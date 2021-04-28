Vermilion Energy : Front Cover Theme

This year's front cover photo was taken at one of Vermilion's field offices in southern France. It represents the seeds of our international expansion in 1997, which was a major pillar of our free cash flow-generating business model, and our commitment to ESG matters of importance. Vermilion prioritizes health, safety and the environment in all of our operations - and we take this even further. Partnering with our stakeholders to enrich the lives of the people in the communities where we live and work is fundamental in our approach to what we do every day, and has been a focus for more than two decades.
The photo also represents a return to a more conservative approach to executing our business model, as we did with subsequent international expansions. This provides a renewed focus on our core business principles, which are (i) maintaining a strong balance sheet with low leverage; (ii) managing a total payout ratio of less than 100%; (iii) consistently delivering results that meet or exceed expectations; (iv) protecting equity to minimize dilution; and (v) maintaining a strong corporate culture. These principles were implemented when Vermilion started paying a distribution as an energy trust in 2003, and will shepherd us to providing long-term value creation for our shareholders moving forward.
Disclaimer
Certain statements included or incorporated by reference in this document may constitute forward looking statements or financial outlooks under applicable securities legislation. Such forward looking statements or information typically contain statements with words such as 'anticipate', 'believe', 'expect', 'plan', 'intend', 'estimate', 'propose', 'project', or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward looking statements or information in this document may include, but are not limited to: capital expenditures; business strategies and objectives; operational and financial performance; estimated reserve quantities and the discounted net present value of future net revenue from such reserves; petroleum and natural gas sales; future production levels (including the timing thereof) and rates of average annual production growth; exploration and development plans; acquisition and disposition plans and the timing thereof; operating and other expenses, including the payment and amount of future dividends; royalty and income tax rates; and the timing of regulatory proceedings and approvals.
Such forward looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, all or any of which may prove to be incorrect. In addition to any other assumptions identified in this document, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the ability of Vermilion to obtain equipment, services and supplies in a timely manner to carry out its activities in Canada and internationally; the ability of Vermilion to market crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas successfully to current and new customers; the timing and costs of pipeline and storage facility construction and expansion and the ability to secure adequate product transportation; the timely receipt of required regulatory approvals; the ability of Vermilion to obtain financing on acceptable terms; foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates; future crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas prices; and management's expectations relating to the timing and results of exploration and development activities.
Although Vermilion believes that the expectations reflected in such forward looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements because Vermilion can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Financial outlooks are provided for the purpose of understanding Vermilion's financial position and business objectives, and the information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by Vermilion and described in the forward looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability of management to execute its business plan; the risks of the oil and gas industry, both domestically and internationally, such as operational risks in exploring for, developing and producing crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; risks and uncertainties involving geology of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas deposits; risks inherent in Vermilion's marketing operations, including credit risk; the uncertainty of reserves estimates and reserves life and estimates of resources and associated expenditures; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production and associated expenditures; potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects; Vermilion's ability to enter into or renew leases on acceptable terms; fluctuations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas prices, foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates; health, safety, and environmental risks; uncertainties as to the availability and cost of financing; the ability of Vermilion to add production and reserves through exploration and development activities; the possibility that government policies or laws may change or governmental approvals may be delayed or withheld; uncertainty in amounts and timing of royalty payments; risks associated with existing and potential future law suits and regulatory actions against Vermilion; and other risks and uncertainties described elsewhere in this document or in Vermilion's other filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.
The forward looking statements or information contained in this document are made as of the date hereof and Vermilion undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.
This document contains metrics commonly used in the oil and gas industry. These oil and gas metrics do not have any standardized meaning or standard methods of calculation and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies where similar terminology is used and should therefore not be used to make comparisons. Natural gas volumes have been converted on the basis of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent. Barrels of oil equivalent (boe) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet to one barrel of oil is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.
Financial data contained within this document are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 1■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Abbreviations
$M
thousand dollars
$MM
million dollars
AECO
the daily average benchmark price for natural gas at the AECO 'C' hub in Alberta
bbl(s)
barrel(s)
bbls/d
barrels per day
boe
barrel of oil equivalent, including: crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas (converted on the basis of one boe for six mcf of natural gas)
boe/d
barrel of oil equivalent per day
GJ
gigajoules
LSB
light sour blend crude oil reference price
mbbls
thousand barrels
mcf
thousand cubic feet
mmcf/d
million cubic feet per day
NBP
the reference price paid for natural gas in the United Kingdom at the National Balancing Point Virtual Trading Point.
NGLs
natural gas liquids, which includes butane, propane, and ethane
PRRT
Petroleum Resource Rent Tax, a profit based tax levied on petroleum projects in Australia
tCO2e
tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent
TTF
the price for natural gas in the Netherlands, quoted in megawatt hours of natural gas, at the Title Transfer Facility Virtual Trading Point
WTI
West Texas Intermediate, the reference price paid for crude oil of standard grade in US dollars at Cushing, Oklahoma
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 2■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Highlights
•
Fund flows from operations ('FFO')(1) was $162 million in Q1 2021, an increase of 20% from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher commodity prices, most notably global crude oil and European natural gas benchmarks, which represent our two most dominant products from a revenue generating perspective.
•
We generated $79 million of free cash flow ('FCF')(1) in Q1 2021 after investing $83 million in exploration and development ('E&D') capital expenditures, resulting in a payout ratio of 56% including reclamation and abandonment expenditures.
•
Net debt at the end of Q1 2021 was just under $2.0 billion, representing a 5% decrease compared to year-end 2020. We have reduced the amount outstanding under our revolving credit facility by over $190 million or 11% since Q2 2020.
•
Production in Q1 2021 averaged 86,276 boe/d(2), a decrease of 2% from the prior quarter and slightly above the upper-end of our annual guidance range of 83,000 to 85,000 boe/d. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was primarily due to natural decline, partially offset by higher production in Australia and Germany as a result of better operational uptime.
•
Production from our North American assets averaged 56,780 in Q1 2021, a decrease of 3% from the prior quarter primarily due to natural decline and cold weather related downtime during February. The Q1 2021 drilling campaign was focused on drilling condensate-rich Mannville natural gas wells in west-central Alberta, where we drilled ten (9.7 net) wells and completed 15 (14.7 net) wells during the first quarter. The overall results from this drilling program were in line with expectations, and these wells are expected to be strong contributors of production volumes in Q2 2021.
•
Production from our International assets averaged 29,496 in Q1 2021, an increase of 1% from the prior quarter primarily due to higher production in Australia and Germany, which offset natural declines in our other International operating areas. We drilled three wells in Europe during the first quarter, comprised of one (0.5 net) well in the Netherlands, one (1.0 net) well in Hungary and one (1.0 net) well in Croatia.
•
In the Netherlands, we successfully drilled the Blesdijke natural gas well (0.5 net), which encountered 38 meters of combined net pay from three separate formations and is expected to be brought on production later this year. We also initiated production from the Weststellingwerf (0.5 net) well at the beginning of the year to take advantage of strong European natural gas prices.
•
As part of our progression towards developing a comprehensive, long-term environmental, social and governance ('ESG') strategy, we have established two new emissions-related targets. The first is our commitment to net zero emissions in our own operations, including Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, by 2050. To achieve this we will be setting shorter-term targets every five years, with the initial target to reduce Scope 1 emissions from our operations by 15 to 20% by 2025, using a baseline year of 2019.
(1)
Non-GAAP Financial Measure. Please see the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis.
(2)
Please refer to Supplemental Table 4 'Production' of the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis for disclosure by product type.
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 3■ 2021 First Quarter Report
($M except as indicated)
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q1 2020
Financial
Petroleum and natural gas sales
368,137
316,198
328,314
Fund flows from operations
162,051
135,212
170,225
Fund flows from operations ($/basic share) (1)
1.02
0.85
1.09
Fund flows from operations ($/diluted share) (1)
1.00
0.85
1.09
Net earnings (loss)
499,964
(57,707)
(1,318,504)
Net (loss) earnings ($/basic share)
3.15
(0.36)
(8.42)
Capital expenditures
83,363
59,894
233,704
Acquisitions
393
4,821
11,337
Asset retirement obligations settled
7,023
7,271
3,732
Cash dividends ($/share)
-
-
0.575
Dividends declared
-
-
90,067
% of fund flows from operations
-
%
-
%
53
%
Payout (1)
90,386
67,165
319,858
% of fund flows from operations
56
%
50
%
188
%
Free Cash Flow (1)
78,688
75,318
(63,479)
Net debt
1,996,675
2,105,983
2,155,623
Net debt to four quarter trailing fund flows from operations
4.04
4.19
2.61
Operational
Production (2)
Crude oil and condensate (bbls/d)
39,204
40,555
44,881
NGLs (bbls/d)
8,074
8,627
8,022
Natural gas (mmcf/d)
233.98
232.00
265.51
Total (boe/d)
86,276
87,848
97,154
Average realized prices
Crude oil and condensate ($/bbl)
71.09
55.31
58.66
NGLs ($/bbl)
29.39
19.20
8.92
Natural gas ($/mcf)
5.51
4.13
2.94
Production mix (% of production)
% priced with reference to WTI
38
%
40
%
39
%
% priced with reference to Dated Brent
18
%
17
%
17
%
% priced with reference to AECO
28
%
27
%
27
%
% priced with reference to TTF and NBP
16
%
16
%
17
%
Netbacks ($/boe)
Operating netback (1)
25.58
19.67
22.02
Fund flows from operations netback
21.66
16.50
18.85
Operating expenses
12.86
13.00
13.41
General and administration expenses
1.57
2.27
1.47
Average reference prices and foreign exchange rates
WTI (US $/bbl)
57.84
42.66
46.17
Edmonton Sweet index (US $/bbl)
52.60
38.59
38.59
Saskatchewan LSB index (US $/bbl)
52.82
38.96
38.41
Dated Brent (US $/bbl)
60.90
44.23
50.26
AECO ($/mcf)
3.15
2.64
2.03
NBP ($/mcf)
8.70
6.99
4.32
TTF ($/mcf)
8.27
6.63
4.23
CDN $/US $
1.27
1.30
1.34
CDN $/Euro
1.53
1.55
1.48
Share information ('000s)
Shares outstanding - basic
159,349
158,724
157,020
Shares outstanding - diluted (1)
166,018
165,396
160,425
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
158,892
158,561
156,562
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (1)
161,397
158,561
156,562
(1)The above table includes non-GAAP financial measures which may not be comparable to other companies. Please see the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis.
(2)
Please refer to Supplemental Table 4 'Production' of the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis for disclosure by product type.
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 4■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Message to Shareholders
Vermilion is off to a strong start in 2021. We successfully executed an $83 million capital program during the first quarter, completing our winter drilling program in Canada and the majority of our planned drilling for the year in Europe. Production in the first quarter was in-line with our forecasts and averaged 86,276 boe/d(2), coming in above the upper-end of our annual guidance range of 83,000 to 85,000 boe/d. With approximately 55% of our production base comprised of crude oil and liquids, we were able to take advantage of the strong recovery in global crude oil prices, which increased by over 35% in Q1 2021 compared to the prior quarter. We were also able to take advantage of stronger prices for European natural gas (approximately 17% of our production base) which averaged over $8/mcf during the quarter. The strong recovery in crude oil and European natural gas prices contributed to a 20% quarter-over-quarter increase in fund flows from operations ('FFO')(1) to $162 million, resulting in $79 million of free cash flow ('FCF')(1). We allocated the majority of our FCF to debt reduction, resulting in a 5% decrease in our net debt compared to year-end 2020.
