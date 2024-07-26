Vermilion Energy Inc. Values Matter ‖ 2024 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
Published 25 July 2024
Excellence. Trust. Respect. Responsibility.
This is an evolving area, and as such our historical statements may not reflect our current approach of sustainability-related practice. While Vermilion will continue to monitor and adapt its reporting accordingly, the Company is not under any duty to update or revise the related data or statements except as required by applicable securities laws.
This document is not required to be prepared or filed by Vermilion under applicable securities laws, and the information contained herein should not be read as necessarily rising to the level of materiality of disclosure required in our securities law filings to be considered to be incorporated into such filings.
Abbreviations & Terms
Term/Abbreviation
Definition
bbl(s)
barrel(s)
bbls/d
barrels per day
boe
barrel of oil equivalent, including: crude oil, natural gas liquids and
natural gas (converted on the basis of 1 boe = 6 mcf of natural gas)
boe/d
barrel of equivalent per day
CO2e
carbon dioxide equivalents
DEI
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
EESG
Economic, Environmental, Social and Governance Issues
GHG
Greenhouse gas
GJ
Gigajoules
HSE
Health, Safety, Environment
$M
thousand dollars (Canadian currency unless specified otherwise)
$MM
million dollars
mbbls
thousand barrels
mboe
thousand barrel of oil equivalent
mmboe
million barrel of oil equivalent
MWh
megawatt hour
NGLs
natural gas liquids
PPE
Personal Protective Equipment
Highlights
Economic
In 2023, Vermilion produced approximately 31 million boe of oil and natural gas, thereby investing approximately:
- $199 million in wages and benefits to our employees
- $160 million in shareholder dividends and share repurchases
- $1.2 billion in 7,373 entities in our supply chain
- $235 million in taxes and royalties
- $82 million in protecting our environment Key changes in 2023:
- We closed one divestment, of approximately 5,500 boe/d of non-core light oil production in southeast Saskatchewan
- We closed one acquisition, of Equinor Energy Ireland Limited, thereby increasing our operated interest in the Corrib asset to 56.5%. This made Vermilion the largest provider of domestic natural gas in Ireland.
Community
We provided over $2 million in community investment donations to non-profit and charitable organizations around the world.
We are in the third year of our $1.2 million commitment to Inn from the Cold, the largest organization in the Calgary region that is dedicated solely to families experiencing a housing crisis. We believe as they do: that a community is possible where no child or family is homeless.
Environment
In 2023, we reduced our Scope 1 emission intensity to just below 0.017 tCO2e/operated boe, reflecting a 12% reduction from our baseline year of 2019 and making progress towards our 2025 target of a 15-20% reduction below our 2019 baseline.
We reduced our spill count by 30% between 2022 and 2023, with a particular focus in Canada.
We invested approximately $57 million in asset retirement obligation expenditures, including abandonment activity on some 250 wells. We also divested approximately 4,860 wells (gross; 3,250 net) via our sale of non-core assets in southeast Saskatchewan.
ESG
- 2023 CDP Climate Change and Water Security: submitted under the non-scoring option (previous scores: 2022 Climate Change A-; 2022 Water Security: B; 2022 Supplier Engagement Rating: A)
- June 2024 MSCI ESG Ratings assessment:
- AAA1
- June 2024 ISS Quality Score
- 1st (top) decile - Environmental
- 2nd decile - Social
- 2023 Great Place to Work Survey: Best Workplace certification in Australia, Canada, Germany, Netherlands and United States
- The use of any MSCI ESG Research LLC or its affiliates ("MSCI") data, and
MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of Vermilion by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided 'as-is' and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI.
Table of Contents
Sustainability Vision
12
About Our Report
14
TCFD Report
22
Governance
22
Strategy
25
Risk Management
33
Targets and Metrics
36
Emissions and Renewable Energy Projects
40
External Associations and Advocacy (Lobbying)
45
Our Leadership
47
Our People
54
Our Approach to HSE
61
Focus on Safety
71
Focus on Environment
77
Our Communities
85
SASB Index
105
Performance Metrics
106
Our front cover photo features a view of the Peace River in early autumn as the leaves change
colour, just north of the Mica field. The image was taken from a drone by Construction
Supervisor Brett Delhez.
President and CEO's Message
Reflecting on Progress
I am pleased to share our progress on key sustainability initiatives. We continue to make steady gains towards our Scope 1 emissions intensity target of a 15-20% reduction below our 2019 baseline by 2025, having reached a 12% reduction at the end of 2023.
We have achieved this through various means, including operational changes such as converting high- bleed pneumatic devices to low- bleed units in Canada, divesting non- core assets in southeast Saskatchewan, and developing lower emission assets in Ireland and Mica, and refining our approach to emissions measurement and methodology.
