line
Consumer B2B Export
*Sustainable Brand Index™ is Europe's largest independent brand study on sustainability, conducted in November 2020 to February 2021.
Frictionless omnichannel experience
Highest customer loyalty
>120,000
Avg. monthly active users, with
+18% growth rolling
12 months
(Aug 2021)
Highest customer satisfaction
78
NPS at stores
(YTD August 2021)
Fast 24/7 automated customer service
65%
of all customer contacts are handled by automation in H1 2021
Lowest returns on the market
1.0%
of purchases are returned
Which of these online shops have you bought something from in the past
12 months?
Verkkokauppa.com
33%
Zalando.fi
26%
Gigantti.fi
24%
Adlibris.com
20%
Karkkainen.com
19%
Hm.com
18%
Cdon.fi
17%
Amazon
15%
Ikea.com
14%
Prisma.fi
14%
Power.fi
12%
K-ruoka.fi
9%
Clasohlson.com
8%
Motonet.fi
8%
Apple.com
5%
I have not bought…
7%
Other
42%
No answer
0%
Over the past years we have established superior delivery performance and have room to push further as customer needs evolve
◼ >2 day delivery ◼ Within next day ◼ Same day delivery ⚫ Store ⚫ Logistics center ⚫ Logistics hub & store combination
We used to be more reliant on
Our network covers majority of
third-party logistics efficiency
households within next day
2017
2020
~70%
of
population
covered within
next
day
As customer needs evolve, we are ready to utilize stores as logistic hubs
FUTURE
>90%
of
population covered within
next
day
and
>50%
of population covered within
same
day
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
All news about VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ
Sales 2021
595 M
674 M
674 M
Net income 2021
15,7 M
17,8 M
17,8 M
Net cash 2021
16,4 M
18,6 M
18,6 M
P/E ratio 2021
19,8x
Yield 2021
3,76%
Capitalization
310 M
349 M
350 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,49x
EV / Sales 2022
0,45x
Nbr of Employees
736
Free-Float
56,8%
Chart VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ
Technical analysis trends VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
6,92 €
Average target price
9,10 €
Spread / Average Target
31,5%