We successfully executed our winter drilling program in Canada despite some extreme cold weather experienced in February. This program was focused on condensate-rich Mannville natural gas wells in Alberta, which continues to deliver strong results. With all wells now tied in, we expect to see a positive production contribution in Q2 2021 from this campaign. In the Netherlands, we drilled the first of two planned wells, with the first well (0.5 net) encountering natural gas in three separate formations. We expect to tie-in this well, in addition to drilling a second well in the Netherlands later this year. In North America, we will shift our focus to the United States and Saskatchewan in Q2 2021. We are utilizing one of the existing crews that worked on our winter drilling campaign in Canada to complete our four (4.0 net) well program in the United States. As part of our transition to a more level-loaded capital program, we scheduled our drilling program to align with the most optimal drilling windows within our respective operating areas and to maximize the profitability of our barrels. We believe this approach will result in better overall capital and operational efficiencies and a more manageable production base moving forward.
The economic outlook has significantly improved compared to what we were facing at this time last year. As the global economy continues to recover from the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are starting to see increased demand for oil and natural gas, which is being reflected in higher benchmark prices for these commodities. While we are only one quarter through the year, we are pleased with the execution of our capital program to date and are optimistic about the prospects for the balance of the year. We continue to identify and implement cost and operating efficiencies across our business and will continue to drive this initiative going forward. We are beginning to make meaningful progress towards our debt reduction targets, having reduced the amount outstanding under our revolving credit facility by over $190 million or 11% since Q2 2020. Debt reduction remains a priority as we are committed to ultimately achieving our debt-to-cash flow leverage target of 1.5 times or less. Based on the current forward strip, we continue to forecast FCF in excess of $350 million for 2021 while also retaining significant leverage to rising commodity prices. We would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and look forward to providing further updates as the year progresses.
Q1 2021 Operations Review
North America
Production from our North American assets averaged 56,780 in Q1 2021, a decrease of 3% from the prior quarter primarily due to natural decline and cold weather related downtime during February. Following a relatively inactive second half of 2020, we recommenced our North American drilling activities late in Q4 2020 and continued the program through Q1 2021. The Q1 2021 campaign was focused on drilling condensate-rich Mannville natural gas wells in west-central Alberta. We drilled ten (9.7 net) Mannville wells and completed 15 (14.7 net) Mannville wells during the first quarter, of which 13 (13.0 net) wells were brought on production during the quarter. The remaining wells will be brought on production in Q2 2021. The overall results from this drilling program were in line with expectations, and these wells are expected to be strong contributors of production volumes for the Canadian business unit in Q2 2021.
During the first quarter, our United States business unit focused on well optimization work and preparation activities in advance of the four (4.0 net) well drilling program planned for Q2 2021. After the completion of our Canadian program, we moved one of our experienced drilling crews to Wyoming to execute our United States program which commenced at the beginning of April. We believe utilizing a 'warm crew' not only improves the overall efficiency of our drilling program but also aligns with our transition to a more level-loaded capital program by spreading the work over a longer time period and optimizing the drilling seasons in our operating areas.
International
Production from our International assets averaged 29,496 in Q1 2021, an increase of 1% from the prior quarter primarily due to higher production in Australia and Germany, which offset natural declines in our other International operating areas. Our Australian operations benefited from the absence of planned maintenance activity and minimal unplanned downtime during the quarter, despite a relatively active cyclone season. Similarly, our Germany operation benefited from minimal third-party downtime during the quarter and continued focus on well optimization.
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 5■ 2021 First Quarter Report
We drilled three wells in Europe during the first quarter, comprised of one (0.5 net) well in the Netherlands, one (1.0 net) well in Hungary and one (1.0 net) well in Croatia. In the Netherlands, we successfully drilled the Blesdijke natural gas well (0.5 net) and encountered 38 meters of combined net pay from three separate formations (Vlieland, Zechstein and Rotliegend). The well was completed subsequent to the end of the first quarter and we expect to bring production on from the Vlieland and Zechstein later this year. The Rotliegend zone will be tested and brought on production following receipt of the production permit, which we expect to receive in 2022. We also started production from the Weststellingwerf (0.5 net) well at the start of the year to take advantage of strong European natural gas prices. The well has exceeded our expectations and contributed an incremental 300 boe/d during the first quarter.
Our drilling campaign in Central and Eastern Europe ('CEE') did not deliver the results we were expecting as neither well encountered commercial hydrocarbons. The Hungarian well was targeting an oil prospect on our Kardarkut license, which is adjacent to a competitor's producing oil field. Although no hydrocarbons were encountered in our first well, this license block has two different play types and the main play remains unaffected and still holds considerable resource potential. The Croatian well was a commitment well on an expiring exploration block which we have now relinquished; however, we still have over one million acres of undeveloped land in Croatia on which a number of high impact prospects have been identified. A 3-D seismic program is underway on a portion of these lands with additional seismic planned prior to the next drilling program in this country. The execution of this two well program in CEE has enhanced our geological knowledge of this region, which will contribute to future programs. In other developments, we continued to advance the planning and design work for the Croatian gas plant on the SA-10 block in preparation for the tie-in of the two successful gas wells drilled previously.
In France, we successfully transitioned our Paris Basin oil production from pipeline delivery to trucking following the conversion of the Total Grandpuits refinery mid-way through the quarter. The transition was executed without any disruption to our operations, with the majority of our Paris Basin production now being delivered to the Total Le Havre refinery in northwest France and our Parentis facility which delivers crude to various refineries throughout Europe from the Ambes terminal in southwest France. While the transition from pipeline delivery to trucking has been successful to date, we will continue to evaluate other shipping options in order to optimize operations.
Commodity Hedging
Vermilion hedges to manage commodity price exposures and increase the stability of our cash flows. In aggregate, as of April 26, 2021, we have 50% of our expected net-of-royalty production hedged for the first half of 2021. With respect to individual commodity products, we have hedged 67% of our European natural gas production, 44% of our oil production, and 50% of our North American natural gas volumes for the first half of 2021, respectively. Please refer to the Hedging section of our website under Invest With Us for further details using the following link: https://www.vermilionenergy.com/invest-with-us/hedging.cfm.
Sustainability
As the external focus on environmental, social and governance ('ESG') matters and the energy transition continues to increase, particularly in the lead-up to the Conference of the Parties (COP 26) in November 2021, we are progressing the development of our comprehensive, long-term ESG strategy, based on the leadership position we have established in sustainability in the mid-cap energy space for more than a decade. This progress is reflected in our announcement today of two new emissions-related targets. The first is our commitment to net zero emissions in our own operations, including Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, by 2050. This aligns with the objectives of many of our key stakeholders, including our governments and regulators, investors and communities. We are transparent that this is an aspirational goal, and that we will build the plan to achieve this target over time. There are significant inherent uncertainties in how the energy transition will accelerate over the next three decades. Our intention is to manage these by focusing on responsible production of essential oil and natural gas for as long as these forms of energy are needed, while developing opportunities in other areas that are an economic and synergistic fit for our business.
We also recognize the need to develop a clear pathway to our net zero goal. As the first step, we have set a second target, to reduce Scope 1 emissions from our operations by 15 to 20% by 2025, using a baseline year of 2019. This will be achieved, starting with our business units with higher emissions intensities, with an initial focus on efficiency, including process changes, venting reductions, instrumentation upgrades from gas to air and power efficiency options, along with improved metering and field measurements. Going forward, we will be setting new targets every five years, building on this foundation while exploring broader options. Our fully updated ESG strategy is expected to be in place by mid-2021. For more information on Vermilion's track record and performance on ESG related matters, please refer to our Sustainability micro-site using the following link: https://sustainability.vermilionenergy.com/.
Board of Directors
Loren Leiker, who joined Vermilion's Board in 2012, will not be standing for re-election to our Board of Directors at the upcoming AGM. In addition to his contribution to Vermilion as a Board member, Loren also provided valuable insight into, and guidance of, our conventional and unconventional new ventures initiatives. We want to thank Loren for his intelligent and constructive counsel to Vermilion over these past nine years and provide him with all of our best wishes in his retirement.
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 6■ 2021 First Quarter Report
(Signed 'Lorenzo Donadeo')
(Signed 'Curtis Hicks')
Lorenzo Donadeo
Curtis Hicks
Executive Chairman
President
April 28, 2021
April 28, 2021
(1)
Non-GAAP Financial Measure. Please see the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis.
(2)
Please refer to Supplemental Table 4 'Production' of the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis for disclosure by product type.
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 7■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Management's Discussion and Analysis
The following is Management's Discussion and Analysis ('MD&A'), dated April 28, 2021, of Vermilion Energy Inc.'s ('Vermilion', 'we', 'our', 'us' or the 'Company') operating and financial results as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared with the corresponding periods in the prior year.
This discussion should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and the audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, together with the accompanying notes. Additional information relating to Vermilion, including its Annual Information Form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on Vermilion's website at www.vermilionenergy.com.
The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and comparative information have been prepared in Canadian dollars, except where another currency has been indicated, and in accordance with IAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting', as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ('IASB').
This MD&A includes references to certain financial and performance measures which do not have standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'). These measures include:
•
Fund flows from operations: Fund flows from operations is a measure of profit or loss in accordance with IFRS 8 'Operating Segments'. Please see 'Segmented Information' in the 'Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a reconciliation of fund flows from operations to net earnings. We analyze fund flows from operations both on a consolidated basis and on a business unit basis in order to assess the contribution of each business unit to our ability to generate income necessary to pay dividends, repay debt, fund asset retirement obligations and make capital investments.
•
Free cash flow: Represents fund flows from operations in excess of capital expenditures. We use free cash flow to determine the funding available for investing and financing activities, including payment of dividends, repayment of long-term debt, reallocation to existing business units, and deployment into new ventures. We also assess free cash flow as a percentage of fund flows from operations, which is a measure of the percentage of fund flows from operations that is retained for incremental investing and financing activities.
•
Net debt: Net debt is a capital management measure in accordance with IAS 1 'Presentation of Financial Statements'. Net debt is comprised of long-term debt plus current liabilities less current assets and represents Vermilion's net financing obligations after adjusting for the timing of working capital fluctuations. Net debt excludes non-current lease obligations which are secured by a corresponding right-of-use asset. Please see 'Capital disclosures' in the 'Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for additional information.
•
Netbacks: Netbacks are per boe and per mcf performance measures used in the analysis of operational activities. We assess netbacks both on a consolidated basis and on a business unit basis in order to compare and assess the operational and financial performance of each business unit versus other business units and also versus third party crude oil and natural gas producers.
In addition, this MD&A includes references to certain financial measures which are not specified, defined, or determined under IFRS and are therefore considered non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are unlikely to be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other issuers. For a full description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, please refer to 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures'.
