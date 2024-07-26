Vermilion Energy Inc.

Supplier Code of Conduct

Vermilion Energy Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Vermilion", the "Corporation" or "Company") is an international company that responsibly produces essential energy while delivering long-term value to our people, shareholders, customers, partners, and communities. This includes working with organizations and individuals that share our approach to responsibility.

This Supplier Code of Conduct ("the Code") outlines ethical and business conduct requirements for Suppliers, Contractors, Agents, and other partners ("Suppliers") that provide Vermilion with goods, services, or human resources, and is to be used in conjunction with other Vermilion policies that apply to Suppliers.

Suppliers must abide by the following elements of the Code, ensure that they are understood by all those working with Vermilion within their business, and ensure similar measures are in place within their supply chain.

Compliance and Ethical Business Conduct

Comply with all applicable laws, rules, regulations, directives, orders, practices and policies and generally accepted international standards ("Applicable Law") in the jurisdictions in which they operate.

Comply with all applicable Vermilion policies, procedures, and guidelines as provided by Vermilion to Suppliers from time to time and as may be updated from time to time ("Vermilion Policies")

Exercise zero tolerance for illegal and unethical practices:

Prohibit corruption, bribery, fraud, money laundering, extortion and facilitation payments

and other types of improper payments or any other form of corruption, including anticompetitive behaviour and conflicts of interest.

Exercise good judgement in dispensing or receiving gifts and entertainment of nominal value that may be considered normal business courtesies and do not create a sense of obligation.

Prohibit insider trading by individuals or their associates using information that has not been publicly disclosed by Vermilion that has the potential to influence the stock price of an entity.

Maintain the confidentiality of all sensitive, proprietary and non-public information concerning Vermilion or its business partners, other than in the necessary course of business.

Obtain Vermilion's permission before referencing Vermilion publicly, issuing or using images or logos of Vermilion operations or people, on social media or otherwise.