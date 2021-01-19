Log in
VERMILION ENERGY INC.

TSX gains on energy boost, wholesale trade data

01/19/2021 | 10:07am EST
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by strength in energy stocks, as data showing growth in domestic wholesale trade in November bolstered sentiment.

* The energy sector climbed 1.4% as U.S. crude prices were up 0.8% a barrel and Brent crude added 1.8% on the back of optimism that government stimulus will eventually lift global economic growth.

* Canadian wholesale trade increased by 0.7% in November from October on higher sales of machinery and equipment, as well as building materials and supplies, Statistics Canada said.

* At 9:47 a.m. ET (1447 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.81 points, or 0.04%, at 17,951.69.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were cybersecurity firm BlackBerry Limited, which jumped 5.5% and oil producer Vermilion Energy Inc, which rose 3.9%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6% as gold futures rose 0.7% to $1,842.9 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 135 issues were higher, while 83 issues declined for a 1.63-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 24.30 million shares traded.

* Meanwhile, the nation's factory sales decreased by 0.6% in November on lower sales of aerospace products and parts, as well as motor vehicles and parts, Statistics Canada said.

* Pot producer Aphria Inc fell 4.4%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was its peer Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 3.9%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global Inc, Blackberry Limited and Aphria Inc .

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 58 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 55.34 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 090 M 856 M 856 M
Net income 2020 -1 522 M -1 196 M -1 196 M
Net Debt 2020 2 061 M 1 618 M 1 618 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,67x
Yield 2020 9,48%
Capitalization 1 032 M 808 M 810 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,84x
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 790
Free-Float 97,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Curtis W. Hicks President
Lorenzo Donadeo Executive Chairman
Lars Glemser Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Steve Reece Director-IT & Information Systems
Lawrence J. MacDonald Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERMILION ENERGY INC.14.44%808
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.14%1 862 312
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC13.92%152 560
TOTAL SE4.76%117 404
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED8.33%113 073
GAZPROM7.32%73 022