In addition, through setting internal targets on spill prevention, we reduced spill volumes by over 80% in 2023 compared to 2022, with particular progress in Canada and the United States.
We are also focused on freshwater, via our water recycling hub in Mica and the replacement of a groundwater well with a produced water pipeline in France. Both projects enable us to recycle produced water, reducing the need for freshwater in our drilling and
production programs.
Finally, we increased our investment in abandonment, which resulted in abandonment activity on 250 wells in 2023. We also reduced our standing well count by approximately 4,860 wells (gross; 3,250 net) through our sale of non-core assets in southeast Saskatchewan.
Looking forward, our target of net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2050 remains aspirational, but we have spent much of 2023 working on the initial steps to support it, primarily on the period between now and 2030.
We expect this plan will evolve over the next six years as technological and economic factors evolve. As we progress towards the end of the decade, we expect to be able to map out the 2030s with more certainty.
We have based this - our climate strategy - on four pillars:
- Reduce emissions, with methane a priority.
- Calibrate our portfolio by ensuring that emission intensities are considered in acquisitions and divestments.
- Adapt our portfolio to new energy, considering carbon capture and storage, renewable energy associated with our core
operations such as biogas, hydrogen and geothermal production, and other new technologies.
- Offset as a solution for the emissions that cannot be eliminated.
Within this strategy, we are transparent that there is an important role for us to play in producing oil and natural gas for as long as it is necessary to support energy security and accessibility. This is embedded in our purpose, in the responsible production of essential energy.
At the same time, we are carefully researching and developing alternatives that are close to our core infrastructure and competencies.
None of this would be possible without the dedicated efforts of our people. We succeed as a company through their commitment to keeping each other safe, to operational excellence, and to giving back to our communities.
I would like thank them for all that they do, especially when it comes to volunteering, whether it's at the local food bank, planting trees or preparing and serving meals at a shelter. Your efforts make a difference for so many, and I am both inspired and proud to see the results.
2024 Sustainability Report: Values Matter
You can find more details about all of these topics within the pages of this report. As always, we appreciate your interest in our sustainability reporting, and welcome questions or suggestions, at: sustainability@vermilionenergy.com.
Sincerely,
Dion Hatcher
President and CEO
July 2024
Vermilion is guided by our core values:
- Excellence
- Trust
- Respect
- Responsibility
Introduction
Vermilion at a Glance
Our Focus
Founded in 1994, Vermilion is a publicly traded, widely held, international energy producer headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
We seek to create value through the acquisition, exploration, development and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe and Australia. This international diversification has been a key factor in our success over time.
Our Purpose
At the core of our business is our purpose:
To responsibly produce essential energy while delivering long-term value to our people, shareholders, customers, partners and communities.
We believe that providing energy to the many people and businesses around the world that rely on it to meet their daily needs and sustain their quality of life is both a great privilege and a great responsibility.
Our Priorities
We prioritize health and safety, the environment, and profitability, in that order. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the public and those who work with us, and the protection of our natural surroundings.
Our energy transition strategy focuses on reducing environmental impacts of traditional oil and natural gas production while developing renewable energy projects closely related to our core competencies.
Although we contribute to many of the Sustainable Development Goals, we most
closely align our impacts with the following: 102-15
Our Business
Our Operations
Vermilion's operations are focused on the exploitation of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas conventional and unconventional resource plays in North America and the exploration and development of conventional natural gas and oil opportunities in Europe and Australia.
Our Business Model
Vermilion's business model relies on long-standing core business principles, which are based on a conservative, long-term focus on balance sheet strength and capital discipline to create long-term shareholder value.
They include:
- Maintaining a strong balance sheet with low leverage
- Maintaining a robust asset base, with a rolling 10-year plan for stable production while retaining our international weighting
- Providing a resilient and increasing base dividend
- Increasing return of capital as debt decreases
- Maintaining a strong corporate culture.
Our Strategic Plan
Vermilion's Strategic Plan includes six Matters of Importance, with strategic objectives that guide the Company's business plans to 2030:
- Extraordinary People and Culture
- Health, Safety and Environment
- Financial Discipline
- Robust and Profitable Portfolio
- Business and Operational Excellence
- Integrated Sustainability
These provide short, mid- and long term targets for the company and our people. We set annual commitments within each, and track achievements quarterly, reporting to senior management and our Board of Directors. Progress is reported annually in our Information Circular, and is also tracked using key performance indicators within our Short and Long Term Scorecards to assess company and individual performance, which is linked directly to compensation for our executives and permanent employees alike.
