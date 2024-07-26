I am pleased to share our progress on key sustainability initiatives. We continue to make steady gains towards our Scope 1 emissions intensity target of a 15-20% reduction below our 2019 baseline by 2025, having reached a 12% reduction at the end of 2023. We have achieved this through various means, including operational changes such as converting high- bleed pneumatic devices to low- bleed units in Canada, divesting non- core assets in southeast Saskatchewan, and developing lower emission assets in Ireland and Mica, and refining our approach to emissions measurement and methodology. In addition, through setting internal targets on spill prevention, we reduced spill volumes by over 80% in 2023 compared to 2022, with particular progress in Canada and the United States. We are also focused on freshwater, via our water recycling hub in Mica and the replacement of a groundwater well with a produced water pipeline in France. Both projects enable us to recycle produced water, reducing the need for freshwater in our drilling and production programs.

Finally, we increased our investment in abandonment, which resulted in abandonment activity on 250 wells in 2023. We also reduced our standing well count by approximately 4,860 wells (gross; 3,250 net) through our sale of non-core assets in southeast Saskatchewan. Looking forward, our target of net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2050 remains aspirational, but we have spent much of 2023 working on the initial steps to support it, primarily on the period between now and 2030. We expect this plan will evolve over the next six years as technological and economic factors evolve. As we progress towards the end of the decade, we expect to be able to map out the 2030s with more certainty. We have based this - our climate strategy - on four pillars: Reduce emissions, with methane a priority.

Calibrate our portfolio by ensuring that emission intensities are considered in acquisitions and divestments.

Adapt our portfolio to new energy, considering carbon capture and storage, renewable energy associated with our core Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 6 ■

operations such as biogas, hydrogen and geothermal production, and other new technologies. Offset as a solution for the emissions that cannot be eliminated. Within this strategy, we are transparent that there is an important role for us to play in producing oil and natural gas for as long as it is necessary to support energy security and accessibility. This is embedded in our purpose, in the responsible production of essential energy. At the same time, we are carefully researching and developing alternatives that are close to our core infrastructure and competencies. None of this would be possible without the dedicated efforts of our people. We succeed as a company through their commitment to keeping each other safe, to operational excellence, and to giving back to our communities. I would like thank them for all that they do, especially when it comes to volunteering, whether it's at the local food bank, planting trees or preparing and serving meals at a shelter. Your efforts make a difference for so many, and I am both inspired and proud to see the results. 2024 Sustainability Report: Values Matter