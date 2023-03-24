Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VERK   FI4000049812

VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ

(VERK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  10:08:41 2023-03-24 am EDT
2.695 EUR   +1.51%
10:31aVerkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Jyrki Tulokas
GL
10:30aVerkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Jyrki Tulokas
AQ
03/09Verkkokauppa.com has completed its change negotiations
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Jyrki Tulokas

03/24/2023 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj                MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS                24 March 2023 at 16:30 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' TransactionsJyrki Tulokas

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has received a notification from Jyrki Tulokas, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's management team member, of a transaction made with Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given here under.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jyrki Tulokas

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 27958/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-03-24

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 672 Unit price: 2.66 EUR

(2): Volume: 281 Unit price: 2.66 EUR

(3): Volume: 50 Unit price: 2.67 EUR

(4): Volume: 135 Unit price: 2.67 EUR

(5): Volume: 200 Unit price: 2.67 EUR

(6): Volume: 18 Unit price: 2.69 EUR

(7): Volume: 2,064 Unit price: 2.695 EUR

(8): Volume: 100 Unit price: 2.695 EUR

(9): Volume: 1,480 Unit price: 2.7 EUR

Aggregated transactions (9):

Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 2.68787 EUR

More information:
Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of around 90,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 75 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 750 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.


All news about VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ
10:31aVerkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Jyrki Tulokas
GL
10:30aVerkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Jyrki Tulokas
AQ
03/09Verkkokauppa.com has completed its change negotiations
GL
03/09Verkkokauppa.com has completed its change negotiations
GL
03/08Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Seppälä
GL
03/08Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Seppälä
AQ
03/06Verkkokauppa.com Oyj : Notice to the Annual General Meeting
GL
03/06Verkkokauppa.com Oyj : Notice to the Annual General Meeting
AQ
03/06Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Announces Board Changes
CI
03/03Verkkokauppa.com's Annual Reporting package 2022 has been published
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 534 M 582 M 582 M
Net income 2023 4,06 M 4,42 M 4,42 M
Net Debt 2023 12,4 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,5x
Yield 2023 1,98%
Capitalization 120 M 130 M 130 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
EV / Sales 2024 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 721
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,66 €
Average target price 2,85 €
Spread / Average Target 7,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Panu Porkka Chief Executive Officer
Mikko Forsell Chief Financial Officer
Arja Aila Hannele Talma Chairman
Jyrki Tulokas Chief Technology Officer
Carl-Johan Christoffer Häggblom Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ-6.35%130
AMAZON.COM, INC.17.51%1 011 507
JD.COM, INC.-28.61%62 830
COUPANG, INC.-0.68%25 922
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.84%25 480
ETSY, INC.-8.09%13 723
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer