Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VERK   FI4000049812

VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ

(VERK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Verkkokauppa com Oyj : Virtual roadshow arranged by Danske Bank, 15 December 2021 CEO Panu Porkka, CFO Mikko Forsell, Head of IR Marja Mäkinen

12/16/2021 | 05:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Empovering customers to follow their passion

15 December 2021 | Investor meetings arranged by Danske Bank

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

CEO Panu Porkka | CFO Mikko Forsell | Head of IR Marja Mäkinen

Agenda

  • Verkkokauppa.com today
  • Our strategy
  • Q3/2021 key KPI's
  • Key takeaways

2 13.12.2021

A largest ecommerce player in Finland

In 2020

Personnel:

Assortment:

87 million visits

The most sustainable

818 employees

70,000 products

in our webstore

webstore in Finland*

In 2021, Verkkokauppa.com awarded as one of the top- 10 innovative companies in Finland, assessment made by consumers

We have a solid track

Sales channels

Customer segments

record of growth

8%

478

504

554

41%

18%

432

59% of

371

B2B is 18%

344

our revenue

of our business

comes from

and growing

on-line

59%

74%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Revenue, 2015-2020, EUR million

On-line

Off-line

Consumer B2B Export

*Sustainable Brand Index™ is Europe's largest independent brand study on sustainability, conducted in November 2020 to February 2021.

3 29 September 2021

Frictionless omnichannel experience

Highest customer loyalty

>120,000

Avg. monthly active users, with +18% growth rolling

12 months (Aug 2021)

Highest customer satisfaction

78

NPS at stores

(YTD August 2021)

Fast 24/7 automated customer service

65%

of all customer contacts are handled by automation in H1 2021

Lowest returns on the market

1.0%

of purchases are returned

Which of these online shops have you bought something from in the past

12 months?

Verkkokauppa.com

33%

Zalando.fi

26%

Gigantti.fi

24%

Adlibris.com

20%

Karkkainen.com

19%

Hm.com

18%

Cdon.fi

17%

Amazon

15%

Ikea.com

14%

Prisma.fi

14%

Power.fi

12%

K-ruoka.fi

9%

Clasohlson.com

8%

Motonet.fi

8%

Apple.com

5%

I have not bought…

7%

Other

42%

No answer

0%

https://www.statista.com/forecasts/1188026/online-purchases-by-brand-in-finlandStatista Finland, 6 Apr to 14 June 2021, 2 082 correspondents, 16-84years

4 29 September 2021

Over the past years we have established superior delivery performance and have room to push further as customer needs evolve

>2 day delivery Within next day Same day delivery Store Logistics center Logistics hub & store combination

We used to be more reliant on

Our network covers majority of

third-party logistics efficiency

households within next day

2017

2020

~70% of

population

covered within

next day

As customer needs evolve, we are ready to utilize stores as logistic hubs

FUTURE

>90% of

population covered within

next day

and

>50% of population covered within

same day

5

13.12.2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 10:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ
05:59aVERKKOKAUPPA COM OYJ : Virtual roadshow arranged by Danske Bank, 15 December 2021 CEO Panu..
PU
11/23VERKKOKAUPPA COM OYJ : Naisten om Pörssiklubi, 23 November 2021 CFO Mikko Forsell, Head of..
PU
10/29Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Seppo Niemelä
AQ
10/29Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Pekka Litmanen
AQ
10/29Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Christoffer Häggblom
AQ
10/29Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Mikko Kärkkäinen
AQ
10/29Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Frida Ridderstolpe
AQ
10/29Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Johan Ryding
AQ
10/29Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Arja Talma
AQ
10/29Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Kai Seikku
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 595 M 674 M 674 M
Net income 2021 15,7 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
Net cash 2021 16,4 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 3,76%
Capitalization 310 M 349 M 350 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 736
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,92 €
Average target price 9,10 €
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Panu Porkka Chief Executive Officer
Mikko Forsell Chief Financial Officer
Arja Aila Hannele Talma Chairman
Jyrki Tulokas Chief Technology Officer
Carl-Johan Christoffer Häggblom Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ-2.81%349
AMAZON.COM, INC.6.43%1 757 926
JD.COM, INC.-16.20%114 414
ETSY, INC.28.79%29 049
WAYFAIR INC.-8.20%21 671
MOMO.COM INC.224.49%10 395