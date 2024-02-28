Complement: Verkkokauppa.com’s Annual Reporting package 2023 has been published

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 February 2024 at 13:50pm EET

Complement: The original release has been complemented with attached report files (pdf).

Verkkokauppa.com has published its annual reporting package for 2023, which includes three separate publications. Together these form the company’s Annual reporting for 2023. The reporting components are the Company brochure, Report of the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements including the statement of non-financial information, and Corporate Governance statement including the Remuneration report. The Statement of non-financial information discusses the company’s sustainability work and its progress during 2023. In addition, the company will publish a separate sustainability report in the spring 2024.

Verkkokauppa.com publishes the Financial Statements in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). The ESEF report, where the primary financial statements have been labeled with XBRL tags. Notes to financial statements have been labeled with XBRL block tags. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on Verkkokauppa.com’s ESEF financial statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised).

All the above-mentioned publications are attached to this release and can be read and downloaded on the company’s website as separate pdf files in Finnish and English: investors.verkkokauppa.com/en/investors/reports_and_presentations

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer’s side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland’s fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to almost 700,000 customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Everyday, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers´ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company’s revenue in 2023 was EUR 503 million and it employs around 700 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

