  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
  News
  Summary
    VERK   FI4000049812

VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ

(VERK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:15 2022-12-16 am EST
2.928 EUR   +0.10%
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Häggblom
GL
03:30aVerkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Häggblom
AQ
Hc Andersen Capital Event 15/12 : Meet the top management in Capman, Harvia, Verkkokauppa.com, WithSecure, Nordic Lights and Scandinavian Medical Solutions.
AQ
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Häggblom

12/16/2022 | 03:31am EST
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Häggblom

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 16 December 2022 at 10:30 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has received a notification from Rite Ventures Finland AB, a closely associated party of Christoffer Häggblom, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's Board member, of a transaction made with Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given here under.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Rite Ventures Finland AB
Position: Closely associated person
____________________________________________
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Christoffer Häggblom
Position: Member of the Board
____________________________________________
Issuer: VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 22181/4/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-12-13
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of the transaction: REDEMPTION OF PLEDGE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,612,576 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,612,576 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

More information:
Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of around 90,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 75 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 750 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.


