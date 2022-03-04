Log in
    VERK   FI4000049812

VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ

(VERK)
03/22 11:29:32 am
5.15 EUR   -1.72%
02:31aVerkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Koutajoki
GL
02:31aVerkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Koutajoki
GL
02:31aVerkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Heinonen
GL
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Porkka

03/04/2022 | 02:31am EST
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj                MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS                March 4, 2022 at 9:30 EET


Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' TransactionsPorkka

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Panu Porkka
Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 10770/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-03-02
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

More information:
Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of over 80,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, 24h kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 75 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 750 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ
03/03VERKKOKAUPPA COM OYJ : Annual General Meeting 2021 – Board proposals to the Annual G..
PU
03/03Transfer of treasury shares held by Verkkokauppa.com Oyj by way of a directed share iss..
AQ
03/02VERKKOKAUPPA COM OYJ : Annual General Meeting 2022 – Data protection statement
PU
03/02VERKKOKAUPPA COM OYJ : Annual General Meeting 2022 – Notice to the Annual General Me..
PU
03/02VERKKOKAUPPA COM OYJ : Annual General Meeting 2022 – Shareholders' Nomination Board ..
PU
Financials
Sales 2021 591 M 653 M 653 M
Net income 2021 15,4 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net cash 2021 15,1 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 4,85%
Capitalization 230 M 255 M 255 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 825
Free-Float 56,8%
Managers and Directors
Panu Porkka Chief Executive Officer
Mikko Forsell Chief Financial Officer
Arja Aila Hannele Talma Chairman
Jyrki Tulokas Chief Technology Officer
Carl-Johan Christoffer Häggblom Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ-27.77%255
AMAZON.COM, INC.-11.29%1 547 421
JD.COM, INC.-3.20%110 840
ETSY, INC.-27.02%20 583
WAYFAIR INC.-31.04%13 768
MONOTARO CO., LTD.9.21%9 728