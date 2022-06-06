Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Vermilion Energy Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VET   CA9237251058

VERMILION ENERGY INC.

(VET)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  06/06 01:43:55 pm EDT
29.46 CAD   +3.19%
01:32pVERMILION ENERGY : Announces Appointment of a New Board Member - Form 6-K
PU
06/01Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Appointment of a New Board Member
PR
06/01Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Appointment of a New Board Member
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vermilion Energy : Announces Appointment of a New Board Member - Form 6-K

06/06/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Appointment of a New Board Member

CALGARY, AB, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Myron Stadnyk to our Board of Directors.

Mr. Stadnyk brings over 35 years of business and industry knowledge, with extensive experience in senior leadership, cost management, operational effectiveness, governance, health, safety, and environment. He most recently served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of ARC Resources Ltd. where he led ARC's transformation from a royalty trust to a top-tier Montney producer demonstrating outstanding strategic leadership. Prior to ARC, Mr. Stadnyk worked at a major oil and gas company in both domestic and international operations.

He currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors for Crescent Point Energy Corp., Prairie Sky Royalty Ltd. and the University of Saskatchewan Engineering Trust.

Mr. Stadnyk holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program. He is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta and served as a Governor for the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers for over 10 years.

We are excited to welcome Mr. Stadnyk to our Board of Directors, and look forward to his diverse skills, perspectives and expertise contributing to the ongoing success of Vermilion.

About Vermilion

Vermilion is an international energy producer that seeks to create value through the acquisition, exploration, development and optimization of producing assets in North America, Europe and Australia. Our business model emphasizes free cash flow generation and returning capital to investors when economically warranted, augmented by value-adding acquisitions. Vermilion's operations are focused on the exploitation of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas conventional resource plays in North America and the exploration and development of conventional natural gas and oil opportunities in Europe and Australia.

Vermilion's priorities are health and safety, the environment, and profitability, in that order. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the public and those who work with us, and the protection of our natural surroundings. We have been recognized by leading ESG rating agencies for our transparency on and management of key environmental, social and governance issues. In addition, we emphasize strategic community investment in each of our operating areas.

Employees and directors hold approximately 4% of our outstanding shares and are committed to delivering long-term value for all stakeholders. Vermilion trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol VET.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vermilion-energy-inc-announces-appointment-of-a-new-board-member-301559671.html

SOURCE Vermilion Energy Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/01/c9708.html

%CIK: 0001293135

For further information: Dion Hatcher, President; Lars Glemser, Vice President & CFO; and/or Kyle Preston, Vice President, Investor Relations, TEL (403) 269-4884 | IR TOLL FREE 1-866-895-8101 | investor_relations@vermilionenergy.com | www.vermilionenergy.com

CO: Vermilion Energy Inc.

CNW 18:57e 01-JUN-22

Disclaimer

Vermilion Energy Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 17:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VERMILION ENERGY INC.
01:32pVERMILION ENERGY : Announces Appointment of a New Board Member - Form 6-K
PU
06/01Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Appointment of a New Board Member
PR
06/01Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Appointment of a New Board Member
AQ
06/01Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Appointment of Myron Stadnyk as the New Board Member
CI
06/01VERMILION ENERGY : Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Leucrotta Exploration Inc - For..
PU
05/31Vermilion Energy Inc. completes purchase of Leucrotta Exploration
AQ
05/31VERMILION ENERGY INC. BRIEF : Says Closed Acquisition of Leucrotta Exploration Inc.
MT
05/31Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Leucrotta Exploration Inc..
AQ
05/31Vermilion Energy Inc. completed the acquisition of Leucrotta Exploration Inc..
CI
05/25Scotiabank Lists Oil, Gas, E&P Companies That May Increase Dividends
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERMILION ENERGY INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 099 M 2 464 M 2 464 M
Net income 2022 1 361 M 1 082 M 1 082 M
Net Debt 2022 980 M 779 M 779 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,50x
Yield 2022 0,75%
Capitalization 4 716 M 3 748 M 3 750 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 716
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart VERMILION ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Vermilion Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERMILION ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 28,55 CAD
Average target price 36,25 CAD
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dion Hatcher President
Lars Glemser Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lorenzo Donadeo Executive Chairman
Steve Reece Director-IT & Information Systems
Gerard Schut Vice President-European Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERMILION ENERGY INC.79.56%3 748
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY24.90%2 383 175
SHELL PLC45.58%219 426
TOTALENERGIES SE22.07%150 207
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED19.60%144 144
EQUINOR ASA47.50%118 264