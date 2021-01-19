TSX gains on energy boost, wholesale trade data

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on
Tuesday, helped by strength in energy stocks, as data showing
growth in domestic wholesale trade in November bolstered
sentiment.
* The energy sector climbed 1.4% as U.S. crude
prices were up 0.8% a barrel and Brent crude
added 1.8% on the back of optimism that government stimulus will
eventually lift global economic growth.
* Canadian wholesale trade increased by 0.7% in November
from October on higher sales of machinery and equipment, as well
as building materials and supplies, Statistics Canada said.
* At 9:47 a.m. ET (1447 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.81 points, or 0.04%,
at 17,951.69.
* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were
cybersecurity firm BlackBerry Limited, which jumped 5.5%
and oil producer Vermilion Energy Inc, which rose 3.9%.
* The materials sector, which includes precious
and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6% as
gold futures rose 0.7% to $1,842.9 an ounce.
* On the TSX, 135 issues were higher, while 83 issues
declined for a 1.63-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 24.30
million shares traded.
* Meanwhile, the nation's factory sales decreased by 0.6% in
November on lower sales of aerospace products and parts, as well
as motor vehicles and parts, Statistics Canada said.
* Pot producer Aphria Inc fell 4.4%, the most on
the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was its peer Aurora
Cannabis Inc, down 3.9%.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis
Global Inc, Blackberry Limited and Aphria Inc
.
* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new low.
* Across all Canadian issues there were 58 new 52-week highs
and two new lows, with total volume of 55.34 million shares.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)