Product Type Disclosure
Under National Instrument 51-101 'Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities', disclosure of production volumes should include segmentation by product type as defined in the instrument. In this report, references to 'crude oil' and 'light and medium crude oil' mean 'light crude oil and medium crude oil' and references to 'natural gas' mean 'conventional natural gas'.
In addition, in Supplemental Table 4 'Production', Vermilion provides a reconciliation from total production volumes to product type and also a reconciliation of 'crude oil and condensate' and 'NGLs' to the product types 'light crude oil and medium crude oil' and 'natural gas liquids'.
Production volumes reported are based on quantities as measured at the first point of sale.
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 8■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Guidance
On January 18, 2021, we released our 2021 capital budget and associated production guidance, which reflects a more level-loaded capital program compared to the prior year.
The following table summarizes our guidance:
Date
Capital Expenditures ($MM)
Production (boe/d)
2021 Guidance
2021 Guidance
January 18, 2021
300
83,000 to 85,000
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 9■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Vermilion's Business
Vermilion is a Calgary, Alberta based international oil and gas producer focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. We manage our business through our Calgary head office and our international business unit offices.
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 10■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Consolidated Results Overview
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Q1/21 vs. Q1/20
Production (1)
Crude oil and condensate (bbls/d)
39,204
44,881
(13)%
NGLs (bbls/d)
8,074
8,022
1%
Natural gas (mmcf/d)
233.98
265.51
(12)%
Total (boe/d)
86,276
97,154
(11)%
Build (draw) in inventory (mbbls)
282
(191)
Financial metrics
Fund flows from operations ($M)
162,051
170,225
(5)%
Per share ($/basic share)
1.02
1.09
(6)%
Net earnings (loss) ($M)
499,964
(1,318,504)
N/A
Per share ($/basic share)
3.15
(8.42)
N/A
Free cash flow
78,688
(63,479)
N/A
Net debt ($M)
1,996,675
2,155,623
(7)%
Activity
Capital expenditures ($M)
83,363
233,704
(64)%
Acquisitions ($M)
393
11,337
(1)
Please refer to Supplemental Table 4 'Production' for disclosure by product type.
Financial performance review
Q1 2021 vs. Q1 2020
•
We recorded net earnings of $500.0 million ($3.15/basic share) for Q1 2021 compared to a net loss of $1,318.5 million ($8.42/basic share) in Q1 2020. The increase was primarily driven by an impairment reversal of $662.9 million in Q1 2021 compared to impairment charges of $1,564.9 million in Q1 2020.
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 11■ 2021 First Quarter Report
•
We generated fund flows from operations of $162.1 million in Q1 2021, a decrease from $170.2 million in Q1 2020 primarily as a result of lower sales volumes due to natural declines and lower liftings in Australia. This was partially offset by higher commodity prices as our consolidated realized price per boe increased from $36.35/boe in Q1 2020 to $49.20/boe in Q1 2021.
Production review
Q1 2021 vs. Q1 2020
•
Consolidated average production of 86,276 boe/d in Q1 2021 represented a decrease of 11% from Q1 2020 production of 97,154 boe/d. Production decreases were mainly in Canada of 7,130 boe/d, in Ireland of 1,206 boe/d, and in the Netherlands of 1,137 boe/d primarily attributable to natural decline.
Activity review
•
For the three months ended March 31, 2021, capital expenditures of $83.4 million were incurred.
•
In our North America core region, capital expenditures of $59.1 million were incurred during Q1 2021. In Canada, $54.3 million was incurred primarily related to drilling and completions activity where we drilled ten (9.7 net) Mannville wells and completed 15.0 (14.7 net) Mannville wells.
•
In our International core region, capital expenditures of $24.3 million were incurred during Q1 2021. Our activities internationally included the drilling of 1.0 (0.5 net) wells in the Netherlands.
Sustainability review
Free cash flow
•
Free cash flow increased by $142.2 million from Q1 2020 to Q1 2021 mainly due to lower capital spending in Q1 2021 as a result of a more level-loaded drilling program in our North America core region.
Long-term debt and net debt
•
Long-term debt remained consistent at $1.9 billion as at March 31, 2021 from December 31, 2020.
•
Net debt decreased to $2.0 billion as at March 31, 2021 from $2.1 billion as at December 31, 2020, mainly due to a decrease in net working capital driven by higher accounts receivable and the change in the mark-to-market position of our equity swap position moving into long-term liabilities as the term was extended.
•
The ratio of net debt to four quarter trailing fund flows from operations decreased to 4.04 as at March 31, 2021 (December 31, 2020 - 4.19) mainly due to lower net debt combined with relatively consistent four quarter trailing fund flows from operations.
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 12■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Benchmark Commodity Prices
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Q1/21 vs. Q1/20
Crude oil
WTI ($/bbl)
73.27
62.06
18%
WTI (US $/bbl)
57.84
46.17
25%
Edmonton Sweet index ($/bbl)
66.63
51.87
29%
Edmonton Sweet index (US $/bbl)
52.60
38.59
36%
Saskatchewan LSB index ($/bbl)
66.91
51.63
30%
Saskatchewan LSB index (US $/bbl)
52.82
38.41
38%
Canadian C5+ Condensate index ($/bbl)
73.53
62.21
18%
Canadian C5+ Condensate index (US $/bbl)
58.04
46.28
25%
Dated Brent ($/bbl)
77.15
67.56
14%
Dated Brent (US $/bbl)
60.90
50.26
21%
Natural gas
AECO ($/mcf)
3.15
2.03
55%
NBP ($/mcf)
8.70
4.32
101%
NBP (€/mcf)
5.69
2.92
95%
TTF ($/mcf)
8.27
4.23
96%
TTF (€/mcf)
5.41
2.85
90%
Henry Hub ($/mcf)
3.41
2.62
30%
Henry Hub (US $/mcf)
2.69
1.95
38%
Average exchange rates
CDN $/US $
1.27
1.34
(5)%
CDN $/Euro
1.53
1.48
3%
Realized prices
Crude oil and condensate ($/bbl)
71.09
58.66
21%
NGLs ($/bbl)
29.39
8.92
230%
Natural gas ($/mcf)
5.51
2.94
87%
Total ($/boe)
49.20
36.35
35%
As an internationally diversified producer, we are exposed to a range of commodity prices. In our North America core region, our crude oil is sold at benchmarks linked to WTI (including the Edmonton Sweet index, the Saskatchewan LSB index, and the Canadian C5+ index) and our natural gas is sold at the AECO index (in Canada) or the Henry Hub index (in the United States). In our International core region, our crude oil is sold with reference to Dated Brent and our natural gas is sold with reference to NBP, TTF, or indices highly correlated to TTF.
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 13■ 2021 First Quarter Report
•
Crude oil prices increased in Q1 2021 relative to Q1 2020 due to continued global demand recovery, a coordinated supply cut from the OPEC+ group, and lower US shale production. Year-over-year, Canadian dollar WTI and Brent prices rose 18% and 14% respectively.
•
In Canadian dollar terms, year-over-year, the Edmonton Sweet differential increased by $3.55/bbl to a discount of $6.64/bbl against WTI, and the Saskatchewan LSB differential increased by $4.07/bbl to a discount of $6.36/bbl against WTI.
•
Approximately 32% of Vermilion's Q1 2021 crude oil and condensate production was priced at the Dated Brent index (which averaged a premium to WTI of US$3.06/bbl), while the remainder of our crude oil and condensate production was priced at the Saskatchewan LSB, Canadian C5+, Edmonton Sweet, and WTI indices.
•
In Canadian dollar terms, prices for European natural gas (TTF and NBP) rose by 96% and 101%, respectively, in Q1 2021 compared to Q1 2020. Seasonal demand in Europe drove domestic natural gas prices higher, and a shortage of LNG cargos in Asia led to highly competitive pricing for European imports.
•
Natural gas prices at AECO in Q1 2021 increased by 55% compared to Q1 2020, with seasonal demand and supportive storage balances improving prices.
•
For Q1 2021, average European natural gas prices represented a $5.34/mcf premium to AECO. Approximately 38% of our natural gas production in Q1 2021 benefited from this premium European pricing.
•
For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Canadian dollar strengthened 2% against the Euro quarter-over-quarter.
•
For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Canadian dollar strengthened 3% against the US dollar quarter-over-quarter.
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 14■ 2021 First Quarter Report
North America
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Production (1)
Crude oil and condensate (bbls/d)
24,645
29,888
NGLs (bbls/d)
8,074
8,022
Natural gas (mmcf/d)
144.36
157.88
Total production volume (boe/d)
56,780
64,222
(1)
Please refer to Supplemental Table 4 'Production' for disclosure by product type.
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
$M
$/boe
$M
$/boe
Sales
220,134
43.08
170,791
29.22
Royalties
(28,080)
(5.49)
(20,701)
(3.54)
Transportation
(10,484)
(2.05)
(11,138)
(1.91)
Operating
(57,281)
(11.21)
(69,734)
(11.93)
General and administration (1)
(6,848)
(1.34)
(4,938)
(0.84)
Corporate income tax (expense) (1)
(214)
(0.04)
(232)
(0.04)
Fund flows from operations
117,227
22.94
64,048
10.96
Capital expenditures
(59,113)
(197,926)
Free cash flow
58,114
(133,878)
(1)
Includes amounts from Corporate segment.
In North America, production averaged 56,780 in Q1 2021, a decrease of 12% year-over-year primarily due to natural decline and a reduced capital program.
Following a relatively inactive second half of 2020, we recommenced our North American drilling campaign in Q4 2020 and accelerated the program through Q1 2021. The Q1 2021 program was focused on drilling condensate-rich Mannville natural gas wells in west-central Alberta. We drilled ten (9.7net) Mannville wells and completed 15 (14.7 net) Mannville wells during the first quarter, of which 13 (13.0 net) wells were brought on production during the quarter. The remaining wells will be brought on production in Q2 2021. During the first quarter, our United States business unit focused on well optimization work and preparation activities in advance of the four (3.9 net) well drilling program planned for Q2 2021.
Sales
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
$M
$/boe
$M
$/boe
Canada
195,808
41.51
154,963
28.60
United States
24,326
61.81
15,828
37.12
North America
220,134
43.08
170,791
29.22
Sales in North America increased on a dollar and per unit basis for the three months ended March 31, 2021 versus the comparable prior period due to higher benchmark prices across all products, partially offset by lower production volumes.
Royalties
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
$M
$/boe
$M
$/boe
Canada
(21,774)
(4.62)
(16,685)
(3.08)
United States
(6,306)
(16.02)
(4,016)
(9.42)
North America
(28,080)
(5.49)
(20,701)
(3.54)
Royalties in North America increased for the three months ended March 31, 2021 versus the same period in the prior year primarily due to higher benchmark prices. Royalties as a percentage of sales of 12.8% remained relatively consistent versus the same period in the prior year.
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 15■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Transportation
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
$M
$/boe
$M
$/boe
Canada
(10,236)
(2.17)
(11,138)
(2.06)
United States
(248)
(0.63)
-
-
North America
(10,484)
(2.05)
(11,138)
(1.91)
Transportation expense in North America decreased versus the comparable prior period due to lower production volumes in the Canada business unit. On a per unit basis, transportation expense remained relatively consistent versus the comparable prior period.
Operating expense
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
$M
$/boe
$M
$/boe
Canada
(53,166)
(11.27)
(64,185)
(11.85)
United States
(4,115)
(10.46)
(5,549)
(13.01)
North America
(57,281)
(11.21)
(69,734)
(11.93)
Operating expenses in North America for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased by 17.9% versus the comparable prior period primarily due to cost reduction initiatives combined with lower production volumes.
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 16■ 2021 First Quarter Report
International
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Production (1)
Crude oil and condensate (bbls/d)
14,560
14,994
Natural gas (mmcf/d)
89.62
107.63
Total production volume (boe/d)
29,495
32,932
Total sales volume (boe/d)
26,357
35,028
(1)Please refer to Supplemental Table 4 'Production' for disclosure by product type.
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
$M
$/boe
$M
$/boe
Sales
148,003
62.39
157,523
49.42
Royalties
(8,366)
(3.53)
(10,424)
(3.27)
Transportation
(6,537)
(2.76)
(6,192)
(1.94)
Operating
(38,960)
(16.42)
(51,404)
(16.13)
General and administration
(4,882)
(2.06)
(8,379)
(2.63)
Corporate income tax recovery (expense)
1,559
0.66
(342)
(0.11)
PRRT
(1,414)
(0.60)
(9,256)
(2.90)
Fund flows from operations
89,403
37.69
71,526
22.44
Capital expenditures
(24,250)
(35,778)
Free cash flow
65,153
35,748
Production from our International assets averaged 29,496 in Q1 2021, representing a decrease of 10% year-over-year primarily due to natural decline and minimal capital activity through the second half of 2020.
We drilled three wells in Europe during the first quarter, comprised of one (0.5 net) well in the Netherlands, one (1.0 net) well in Hungary and one (1.0 net) well in Croatia. In the Netherlands, we successfully drilled the Blesdijke natural gas well (0.5 net) and encountered 38 meters of combined net pay from three separate formations (Vlieland, Zechstein and Rotliegend). The well was completed subsequent to the end of the first quarter and we expect to bring production on from the Vlieland and Zechstein later this year. The two (2.0 net) wells drilled in Central and Eastern European did not encounter commercial hydrocarbons and were subsequently plugged and abandoned.
Sales
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
$M
$/boe
$M
$/boe
Australia
27,382
94.50
51,995
96.66
France
51,529
77.19
56,789
61.08
Netherlands
28,551
45.28
19,603
26.45
Germany
13,095
49.82
10,469
34.70
Ireland
27,068
52.85
17,588
28.03
Central and Eastern Europe
378
39.51
1,079
21.48
International
148,003
62.39
157,523
49.42
As a result of changes in inventory levels, our sales volumes for crude oil in Australia, France, and Germany may differ from our production volumes in those business units. The following table provides the crude oil sales volumes (consisting entirely of 'light crude oil and medium crude oil') for those jurisdictions.
Crude oil sales volumes (bbls/d)
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Australia
3,219
5,911
France
7,417
10,217
Germany
687
875
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 17■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Sales decreased by $9.5 million in Q1 2021 versus Q1 2020 mainly from lower sales in Australia and France primarily as a result of a crude oil inventory build of 262,000 bbls during the first quarter of 2021. This was partially offset by increased sales across our European business units as a result of higher realized prices driven by higher year-over-year commodity prices. This higher pricing across Europe was partially offset by lower sales volumes driven by natural decline.
Royalties
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
$M
$/boe
$M
$/boe
France
(7,236)
(10.84)
(9,040)
(9.72)
Netherlands
(97)
(0.15)
(143)
(0.19)
Germany
(955)
(3.63)
(942)
(3.12)
Central and Eastern Europe
(78)
(8.15)
(299)
(5.93)
International
(8,366)
(3.53)
(10,424)
(3.27)
Royalties in our International core region are primarily incurred in France, where royalties include charges based on a percentage of sales and fixed per boe charges. Our production in Australia and Ireland is not subject to royalties.
Royalties decreased in our International core region in Q1 2021 versus Q1 2020 mainly due to lower production in France. Royalties as a percentage of sales of 5.7% in Q1 2021 decreased from 6.6% in Q1 2020 mainly due to lower RCDM royalties in France which are levied on units of production and not subject to changes in commodity prices.
Transportation
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
$M
$/boe
$M
$/boe
France
(4,405)
(6.60)
(3,725)
(4.01)
Germany
(1,021)
(3.88)
(1,322)
(4.38)
Ireland
(1,111)
(2.17)
(1,145)
(1.82)
International
(6,537)
(2.76)
(6,192)
(1.94)
Transportation expense remained relatively consistent for Q1 2021 versus Q1 2020. Increased Q1 2021 costs in France relate to the use of incremental trucking in the Paris Basin following the conversion of the Grandpuits refinery, and was partially offset by decreased costs in Germany related to lower sales volumes and the timing of prior period adjustments.
Our production in Australia, Netherlands and Central and Eastern Europe is not subject to transportation expense.
Operating expense
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
$M
$/boe
$M
$/boe
Australia
(9,738)
(33.61)
(17,373)
(32.30)
France
(11,791)
(17.66)
(15,899)
(17.10)
Netherlands
(7,411)
(11.75)
(8,915)
(12.03)
Germany
(6,302)
(23.97)
(4,915)
(16.29)
Ireland
(3,657)
(7.14)
(4,212)
(6.71)
Central and Eastern Europe
(61)
(6.38)
(90)
(1.79)
International
(38,960)
(16.42)
(51,404)
(16.13)
Operating expenses for Q1 2021 decreased by $12.4 million compared to Q1 2020. This decrease primarily resulted from an inventory build in Australia and France where operating expenses are deferred on the balance sheet until crude oil is sold at which point the related expenses are recognized into income.
Operating expenses remained relatively consistent on a per boe basis for Q1 2021 versus Q1 2020.
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 18■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Consolidated Financial Performance Review
Fund flows from operations
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
$M
$/boe
$M
$/boe
Sales
368,137
49.20
328,314
36.35
Royalties
(36,446)
(4.87)
(31,125)
(3.45)
Transportation
(17,021)
(2.27)
(17,330)
(1.92)
Operating
(96,241)
(12.86)
(121,138)
(13.41)
General and administration
(11,730)
(1.57)
(13,317)
(1.47)
Corporate income tax recovery (expense)
1,345
0.18
(574)
(0.06)
PRRT
(1,414)
(0.19)
(9,256)
(1.02)
Interest expense
(19,235)
(2.57)
(19,982)
(2.21)
Realized (loss) gain on derivatives
(25,633)
(3.43)
49,419
5.47
Realized foreign exchange (loss) gain
(5,181)
(0.69)
8,523
0.94
Realized other income (expense)
5,470
0.73
(3,309)
(0.37)
Fund flows from operations
162,051
21.66
170,225
18.85
Fluctuations in fund flows from operations may occur as a result of changes in production levels, commodity prices, and costs to produce petroleum and natural gas. In addition, fund flows from operations may be affected by the timing of crude oil shipments in Australia and France. When crude oil inventory is built up, the related operating expense, royalties, and depletion expense are deferred and carried as inventory on the consolidated balance sheet. When the crude oil inventory is subsequently drawn down, the related expenses are recognized.
General and administration
•
General and administration expense decreased by 12% in Q1 2021 versus Q1 2020 primarily due to work-force reductions made in 2020.
PRRT and corporate income taxes
•
PRRT decreased in Q1 2021 versus Q1 2020 due to lower sales.
•
Corporate income taxes in Q1 2021 versus Q1 2020 decreased mainly due to the recovery of prior year taxes resulting from current year tax losses in Australia.
Interest expense
•
Interest expense remained relatively consistent between Q1 2021 and Q1 2020.
Realized gain or loss on derivatives
•
Realized gains on derivatives relate to receipts for European natural gas and crude oil hedges. In Q1 2021, we recorded $25.6 million of realized losses on our crude oil and natural gas prices due to higher pricing compared to the strike prices on our hedges. This compares to $49.4 million of realized gains in Q1 2020 resulting from lower commodity prices relative to the strike prices on our hedges as well as amounts received on cross currency interest rate swaps.
•
A listing of derivative positions as at March 31, 2021 is included in 'Supplemental Table 2' of this MD&A.
Realized other income
•
Realized other income for Q1 2021 primarily relates to amounts for funding under the Saskatchewan Accelerated Site Closure program to complete abandonment and reclamation on inactive oil and gas wells and facilities. Realized other expense for Q1 2020 relates primarily to amounts uncertain to be received pursuant to a negotiated settlement of a legal matter.
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 19■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Net earnings
The following table shows a reconciliation from fund flows from operations to net earnings (loss):
($M)
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Fund flows from operations
162,051
170,225
Equity based compensation
(16,540)
(12,997)
Unrealized gain on derivative instruments
5,442
9,316
Unrealized foreign exchange loss
(25,910)
(9,982)
Accretion
(10,507)
(9,738)
Depletion and depreciation
(106,013)
(157,807)
Deferred tax (expense) recovery
(171,228)
257,542
Impairment reversal (expense)
662,866
(1,564,854)
Unrealized other expense
(197)
(209)
Net earnings (loss)
499,964
(1,318,504)
Fluctuations in net earnings from period-to-period are caused by changes in both cash and non-cash based income and charges. Cash based items are reflected in fund flows from operations. Non-cash items include: equity based compensation expense, unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments, unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, accretion, depletion and depreciation expense, and deferred taxes. In addition, non-cash items may also include gains resulting from business combinations or charges resulting from impairment or impairment reversals.
Equity based compensation
Equity based compensation expense relates primarily to non-cash compensation expense attributable to long-term incentives granted to directors, officers, and employees under security-based arrangements. Equity based compensation expense increased in Q1 2021 versus Q1 2020 primarily due to settlement of bonuses in Q1 2021 under the employee bonus plan.
Unrealized gain or loss on derivative instruments
Unrealized gain or loss on derivative instruments arise as a result of changes in forecasts for future prices and rates. As Vermilion uses derivative instruments to manage the commodity price exposure of our future crude oil and natural gas production, we will normally recognize unrealized gains on derivative instruments when future commodity price forecasts decline and vice-versa. As derivative instruments are settled, the unrealized gain or loss previously recognized is reversed, and the settlement results in a realized gain or loss on derivative instruments.
USD-to-CAD cross currency interest rate swaps and foreign exchange swaps may be entered into to hedge the foreign exchange movements on USD borrowings on our revolving credit facility. As such, unrealized gains and losses on our cross currency interest swaps are offset by unrealized losses and gains on foreign exchange relating to the underlying USD borrowings from our revolving credit facility.
For the three months ended March 31, 2021, we recognized a net unrealized gain on derivative instruments of $5.4 million. This consists of a $20.0 million unrealized gain on our USD-to-CAD foreign exchange swaps and a $12.9 million unrealized gain from our equity swaps. These unrealized gains are partially offset by unrealized losses of $13.0 million on our European natural gas commodity derivative instruments, $10.6 million on our crude oil commodity derivative instruments and $3.9 million on our North American natural gas commodity derivative instruments.
Unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses
As a result of Vermilion's international operations, Vermilion has monetary assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than the Canadian dollar. These monetary assets and liabilities include cash, receivables, payables, long-term debt, derivative instruments and intercompany loans. Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses result from translating these monetary assets and liabilities from their underlying currency to the Canadian dollar.
In 2021, unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses primarily resulted from:
•
The translation of Euro denominated intercompany loans from Vermilion Energy Inc. to our international subsidiaries. An appreciation in the Euro against the Canadian dollar will result in an unrealized foreign exchange gain (and vice-versa). Under IFRS, the offsetting foreign exchange loss or gain is recorded as a currency translation adjustment within other comprehensive income. As a result, consolidated comprehensive income reflects the offsetting of these translation adjustments while net earnings reflects only the parent company's side of the translation.
•
The translation of USD borrowings on our revolving credit facility. The unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses on these borrowings are offset by unrealized derivative gains or losses on associated USD-to-CAD cross currency interest rate swaps (discussed further below).
•
The translation of our USD denominated senior unsecured notes prior to June 12, 2019 and from May 5, 2020 onward. During the period between June 12, 2019 and May 5, 2020 the USD senior notes were hedged by a USD-to-CAD cross currency interest rate swap. Subsequent to the termination of these instruments, amounts previously recognized in the hedge accounting reserve will be recognized into earnings through unrealized foreign exchange loss over the period of the hedged cash flows.
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 20■ 2021 First Quarter Report
For the three months ended March 31, 2021, we recognized a net unrealized foreign exchange loss of $25.9 million due to an unrealized loss of $23.0 million on our USD borrowings from our revolving credit facility and $7.5 million on intercompany loans due to the Euro weakening 5.0% against the Canadian dollar in Q1 2021. These were partially offset by the impact of the US dollar weakening 1.2% against the Canadian dollar in Q1 2021 resulting in an unrealized gain of $4.6 million on our senior unsecured notes.
As at March 31, 2021, a $0.01 appreciation of the Euro against the Canadian dollar would result in a $0.9 million increase to net earnings as a result of an unrealized gain on foreign exchange. In contrast, a $0.01 appreciation of the US dollar against the Canadian dollar would result in a $2.9 million decrease to net earnings as a result of an unrealized loss on foreign exchange.
Accretion
Accretion expense is recognized to update the present value of the asset retirement obligation balance. For Q1 2021 versus Q1 2020 accretion expense increased primarily due to additional obligations recognized at the end of 2020 partially offset by the weakening of the Euro against the Canadian dollar.
Depletion and depreciation
Depletion and depreciation expense is recognized to allocate the cost of capital assets over the useful life of the respective assets. Depletion and depreciation expense per unit of production is determined for each depletion unit (which are groups of assets within a specific production area that have similar economic lives) by dividing the sum of the net book value of capital assets and future development costs by total proved plus probable reserves.
Fluctuations in depletion and depreciation expense are primarily the result of changes in produced crude oil and natural gas volumes, and changes in depletion and depreciation per unit. Fluctuations in depletion and depreciation per unit are the result of changes in reserves, depletable base (net book value of capital assets and future development costs), and relative production mix.
Depletion and depreciation on a per boe basis for Q1 2021 of $14.17 decreased from $17.47 in Q1 2020 primarily due to impairment charges taken in 2020.
Deferred tax
Deferred tax assets arise when the tax basis of an asset exceeds its accounting basis (known as a deductible temporary difference). Conversely, deferred tax liabilities arise when the tax basis of an asset is less than its accounting basis (known as a taxable temporary difference). Deferred tax assets are recognized only to the extent that it is probable that there are future taxable profits against which the deductible temporary difference can be utilized. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured at the enacted or substantively enacted tax rate that is expected to apply when the asset is realized, or the liability is settled.
As such, fluctuations in deferred tax expenses and recoveries primarily arise as a result of: changes in the accounting basis of an asset or liability without a corresponding tax basis change (e.g. when derivative assets and liabilities are marked-to-market or when accounting depletion differs from tax depletion), changes in available tax losses (e.g. if they are utilized to offset taxable income), changes in estimated future taxable profits resulting in a derecognition or recognition of deferred tax assets, and changes in enacted or substantively enacted tax rates.
For the three months ended March 31, 2021, a deferred tax expense was recognized of $171.2 million compared to deferred tax recovery of
$257.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 due to impairment charges in both periods.
Impairment
Impairment losses are recognized when indicators of impairment arise and the carrying amount of a cash generating unit ('CGU') exceeds its recoverable amount, determined as the higher of fair value less costs of disposal or value-in-use.
In the first quarter of 2021, indicators of impairment reversal were present in our Australia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and United States CGUs due to an increase and stabilization in forecast crude oil prices versus 2020 when impairment charges were taken. As a result of the indicators of impairment reversal, the Company performed impairment reversal tests on the identified CGUs and the recoverable amounts were determined using fair value less costs to sell, which considered future after-tax cash flows from proved plus probable reserves and an after-tax discount rate of 12.0%. Based on the results of the impairment tests completed, recoverable amounts were determined to be greater than the carrying values of the CGUs tested and $492.2 million (net of $170.7 million deferred income tax expense) of impairment reversal was recorded.
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 21■ 2021 First Quarter Report
In the first quarter of 2020, indicators of impairment were present due to global commodity price forecasts deteriorating from decreases in demand and an increase of supply around the world. As a result of the indicators of impairment, the Company performed impairment tests across all CGUs. The recoverable amounts were determined using fair value less costs to sell, which considered future after-tax cash flows from proved plus probable reserves and an after-tax discount rate of 11.5%. Based on the results of the impairment tests completed, the Company recognized non-cash impairment charges of $1.2 billion (net of $0.4 billion income tax recovery).
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 22■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Financial Position Review
Balance sheet strategy
We regularly review whether our forecast of fund flows from operations is sufficient to finance planned capital expenditures, and abandonment and reclamation expenditures. To the extent that fund flows from operations forecasts are not expected to be sufficient to fulfill such expenditures, we will evaluate our ability to finance any shortfall by reducing some or all categories of expenditures, with issuances of equity, or with debt (including borrowing using the unutilized capacity of our existing revolving credit facility). We have a long-term goal of achieving and maintaining a ratio of net debt to fund flows from operations of less than 1.5.
As at March 31, 2021, we have a ratio of net debt to fund flows from operations of 4.04. We will continue to monitor for changes in forecasted fund flows from operations and, as appropriate, will adjust our exploration and development capital plans (and associated growth targets) to minimize any further increase to debt. As commodity prices improve, we intend to strengthen our balance sheet through the reduction of debt.
Net debt
Net debt is reconciled to long-term debt, as follows:
As at
($M)
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Long-term debt
1,911,466
1,933,848
Current liabilities
385,253
433,128
Current assets
(300,044)
(260,993)
Net debt
1,996,675
2,105,983
Ratio of net debt to four quarter trailing fund flows from operations
4.04
4.19
As at March 31, 2021, net debt decreased to $2.0 billion (December 31, 2020 - $2.1 billion) due to free cash flow generated in Q1 2021 of $78.7 million. We will draw on unutilized capacity of the revolving credit facility to fund working capital deficiencies. The ratio of net debt to four quarter trailing fund flows from operations decreased to 4.04 (December 31, 2020 - 4.19) mainly due to the decrease in net debt combined with relatively consistent four quarter trailing fund flows from operations.
Long-term debt
The balances recognized on our balance sheet are as follows:
As at
($M)
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Revolving credit facility
1,537,158
1,555,215
Senior unsecured notes
374,308
378,633
Long-term debt
1,911,466
1,933,848
Revolving Credit Facility
As at March 31, 2021, Vermilion had in place a bank revolving credit facility maturing May 31, 2024 with terms and outstanding positions as follows:
As at
($M)
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Total facility amount
2,100,000
2,100,000
Amount drawn
(1,537,158)
(1,555,215)
Letters of credit outstanding
(23,013)
(23,210)
Unutilized capacity
539,829
521,575
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 23■ 2021 First Quarter Report
As at March 31, 2021, the revolving credit facility was subject to the following financial covenants:
As at
Financial covenant
Limit
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Consolidated total debt to consolidated EBITDA
Less than 4.0
3.51
3.48
Consolidated total senior debt to consolidated EBITDA
Less than 3.5
2.84
2.82
Consolidated EBITDA to consolidated interest expense
Greater than 2.5
7.93
8.12
Our financial covenants include financial measures defined within our revolving credit facility agreement that are not defined under IFRS. These financial measures are defined by our revolving credit facility agreement as follows:
•
Consolidated total debt: Includes all amounts classified as 'Long-term debt', 'Current portion of long-term debt', and 'Lease obligations' (including the current portion included within 'Accounts payable and accrued liabilities' but excluding operating leases as defined under IAS 17) on our balance sheet.
•
Consolidated total senior debt: Defined as consolidated total debt excluding unsecured and subordinated debt.
•
Consolidated EBITDA: Defined as consolidated net earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, accretion and certain other non-cash items, adjusted for the impact of the acquisition of a material subsidiary.
•
Total interest expense: Includes all amounts classified as 'Interest expense', but excludes interest on operating leases as defined under IAS 17.
In addition, our revolving credit facility has provisions relating to our liability management ratings in Alberta and Saskatchewan whereby if our security adjusted liability management ratings fall below specified limits in a province, a portion of the asset retirement obligations are included in the definitions of consolidated total debt and consolidated total senior debt. An event of default occurs if our security adjusted liability management ratings breach additional lower limits for a period greater than 90 days. As of March 31, 2021, Vermilion's liability management ratings were higher than the specified levels, and as such, no amounts relating to asset retirement obligations were included in the calculation of consolidated total debt and consolidated total senior debt.
Senior Unsecured Notes
On March 13, 2017, Vermilion issued US $300.0 million of senior unsecured notes at par. The notes bear interest at a rate of 5.625% per annum, paid semi-annually on March 15 and September 15, and mature on March 15, 2025. As direct senior unsecured obligations of Vermilion, the notes rank equally in right of payment with existing and future senior indebtedness of the Company.
The senior unsecured notes were recognized at amortized cost and include the transaction costs directly related to the issuance.
Vermilion may redeem some or all of the senior unsecured notes at the redemption prices set forth in the following table plus any accrued and unpaid interest, if redeemed during the twelve-month period beginning on March 15 of each of the years indicated below:
Year
Redemption price
2021
102.813
%
2022
101.406
%
2023 and thereafter
100.000
%
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 24■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Shareholders' capital
The following table outlines our dividend payment history:
Date
Monthly dividend per unit or share
January 2003 to December 2007
$0.170
January 2008 to December 2012
$0.190
January 2013 to December 2013
$0.200
January 2014 to March 2018
$0.215
April 2018 to February 2020
$0.230
March 2020
$0.115
In April 2020, we suspended our monthly dividend to strengthen the financial position of the Company. Our ability to restore a dividend will be dependent upon stronger commodity prices combined with a balance sheet that reflects the Company's ability to sustain such dividend over the long-term.
The following table reconciles the change in shareholders' capital:
Shareholders' Capital
Number of Shares ('000s)
Amount ($M)
Balance at December 31, 2020
158,724
4,181,160
Equity based compensation
625
5,715
Balance at March 31, 2021
159,349
4,186,875
As at March 31, 2021, there were approximately 6.2 million equity based compensation awards outstanding. As at April 28, 2021, there were approximately 161.7 million common shares issued and outstanding.
Asset Retirement Obligations
As at March 31, 2021, asset retirement obligations were $596.2 million compared to $467.7 million as at December 31, 2020. The increase in asset retirement obligations is primarily attributable to a decrease in the credit-adjusted risk-free rate from December 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021. This increase in asset retirement obligations was partially offset by the Euro weakening against the Canadian dollar and obligations settled.
The present value of the obligation is calculated using a credit-adjusted risk-free rate, calculated using a credit spread added to risk-free rates based on long-term, risk-free government bonds. Vermilion's credit spread is determined as the yield to maturity on its senior unsecured notes as at the reporting period.
The risk-free rates and credit spread used as inputs to discount the obligations were as follows:
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Change
Credit spread added to below noted risk-free rates
6.8
%
9.5
%
(2.7)
%
Country specific risk-free rate
Canada
1.9
%
1.2
%
0.7
%
United States
2.3
%
1.6
%
0.7
%
France
0.6
%
0.3
%
0.3
%
Netherlands
(0.5)
%
(0.6)
%
0.1
%
Germany
0.2
%
(0.2)
%
0.4
%
Ireland
0.3
%
(0.1)
%
0.4
%
Australia
2.0
%
1.3
%
0.7
%
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 25■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Risks and Uncertainties
Vermilion is exposed to various market and operational risks. For a discussion of these risks, please see Vermilion's MD&A and Annual Information Form, each for the year ended December 31, 2020 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on Vermilion's website at www.vermilionenergy.com.
Critical Accounting Estimates
The preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires management to make estimates, judgments and assumptions that affect
reported assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses, gains and losses, and disclosures of any possible contingencies. These estimates and assumptions are developed based on the best available information which management believed to be reasonable at the time such estimates and assumptions were made. As such, these assumptions are uncertain at the time estimates are made and could change, resulting in a material impact on Vermilion's consolidated financial statements. Estimates are reviewed by management on an ongoing basis and as a result may change from period to period due to the availability of new information or changes in circumstances. Additionally, as a result of the unique circumstances of each jurisdiction that Vermilion operates in, the critical accounting estimates may affect one or more jurisdictions. There have been no material changes to our critical accounting estimates used in applying accounting policies for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Further information, including a discussion of critical accounting estimates, can be found in the notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements and annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on Vermilion's website at www.vermilionenergy.com.
Off Balance Sheet Arrangements
We have not entered into any guarantee or off balance sheet arrangements that would materially impact our financial position or results of operations.
Internal Control Over Financial Reporting
Other than Vermilion's response to COVID-19, there has been no change in Vermilion's internal control over financial reporting ('ICFR') during the period covered by this MD&A that materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, its internal control over financial reporting.
As a result of COVID-19, our global workforce shifted to a primarily work from home environment beginning in March 2020. This change to remote working was rapid and included both our employees as well as a large extended workforce across all regions in which we operate. While pre-existing controls were not specifically designed to operate in our current work from home operating environment, we believe that our internal controls over financial reporting continue to be effective. We took precautionary actions to re-evaluate and refine our financial reporting process to provide reasonable assurance that we could report our financial results accurately and timely.
Recently Adopted Accounting Pronouncements
Vermilion did not adopt any new accounting pronouncements as at March 31, 2021.
Disclosure Controls and Procedures
Our officers have established and maintained disclosure controls and procedures and evaluated the effectiveness of these controls in conjunction with our filings.
As of March 31, 2021, we have evaluated the effectiveness of the design and operation of our disclosure controls and procedures. Based on this evaluation, the President, for this specific purpose of acting in the capacity of Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer have concluded and certified that our disclosure controls and procedures are effective.
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 26■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Supplemental Table 1: Netbacks
The following table includes financial statement information on a per unit basis by business unit. Liquids includes crude oil, condensate, and NGLs. Natural gas sales volumes have been converted on a basis of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent.
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Liquids
Natural Gas
Total
Liquids
Natural Gas
Total
$/bbl
$/mcf
$/boe
$/bbl
$/mcf
$/boe
Canada
Sales
57.03
3.63
41.51
41.24
1.90
28.60
Royalties
(7.33)
(0.19)
(4.62)
(5.12)
(0.05)
(3.08)
Transportation
(2.86)
(0.22)
(2.17)
(2.64)
(0.21)
(2.06)
Operating
(13.89)
(1.32)
(11.27)
(14.58)
(1.35)
(11.85)
Operating netback
32.95
1.90
23.45
18.90
0.29
11.61
General and administration
(0.95)
(0.52)
Fund flows from operations netback
22.50
11.09
United States
Sales
58.68
12.09
61.81
44.09
2.49
37.12
Royalties
(15.03)
(3.24)
(16.02)
(11.12)
(0.67)
(9.42)
Transportation
(0.82)
-
(0.63)
-
-
-
Operating
(10.55)
(1.69)
(10.46)
(13.17)
(2.09)
(13.01)
Operating netback
32.28
7.16
34.70
19.80
(0.27)
14.69
General and administration
(2.28)
(4.62)
Fund flows from operations netback
32.42
10.07
France
Sales
77.19
-
77.19
61.08
-
61.08
Royalties
(10.82)
-
(10.84)
(9.72)
-
(9.72)
Transportation
(6.60)
-
(6.60)
(4.01)
-
(4.01)
Operating
(17.66)
-
(17.66)
(17.10)
-
(17.10)
Operating netback
42.11
-
42.09
30.25
-
30.25
General and administration
(3.62)
(3.71)
Current income taxes
-
-
Fund flows from operations netback
38.47
26.54
Netherlands
Sales
37.37
7.57
45.28
64.32
4.34
26.45
Royalties
-
(0.03)
(0.15)
-
(0.03)
(0.19)
Operating
-
(1.99)
(11.75)
-
(2.03)
(12.03)
Operating netback
37.37
5.55
33.38
64.32
2.28
14.23
General and administration
(0.42)
(0.75)
Current income taxes
-
-
Fund flows from operations netback
32.96
13.48
Germany
Sales
71.70
7.18
49.82
59.72
4.29
34.70
Royalties
(0.48)
(0.77)
(3.63)
(2.80)
(0.54)
(3.12)
Transportation
(7.84)
(0.44)
(3.88)
(11.93)
(0.28)
(4.38)
Operating
(23.43)
(4.02)
(23.97)
(22.84)
(2.32)
(16.29)
Operating netback
39.95
1.95
18.34
22.15
1.15
10.91
General and administration
(4.27)
(5.77)
Fund flows from operations netback
14.07
5.14
Ireland
Sales
-
8.81
52.85
-
4.66
28.03
Transportation
-
(0.36)
(2.17)
-
(0.30)
(1.82)
Operating
-
(1.19)
(7.14)
-
(1.12)
(6.71)
Operating netback
-
7.26
43.54
-
3.24
19.50
General and administration
1.39
(0.62)
Fund flows from operations netback
44.93
18.88
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 27■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Liquids
Natural Gas
Total
Liquids
Natural Gas
Total
$/bbl
$/mcf
$/boe
$/bbl
$/mcf
$/boe
Australia
Sales
94.50
-
94.50
96.66
-
96.66
Operating
(33.61)
-
(33.61)
(32.30)
-
(32.30)
PRRT (1)
(4.88)
-
(4.88)
(17.21)
-
(17.21)
Operating netback
56.01
-
56.01
47.15
-
47.15
General and administration
(2.50)
(1.63)
Current income taxes
5.38
(0.63)
Fund flows from operations netback
58.89
44.89
Total Company
Sales
63.46
5.51
49.20
51.40
2.94
36.35
Realized hedging (loss) gain
(4.68)
(0.34)
(3.43)
7.77
0.44
5.47
Royalties
(7.85)
(0.25)
(4.87)
(5.77)
(0.09)
(3.45)
Transportation
(3.19)
(0.21)
(2.27)
(2.58)
(0.18)
(1.92)
Operating
(15.83)
(1.58)
(12.86)
(16.97)
(1.50)
(13.41)
PRRT (1)
(0.36)
-
(0.19)
(1.85)
-
(1.02)
Operating netback
31.55
3.13
25.58
32.00
1.61
22.02
General and administration
(1.57)
(1.47)
Interest expense
(2.57)
(2.21)
Realized foreign exchange loss
(0.69)
0.94
Other income
0.73
(0.37)
Corporate income taxes
0.18
(0.06)
Fund flows from operations netback
21.66
18.85
(1)
Vermilion considers Australian PRRT to be an operating item and, accordingly, has included PRRT in the calculation of operating netbacks. Current income taxes presented above excludes PRRT.
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 28■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Supplemental Table 2: Hedges
The prices in these tables may represent the weighted averages for several contracts with foreign currency amounts translated to the disclosure currency using forward rates as at the month-end date. The weighted average price for the portfolio of options listed below may not have the same payoff profile as the individual contracts. As such, the presentation of the weighted average prices is purely for indicative purposes.
The following tables outline Vermilion's outstanding risk management positions as at March 31, 2021:
Unit
Currency
Daily Bought Put Volume
Weighted Average Bought Put Price
Daily Sold Call Volume
Weighted Average Sold Call Price
Daily Sold Put Volume
Weighted Average Sold Put Price
Daily Sold Swap Volume
Weighted Average Sold Swap Price
Daily Bought Swap Volume
Weighted Average Bought Swap Price
Dated Brent
Q2 2021
bbl
USD
3,750
53.83
3,750
60.37
3,750
46.00
1,000
49.75
-
-
Q3 2021
bbl
USD
500
55.00
500
63.25
500
47.50
500
52.00
-
-
Q4 2021
bbl
USD
-
-
-
-
-
-
500
52.00
-
-
Q1 2022
bbl
USD
-
-
-
-
-
-
500
52.00
-
-
WTI
Q2 2021
bbl
USD
9,000
48.53
9,000
55.13
9,000
40.69
2,150
45.54
-
-
Q3 2021
bbl
USD
500
52.50
500
60.00
500
45.00
-
-
-
-
MSW-WTI Differential
Q2 2021
bbl
USD
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,000
(3.50)
-
-
AECO
Q2 2021
mcf
CAD
-
-
-
-
-
-
9,478
2.12
-
-
Q3 2021
mcf
CAD
-
-
-
-
-
-
9,478
2.12
-
-
Q4 2021
mcf
CAD
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,194
2.12
-
-
AECO Basis (AECO less NYMEX Henry Hub)
Q2 2021
mcf
USD
-
-
-
-
-
-
45,000
(1.08)
-
-
Q3 2021
mcf
USD
-
-
-
-
-
-
45,000
(1.08)
-
-
Q4 2021
mcf
USD
-
-
-
-
-
-
35,054
(1.09)
-
-
Q1 2022
mcf
USD
-
-
-
-
-
-
30,000
(1.10)
-
-
Q2 2022
mcf
USD
-
-
-
-
-
-
35,000
(1.09)
-
-
Q3 2022
mcf
USD
-
-
-
-
-
-
35,000
(1.09)
-
-
Q4 2022
mcf
USD
-
-
-
-
-
-
11,793
(1.09)
-
-
NYMEX Henry Hub
Q2 2021
mcf
USD
10,000
2.65
10,000
2.77
-
-
28,500
2.83
-
-
Q3 2021
mcf
USD
10,000
2.65
10,000
2.77
-
-
28,500
2.83
-
-
Q4 2021
mcf
USD
10,000
2.65
10,000
2.77
-
-
21,870
2.78
-
-
Ventura Basis (Ventura less NYMEX Henry Hub)
Q2 2021
mcf
USD
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
10,000
0.05
Q3 2021
mcf
USD
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
10,000
0.05
Q4 2021
mcf
USD
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,370
0.05
Conway Propane
-
-
Q2 2021
bbl
USD
-
-
-
-
-
-
500
50% WTI
-
-
Q3 2021
bbl
USD
-
-
-
-
-
-
500
50% WTI
-
-
Q4 2021
bbl
USD
-
-
-
-
-
-
168
50% WTI
-
-
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 29■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Unit
Currency
Daily Bought Put Volume
Weighted Average Bought Put Price
Daily Sold Call Volume
Weighted Average Sold Call Price
Daily Sold Put Volume
Weighted Average Sold Put Price
Daily Sold Swap Volume
Weighted Average Sold Swap Price
Daily Bought Swap Volume
Weighted Average Bought Swap Price
NBP
Q2 2021
mcf
EUR
49,135
5.37
49,135
5.65
49,135
3.87
2,457
4.69
-
-
Q3 2021
mcf
EUR
49,135
5.37
49,135
5.64
49,135
3.87
2,457
4.69
-
-
Q4 2021
mcf
EUR
58,962
5.37
58,962
5.58
58,962
3.88
2,457
4.69
-
-
Q1 2022
mcf
EUR
34,394
5.18
34,394
5.95
34,394
3.63
2,457
4.69
-
-
Q2 2022
mcf
EUR
27,024
5.07
27,024
5.73
27,024
3.50
2,457
4.69
-
-
Q3 2022
mcf
EUR
14,740
4.86
14,740
5.49
14,740
3.42
2,457
4.69
-
-
Q4 2022
mcf
EUR
14,740
4.86
14,740
5.48
14,740
3.42
2,457
4.69
-
-
Q1 2023
mcf
EUR
7,370
4.74
7,370
5.10
7,370
3.32
-
-
-
-
TTF
Q2 2021
mcf
EUR
2,457
4.25
2,457
4.10
2,457
2.93
-
-
-
-
Q3 2021
mcf
EUR
2,457
4.25
2,457
4.09
2,457
2.93
-
-
-
-
Q1 2022
mcf
EUR
2,457
4.84
2,457
5.64
2,457
3.52
-
-
-
-
Q2 2022
mcf
EUR
2,457
4.84
2,457
5.64
2,457
3.52
-
-
-
-
Q3 2022
mcf
EUR
2,457
4.84
2,457
5.64
2,457
3.52
-
-
-
-
Q4 2022
mcf
EUR
2,457
4.84
2,457
5.64
2,457
3.52
-
-
-
-
Q1 2023
mcf
EUR
2,457
4.84
2,457
5.64
2,457
3.52
-
-
-
-
VET Equity Swaps
Initial Share Price
Share Volume
Swap
Jan 2020 - Apr 2023
20.9788
CAD
2,250,000
Swap
Jan 2020 - Apr 2023
22.4587
CAD
1,500,000
Foreign Currency Swaps
Notional Amount
Notional Amount
Average Rate
Swap
Jan 2021 - Apr 2021
1,212,503,100
USD
1,543,957,380
CAD
1.2734
The following sold option instruments allow the counterparties, at the specified date, to enter into a derivative instrument contract with Vermilion at the detailed terms:
Period if Option Exercised
Unit
Currency
Option Expiration Date
Bought Put Volume
Weighted Average Bought Put Price
Sold Call Volume
Weighted Average Sold Call Price
Sold Put Volume
Weighted Average Sold Put Price
Sold Swap Volume
Weighted Average Sold Swap Price
NBP
Jan 2022 - Dec 2022
mcf
EUR
30-Jun-21
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,457
5.13
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 30■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Supplemental Table 3: Capital Expenditures and Acquisitions
By classification ($M)
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Drilling and development
79,512
227,433
Exploration and evaluation
3,851
6,271
Capital expenditures
83,363
233,704
Acquisitions
393
11,337
Acquisitions
393
11,337
By category ($M)
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Drilling, completion, new well equip and tie-in, workovers and recompletions
68,782
208,164
Production equipment and facilities
12,031
17,627
Seismic, studies, land and other
2,550
7,913
Capital expenditures
83,363
233,704
Acquisitions
393
11,337
Total capital expenditures and acquisitions
83,756
245,041
Capital expenditures by country ($M)
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Canada
54,321
152,577
United States
4,792
45,349
France
6,879
11,257
Netherlands
4,133
2,497
Germany
2,499
7,789
Ireland
66
(20)
Australia
6,839
12,002
Central and Eastern Europe
3,834
2,253
Total capital expenditures
83,363
233,704
Acquisitions by country ($M)
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Canada
50
5,439
United States
-
5,858
Germany
343
19
Central and Eastern Europe
-
21
Total acquisitions
393
11,337
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 31■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Supplemental Table 4: Production
Q1/21
Q4/20
Q3/20
Q2/20
Q1/20
Q4/19
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
Q4/18
Q3/18
Q2/18
Canada
Light and medium crude oil (bbls/d)
17,767
19,301
19,847
22,545
22,767
23,259
23,610
23,973
25,067
25,640
24,602
13,103
Condensate (1) (bbls/d)
4,556
4,662
5,200
5,047
4,634
4,140
4,072
4,872
4,096
3,918
3,875
3,905
Other NGLs (1) (bbls/d)
7,016
7,334
8,350
8,248
6,943
7,005
6,632
7,352
6,968
6,816
6,126
5,589
NGLs (bbls/d)
11,572
11,996
13,550
13,295
11,577
11,145
10,704
12,224
11,064
10,734
10,001
9,494
Conventional natural gas (mmcf/d)
138.41
135.27
155.15
164.08
151.16
145.14
145.14
151.87
151.37
146.65
136.77
127.32
Total (boe/d)
52,407
53,840
59,256
63,187
59,537
58,593
58,504
61,507
61,360
60,814
57,397
43,817
United States
Light and medium crude oil (bbls/d)
2,322
2,495
3,243
3,971
2,481
3,149
2,717
2,421
1,750
1,582
1,455
652
Condensate (1) (bbls/d)
-
1
6
6
6
12
4
63
(8)
23
6
3
Other NGLs (1) (bbls/d)
1,058
1,294
1,158
1,340
1,079
1,156
1,140
754
929
998
714
62
NGLs (bbls/d)
1,058
1,295
1,164
1,346
1,085
1,168
1,144
817
921
1,021
720
65
Conventional natural gas (mmcf/d)
5.95
6.87
7.94
8.35
6.72
8.20
6.38
7.06
5.89
5.65
4.82
0.40
Total (boe/d)
4,373
4,934
5,730
6,708
4,685
5,683
4,925
4,414
3,653
3,545
2,979
784
France
Light and medium crude oil (bbls/d)
9,062
9,255
9,347
7,046
9,957
10,264
10,347
9,800
11,342
11,317
11,407
11,683
Conventional natural gas (mmcf/d)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.77
0.82
-
-
Total (boe/d)
9,062
9,255
9,347
7,046
9,957
10,264
10,347
9,800
11,470
11,454
11,407
11,683
Netherlands
Light and medium crude oil (bbls/d)
6
1
-
1
3
4
1
9
-
-
-
-
Condensate (1) (bbls/d)
92
99
83
86
84
86
81
91
93
112
84
87
NGLs (bbls/d)
92
99
83
86
84
86
81
91
93
112
84
87
Conventional natural gas (mmcf/d)
41.45
42.95
46.09
47.31
48.33
47.99
44.08
52.90
51.51
51.82
44.37
43.49
Total (boe/d)
7,006
7,257
7,764
7,972
8,143
8,088
7,429
8,917
8,677
8,749
7,479
7,335
Germany
Light and medium crude oil (bbls/d)
911
960
964
1,039
909
800
845
1,047
978
913
1,019
1,008
Conventional natural gas (mmcf/d)
13.40
11.50
11.25
13.23
14.64
15.44
14.54
14.56
16.71
16.94
14.88
14.63
Total (boe/d)
3,144
2,876
2,839
3,244
3,349
3,373
3,269
3,474
3,763
3,736
3,498
3,447
Ireland
Conventional natural gas (mmcf/d)
34.14
34.76
35.12
38.57
41.38
42.30
43.21
49.21
51.71
52.03
51.38
56.56
Total (boe/d)
5,690
5,793
5,853
6,428
6,896
7,049
7,202
8,201
8,619
8,672
8,563
9,426
Australia
Light and medium crude oil (bbls/d)
4,489
3,781
4,549
5,299
4,041
4,548
5,564
6,689
5,862
4,174
4,704
4,132
Total (boe/d)
4,489
3,781
4,549
5,299
4,041
4,548
5,564
6,689
5,862
4,174
4,704
4,132
Central and Eastern Europe
Conventional natural gas (mmcf/d)
0.63
0.67
0.80
2.89
3.27
1.66
-
-
-
2.86
1.17
-
Total (boe/d)
104
111
132
483
546
276
-
-
-
477
195
-
Consolidated
Light and medium crude oil (bbls/d)
34,556
35,793
37,951
39,899
40,157
42,024
43,084
43,938
45,001
43,625
43,186
30,579
Condensate (1) (bbls/d)
4,648
4,762
5,289
5,142
4,724
4,237
4,158
5,026
4,181
4,053
3,965
3,995
Other NGLs (1) (bbls/d)
8,074
8,627
9,509
9,588
8,022
8,160
7,772
8,107
7,897
7,815
6,839
5,651
NGLs (bbls/d)
12,722
13,389
14,798
14,730
12,746
12,397
11,930
13,133
12,078
11,868
10,804
9,646
Conventional natural gas (mmcf/d)
233.98
232.00
256.34
274.42
265.51
260.72
253.36
275.60
277.96
276.77
253.38
242.40
Total (boe/d)
86,276
87,848
95,471
100,366
97,154
97,875
97,239
103,003
103,404
101,621
96,222
80,625
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 32■ 2021 First Quarter Report
YTD 2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Canada
Light and medium crude oil (bbls/d)
-
21,106
23,971
17,400
6,015
6,657
Condensate (1) (bbls/d)
-
4,886
4,295
3,754
3,036
2,514
Other NGLs (1) (bbls/d)
7,016
7,719
6,988
5,914
4,144
2,552
NGLs (bbls/d)
7,016
12,605
11,283
9,668
7,180
5,066
Conventional natural gas (mmcf/d)
138.41
151.38
148.35
129.37
97.89
84.29
Total (boe/d)
52,407
58,942
59,979
48,630
29,510
25,771
United States
Light and medium crude oil (bbls/d)
-
3,046
2,514
1,069
662
393
Condensate (1) (bbls/d)
-
5
18
8
4
-
Other NGLs (1) (bbls/d)
1,058
1,218
996
452
50
29
NGLs (bbls/d)
1,058
1,223
1,014
460
54
29
Conventional natural gas (mmcf/d)
5.95
7.47
6.89
2.78
0.39
0.21
Total (boe/d)
4,373
5,514
4,675
1,992
781
457
France
Light and medium crude oil (bbls/d)
-
8,903
10,435
11,362
11,084
11,896
Conventional natural gas (mmcf/d)
-
-
0.19
0.21
-
0.44
Total (boe/d)
9,062
8,903
10,467
11,396
11,085
11,970
Netherlands
Light and medium crude oil (bbls/d)
-
1
3
-
-
-
Condensate (1) (bbls/d)
-
88
88
90
90
88
NGLs (bbls/d)
-
88
88
90
90
88
Conventional natural gas (mmcf/d)
41.45
46.16
49.10
46.13
40.54
47.82
Total (boe/d)
7,006
7,782
8,274
7,779
6,847
8,058
Germany
Light and medium crude oil (bbls/d)
-
968
917
1,004
1,060
-
Conventional natural gas (mmcf/d)
13.40
12.65
15.31
15.66
19.39
14.90
Total (boe/d)
3,144
3,076
3,468
3,614
4,291
2,483
Ireland
Conventional natural gas (mmcf/d)
34.14
37.44
46.57
55.17
58.43
50.89
Total (boe/d)
5,690
6,240
7,762
9,195
9,737
8,482
Australia
Light and medium crude oil (bbls/d)
-
4,416
5,662
4,494
5,770
6,304
Total (boe/d)
4,489
4,416
5,662
4,494
5,770
6,304
Central and Eastern Europe
Conventional natural gas (mmcf/d)
0.63
1.90
0.42
1.02
-
-
Total (boe/d)
104
317
70
169
-
-
Consolidated
Light and medium crude oil (bbls/d)
-
38,441
43,502
35,329
24,591
25,250
Condensate (1) (bbls/d)
-
4,980
4,400
3,853
3,130
2,602
Other NGLs (1) (bbls/d)
8,074
8,937
7,984
6,366
4,194
2,582
NGLs (bbls/d)
8,074
13,917
12,384
10,219
7,324
5,184
Conventional natural gas (mmcf/d)
233.98
256.99
266.82
250.33
216.64
198.55
Total (boe/d)
86,276
95,190
100,357
87,270
68,021
63,526
(1)
Under National Instrument 51-101 'Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities', disclosure of production volumes should include segmentation by product type as defined in the instrument. This table provides a reconciliation from 'crude oil and condensate', 'NGLs' and 'natural gas' to the product types. In this report, references to 'crude oil' and 'light and medium crude oil' mean 'light crude oil and medium crude oil' and references to 'natural gas' mean 'conventional natural gas'. Production volumes reported are based on quantities as measured at the first point of sale.