In addition to economic and investment metrics, our strategic objectives are guided by feedback from our stakeholders, including voting results at our Annual General Meeting, annual staff survey, and input from governance, investment and sustainability analysts and our communities.
Our Value Chain
Our success is made possible thanks to close to 1,000 employees and contractors, as of December 2023, throughout our operations, and through an extensive supply chain.
Our supply chain encompasses a wide range of inputs, including specialized field expertise and technology, supplies ranging from drilling mud to event facilities, and expert consultant advice. It is important to us that our suppliers not only deliver a sound financial investment in their goods and services, but operate in a manner that aligns with the values that guide our own corporate culture. As a result, we have clear requirements for third-party contractors who do business with Vermilion. 102-29
Our asset base comprises a diversified product and project portfolio that receives premium advantage pricing. This increases the stability of our cash flows and our flexibility in allocating our exploration and development capital. Our exposure to robust end markets includes:
- North American-based midstream and downstream refiners
- Asia Pacific-based refining and lubricant markets
- European downstream refiners, and
- Key aggregators and utilities. 102-6
Sourcing Our Energy
Hydrocarbon Basics
Vermilion focuses on conventional exploration and development in Europe and Australia, and on conventional, semi-conventional and unconventional exploration and development in North America.
Rocks and Reservoirs Explained
All hydrocarbons (including oil and natural gas) are created from microscopic plants and organisms that lived predominantly in the ocean millions of years ago. When these plants and organisms died, they sank to the ocean floor, became preserved as kerogen and were covered by layer upon layer of sediment over millions of years. As the layers became more deeply buried and compacted, the heat and pressure within them began to rise, ultimately transforming kerogen into the hydrocarbons we know today.
Source rocks are the organic-rich layers of rock in which hydrocarbons are formed.
The pressure surrounding them generally forces the hydrocarbons to migrate upward from the compact or "tight" source rock into more porous and permeable layers of rock, known as reservoir rock.
The classification of a reservoir as conventional, semi-conventional or unconventional depends on the specific geology of the rock and the reservoir conditions encountered at depth.
Conventional Deposits
Generally, conventional reservoir rocks such as sandstones, siltstones and carbonates have sufficient porosity (the vacant space within the rock) and permeability (the connectivity between pore spaces) to allow fluids such as crude oil, natural gas and water to flow within and through the rock. Left unimpeded, the hydrocarbons continue their migration up towards the surface and escape as natural gas vents or oil seeps.
This upward migration, however, is often blocked by a layer of impermeable rock or other geologic formation. This traps the hydrocarbons, which then accumulate to form a hydrocarbon deposit.
If the reservoir rock has sufficient permeability to allow the hydrocarbons to naturally migrate within and through the rock, they are often referred to as conventional pools or deposits.
Recovering these hydrocarbons is generally referred to as conventional
oil and natural gas exploration and development. Once the deposit is accessed, the hydrocarbons either flow to the surface under the reservoir's natural pressure, or can be pumped to the surface.
Decades of oil and gas production around the world have resulted in a decline of conventional resources, with the majority of them already subject to development.
Semi-Conventional
Reservoirs
Vermilion uses "semi-conventional reservoirs" to describe reservoirs that - while requiring technology beyond pumping to bring hydrocarbons to the surface - can be accessed with significantly less intensive techniques than are required for full-scale unconventional production such as that of shale oil or gas production. As a result, these stimulations use a lower amount of pressure, water and other assorted products than those needed for unconventional reservoirs. Approximately one third of Vermilion's production comes from this reservoir type.
An example of this is the Cardium formation in western Canada, which is considered one of the largest stratigraphically trapped reservoirs in the world. It has been developed conventionally with vertical wells and
2024 Sustainability Report: Values Matter
limited stimulation for decades. However, new drilling techniques in the last decade such as hydraulic fracturing, horizontal drilling and new stimulation alternatives have made it technologically and economically feasible to access the reservoirs within the formation that historically have been too "tight" to produce.
Unconventional Deposits
Unconventional or "tight" deposits are usually classified as shale, siltstone or carbonates that are rich in mature organic matter, complex mineral compositions, laminated structures and tight storage space. They generally have ultra-low permeability and low porosity that prevent the hydrocarbons from flowing naturally through the rock. This means that the hydrocarbons don't form easily accessible pools that can be produced at the surface.
This is where hydraulic fracturing plays a role: multi-stage hydraulic fracturing using horizontal wellbores makes it both possible and economical to produce from these previously inaccessible unconventional reservoirs.
Regardless of how they are produced, or the type of reservoir they come from, unconventional hydrocarbons are essentially the same as conventional hydrocarbons.
