    VERK   FI4000049812

VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ

(VERK)
2022-09-12
3.450 EUR   +3.45%
02:01aVerkkokauppa.com's upcoming Financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2023
GL
02:00aVerkkokauppa.com's upcoming Financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2023
AQ
08/22Verkkokauppa.com Names Chief Officers for Supply Chain, Innovation Strategies
MT
Verkkokauppa.com's upcoming Financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2023

09/13/2022 | 02:01am EDT
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 September 2022 at 9:00pm EET

Verkkokauppa.com’s upcoming Financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2023

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj will publish its upcoming financial reports and financial statements as follows:

  • Financial statements bulleting for the year 2022 on Thursday 9 February 2023
  • The Financial Statements for 2022 during the week starting on 27 February (week 9) in 2023
  • Interim report for January – March 2023 on Thursday 27 April 2023
  • Half-year financial report for January – June 2023 on Thursday 20 July 2023
  • Interim report for January – September 2023 on Thursday 26 October 2023
  • Financial statements bulleting for the year 2023 on Thursday 8 February 2024.

Annual general meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 30 March 2023 at 2 p.m. EET in Helsinki. The Board of Directors will summon the meeting separately at a later date. Shareholders who wish to include a matter on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting should submit a written request, together with its grounds or draft resolution to the Board by 2 February 2023: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj, Board, c/o Board Secretary, Tyynenmerenkatu 11, 6 krs., 00220 Helsinki

Verkkokauppa.com applies a silent period of 21 days before the publication of year-end financial statements release, half-yearly report and interim reports.

All financial information will be available on the company website, www.verkkokauppa.com immediately after release.

For more information, please contact:
Marja Mäkinen
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of over 80,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, 24h kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 75 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 750 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.


