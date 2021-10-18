Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Vermilion Energy Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VET   CA9237251058

VERMILION ENERGY INC.

(VET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vermilion Energy : Announces the Appointment of a New Board Member - Form 6-K

10/18/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces the Appointment of a New Board Member

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James J. Kleckner Jr. to our Board of Directors.

Mr. Kleckner has more than 35 years of experience in various executive and senior leadership roles. He was most recently Chief Executive Officer of Jagged Peak Energy with a focus on production and development in the Permian Basin, achieving production of approximately 50,000 boe/d prior to it being acquired by Parsley Energy. Prior to that, Mr. Kleckner held a number of executive positions with Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, including Executive Vice President, International Operations and Vice President, Operations. From 1999 through 2006, he was Vice President, US Onshore & International Operations with Kerr McGee Corporation. He has extensive operational and technical experience in US onshore resource plays and international oil and gas operations. During his career, he held leadership roles responsible for a full range of exploration, development, production and operational priorities, including mergers and acquisitions, health safety and environment, community and government relations and enterprise risk management.

Mr. Kleckner currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors for Great Western Petroleum, a private company. Previously, he served as a member of the Board of Directors of Jagged Peak Energy and Parsley Energy Inc. Mr. Kleckner also served as a Board member of two private companies: Delonex Energy Limited and Hawkwood Energy LLC. He has served on the Industry and Advisory Board of the School of Energy Research at the University of Wyoming, the Petroleum Engineering Advisory Board at the Colorado School of Mines, the Executive Board for the Colorado Oil and Gas Association, and the Executive Board for the Independent Petroleum Association of Mountain States.

Mr. Kleckner holds a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

We are excited to welcome Mr. Kleckner to our Board of Directors, and look forward to the contributions his diverse skills, perspectives and expertise will make to Vermilion's ongoing success..

About Vermilion

Vermilion is an international energy producer that seeks to create value through the acquisition, exploration, development and optimization of producing assets in North America, Europe and Australia. Our business model emphasizes free cash flow generation and returning capital to investors when economically warranted, augmented by value-adding acquisitions. Vermilion's operations are focused on the exploitation of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas conventional resource plays in North America and the exploration and development of conventional natural gas and oil opportunities in Europe and Australia.

Vermilion's priorities are health and safety, the environment, and profitability, in that order. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the public and those who work with us, and the protection of our natural surroundings. In addition, Vermilion emphasizes strategic community investment in each of our operating areas. We have been recognized as a strong performer amongst Canadian publicly listed companies in governance practices, a Climate Leadership level (A-) performer by the CDP, and a Best Workplace in the Great Place to Work® Institute's annual rankings in Canada and Germany.

Employees and directors hold approximately 5% of our outstanding shares and are committed to delivering long-term value for all stakeholders. Vermilion trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol VET.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vermilion-energy-inc-announces-the-appointment-of-a-new-board-member-301402059.html

SOURCE Vermilion Energy Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/18/c0568.html

%CIK: 0001293135

For further information: Curtis Hicks, President; Lars Glemser, Vice President & CFO; and/or Kyle Preston, Vice President, Investor Relations, TEL (403) 269-4884 | IR TOLL FREE 1-866-895-8101 | investor_relations@vermilionenergy.com | www.vermilionenergy.com

CO: Vermilion Energy Inc.

CNW 16:05e 18-OCT-21

Disclaimer

Vermilion Energy Inc. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 20:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VERMILION ENERGY INC.
04:32pVERMILION ENERGY : Announces the Appointment of a New Board Member - Form 6-K
PU
04:06pVERMILION ENERGY INC. : Announces the Appointment of a New Board Member
AQ
10/15VERMILION ENERGY : CIBC Adjusts Vermilion Energy PT to CA$15 From CA$12.50, Maintains Neut..
MT
10/13VERMILION ENERGY : Achieves Responsible Producer Certification through Equitable Origin - ..
PU
10/13VERMILION ENERGY : Says Achieved Responsible Producer Certification through Equitable Orig..
MT
10/13VERMILION ENERGY INC. : Achieves Responsible Producer Certification through Equitable Orig..
PR
10/13VERMILION ENERGY BRIEF : Says Achieved Responsible Producer Certification through Equitabl..
MT
09/29CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.08% to 20,158.14
RE
09/29TSX BRIEF : Month To Date Winners On Index Include Vermillion Up Near 38%, Enerplus Up 34%..
MT
09/28VERMILION ENERGY : BMO Capital Adjusts Vermilion Energy PT to CA$13.50 From CA$12.50, Main..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERMILION ENERGY INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 630 M 1 316 M 1 316 M
Net income 2021 1 125 M 908 M 908 M
Net Debt 2021 1 551 M 1 252 M 1 252 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 185 M 1 766 M 1 764 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 747
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart VERMILION ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Vermilion Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERMILION ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 13,49 CAD
Average target price 14,44 CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Curtis W. Hicks President
Lars Glemser Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lorenzo Donadeo Executive Chairman
Steve Reece Director-IT & Information Systems
Lawrence J. MacDonald Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERMILION ENERGY INC.137.50%1 766
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY6.71%1 995 631
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC44.21%189 427
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED70.42%149 723
TOTALENERGIES SE25.93%136 163
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM72.84%122 578