Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Porkka

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Panu Porkka Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 10770/5/4 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2022-03-02 Venue not applicable Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI4000049812 Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details (1): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 0.00 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
More information: Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Verkkokauppa.com Oyj marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com Tel. +358 40 671 2999
