Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Järveläinen



Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Vesa Järveläinen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 10774/4/4

Transaction date: 2022-03-02

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,500 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2,500 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

More information:

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.verkkokauppa.com

