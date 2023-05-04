Advanced search
    VET   CA9237251058

VERMILION ENERGY INC.

(VET)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:22:36 2023-05-04 pm EDT
16.18 CAD   +3.52%
Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

05/04/2023 | 03:03pm EDT
CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce the voting results from our annual meeting of shareholders held on May 3, 2023. A total of 68,926,615 common shares representing 42.52% of Vermilion's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the meeting.

The vote on each matter was conducted by ballot. The manner in which the proxies were voted or ballots cast, as applicable, in respect of each matter is set out below.

1. Ordinary resolution to approve fixing the number of directors of Vermilion to be elected at the Meeting at ten (10).

Votes For

Votes Against

Number

Percent (%)

Number

Percent (%)

54,860,679

95.37 %

2,666,094

4.63 %


2. Ordinary resolution to approve the election of the following ten nominees to serve as directors of Vermilion for the ensuing year, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, as described in the Information Circular.

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld


Number

Percent (%)

Number

Percent (%)

Robert B. Michaleski

53,988,354

93.85 %

3,538,418

6.15 %

Dion Hatcher

54,543,485

94.81 %

2,983,287

5.19 %

James J. Kleckner Jr.

54,346,270

94.47 %

3,180,502

5.53 %

Carin S. Knickel

53,988,448

93.85 %

3,538,324

6.15 %

Stephen P. Larke

53,633,997

93.23 %

3,892,775

6.77 %

Timothy R. Marchant

54,249,897

94.30 %

3,276,875

5.70 %

William B. Roby

54,524,013

94.78 %

3,002,759

5.22 %

Manjit K. Sharma

52,496,582

91.26 %

5,030,191

8.74 %

Myron M. Stadnyk

54,390,097

94.55 %

3,136,675

5.45 %

Judy A. Steele

53,814,583

93.55 %

3,712,189

6.45 %


3. Ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of Deloitte LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of Vermilion for the ensuing year.

Votes For

Votes Against

Number

Percent (%)

Number

Percent (%)

61,788,075

89.69 %

7,100,400

10.31 %

4. Ordinary resolution to accept on an advisory basis the approach to executive compensation, as disclosed in the Information Circular.

Votes For

Votes Against

Number

Percent (%)

Number

Percent (%)

53,638,322

93.25 %

3,881,806

6.75 %

About Vermilion

Vermilion is an international energy producer that seeks to create value through the acquisition, exploration, development and optimization of producing assets in North America, Europe and Australia. Our business model emphasizes free cash flow generation and returning capital to investors when economically warranted, augmented by value-adding acquisitions. Vermilion's operations are focused on the exploitation of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas conventional and unconventional resource plays in North America and the exploration and development of conventional natural gas and oil opportunities in Europe and Australia.

Vermilion's priorities are health and safety, the environment, and profitability, in that order. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the public and those who work with us, and the protection of our natural surroundings. We have been recognized by leading ESG rating agencies for our transparency on and management of key environmental, social and governance issues. In addition, we emphasize strategic community investment in each of our operating areas.

Vermilion trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol VET.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vermilion-energy-inc-reports-voting-results-of-annual-general-meeting-301816500.html

SOURCE Vermilion Energy Inc.


