Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Berlin

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
27 May 2024 at 2:00 p.m. EEST

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has received a notification from Satu Berlin, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's management team member, of a transaction made with Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given here under.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Satu Berlin
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com OYJ
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 64147/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-05-24
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 270 Unit price: 2.25 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,530 Unit price: 2.25 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 1,800 Volume weighted average price: 2.25 EUR

More information:
Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 40 671 2999 Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer's side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland's fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to almost 700,000 customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Everyday, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers´ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company's revenue in 2023 was EUR 503 million and it employs around 700 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.