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 33■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Supplemental Table 5: Operational and Financial Data by Core Region
Production volumes (1)
Q1/21
Q4/20
Q3/20
Q2/20
Q1/20
Q4/19
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
Q4/18
Q3/18
Q2/18
North America
Crude oil and condensate (bbls/d)
24,645
26,459
28,296
31,569
29,888
30,560
30,403
31,329
30,905
31,163
29,938
17,663
NGLs (bbls/d)
8,074
8,628
9,508
9,588
8,022
8,161
7,772
8,106
7,897
7,814
6,840
5,651
Natural gas (mmcf/d)
144.36
142.13
163.09
172.43
157.88
153.34
151.52
158.93
157.26
152.30
141.59
127.72
Total (boe/d)
56,780
58,774
64,986
69,895
64,222
64,276
63,429
65,921
65,013
64,359
60,376
44,601
International
Crude oil and condensate (bbls/d)
14,560
14,096
14,943
13,471
14,994
15,702
16,838
17,636
18,275
16,516
17,214
16,910
Natural gas (mmcf/d)
89.62
89.86
93.25
101.99
107.63
107.38
101.83
116.67
120.70
124.48
111.79
114.68
Total (boe/d)
29,495
29,073
30,484
30,472
32,932
33,598
33,811
37,081
38,391
37,262
35,846
36,023
Consolidated
Crude oil and condensate (bbls/d)
39,204
40,555
43,240
45,041
44,881
46,261
47,242
48,964
49,182
47,678
47,151
34,574
NGLs (bbls/d)
8,074
8,627
9,509
9,588
8,022
8,160
7,772
8,107
7,897
7,815
6,839
5,651
Natural gas (mmcf/d)
233.98
232.00
256.34
274.42
265.51
260.72
253.36
275.60
277.96
276.77
253.38
242.40
Total (boe/d)
86,276
87,848
95,471
100,366
97,154
97,875
97,239
103,003
103,404
101,621
96,222
80,625
(1)
Please refer to Supplemental Table 4 'Production' for disclosure by product type.
Sales volumes
Q1/21
Q4/20
Q3/20
Q2/20
Q1/20
Q4/19
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
Q4/18
Q3/18
Q2/18
North America
Crude oil and condensate (bbls/d)
24,645
26,459
28,297
31,569
29,888
30,560
30,404
31,327
30,906
31,162
29,938
17,664
NGLs (bbls/d)
8,074
8,628
9,508
9,588
8,022
8,161
7,772
8,106
7,897
7,814
6,840
5,651
Natural gas (mmcf/d)
144.36
142.13
163.09
172.43
157.88
153.34
151.52
158.93
157.26
152.30
141.59
127.72
Total (boe/d)
56,780
58,774
64,986
69,895
64,222
64,276
63,429
65,921
65,013
64,359
60,376
44,601
International
Crude oil and condensate (bbls/d)
11,421
15,359
15,689
12,202
17,090
13,864
18,575
16,009
20,163
16,458
16,559
16,991
Natural gas (mmcf/d)
89.62
89.86
93.25
101.99
107.63
107.38
101.83
116.67
120.70
124.48
111.02
114.68
Total (boe/d)
26,357
30,336
31,229
29,201
35,028
31,760
35,547
35,454
40,279
37,204
35,062
36,104
Consolidated
Crude oil and condensate (bbls/d)
36,066
41,818
43,985
43,771
46,977
44,423
48,979
47,337
51,068
47,620
46,368
34,655
NGLs (bbls/d)
8,074
8,627
9,509
9,588
8,022
8,160
7,772
8,107
7,897
7,815
6,839
5,651
Natural gas (mmcf/d)
233.98
232.00
256.34
274.42
265.51
260.72
253.36
275.60
277.96
276.77
253.38
242.40
Total (boe/d)
83,138
89,111
96,217
99,096
99,250
96,037
98,976
101,377
105,291
101,563
95,437
80,706
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 34■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Financial results
Q1/21
Q4/20
Q3/20
Q2/20
Q1/20
Q4/19
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
Q4/18
Q3/18
Q2/18
North America
Crude oil and condensate sales ($/bbl)
66.31
51.06
49.79
28.94
50.25
66.31
66.67
72.40
65.95
54.90
80.22
79.66
NGL sales ($/bbl)
29.39
19.20
15.04
8.94
8.92
14.63
6.14
11.25
22.49
25.70
27.97
26.06
Natural gas sales ($/mcf)
3.98
2.77
2.02
1.60
1.92
2.29
1.18
1.15
2.52
1.79
1.46
1.09
Sales ($/boe)
43.08
32.51
28.94
18.24
29.22
38.86
35.52
38.56
40.17
33.94
46.37
37.98
Royalties ($/boe)
(5.49)
(3.64)
(3.58)
(1.67)
(3.54)
(4.98)
(4.93)
(4.22)
(5.00)
(5.01)
(6.71)
(4.17)
Transportation ($/boe)
(2.05)
(1.92)
(1.74)
(1.72)
(1.91)
(1.76)
(1.78)
(1.63)
(1.83)
(1.88)
(1.63)
(1.28)
Operating ($/boe)
(11.21)
(10.94)
(7.82)
(9.60)
(11.93)
(11.15)
(10.67)
(10.66)
(11.46)
(10.96)
(10.48)
(8.90)
General and administration ($/boe)
(1.34)
(1.94)
(0.78)
(1.52)
(0.84)
(0.97)
(0.60)
(1.04)
(0.83)
(0.28)
(0.36)
(1.43)
Corporate income taxes ($/boe)
(0.04)
0.04
(0.02)
(0.02)
(0.04)
(0.11)
0.09
(0.02)
(0.03)
0.10
(0.16)
(0.23)
Fund flows netback ($/boe)
22.94
14.12
14.99
3.72
10.96
19.89
17.63
20.99
21.03
15.91
27.04
21.97
Fund flows from operations
117,227
76,375
89,635
23,639
64,048
117,623
102,867
125,893
123,071
94,200
150,202
89,177
Capital expenditures
(59,113)
(33,781)
(9,575)
(23,979)
(197,926)
(69,775)
(91,027)
(42,047)
(148,091)
(93,092)
(101,223)
(39,396)
Free cash flow
58,114
42,594
80,060
(340)
(133,878)
47,848
11,840
83,846
(25,020)
1,108
48,979
49,781
International
Crude oil and condensate sales ($/bbl)
81.40
62.65
58.19
50.27
73.35
82.14
84.55
93.28
84.95
87.56
95.32
95.65
Natural gas sales ($/mcf)
7.98
6.27
2.91
2.28
4.44
5.49
4.29
5.73
8.46
10.78
10.34
8.86
Sales ($/boe)
62.39
50.30
37.94
28.98
49.42
54.42
56.46
60.98
67.87
74.80
77.76
73.16
Royalties ($/boe)
(3.53)
(3.02)
(3.32)
(2.16)
(3.27)
(3.85)
(3.89)
(3.97)
(3.89)
(4.16)
(5.13)
(4.44)
Transportation ($/boe)
(2.76)
(2.40)
(2.28)
(2.04)
(1.94)
(1.77)
(2.76)
(3.40)
(1.66)
(1.70)
(1.45)
(1.78)
Operating ($/boe)
(16.42)
(16.99)
(15.18)
(14.35)
(16.13)
(15.28)
(13.13)
(11.76)
(15.28)
(13.89)
(12.26)
(13.03)
General and administration ($/boe)
(2.06)
(2.92)
(2.53)
(2.72)
(2.63)
(3.70)
(3.10)
(2.93)
(2.27)
(3.27)
(3.49)
(2.55)
Corporate income taxes ($/boe)
0.66
2.25
0.04
(0.02)
(0.11)
2.22
(1.55)
(3.63)
(4.30)
(2.49)
(2.65)
(3.57)
PRRT ($/boe)
(0.60)
(1.45)
(1.27)
(1.21)
(2.90)
(0.50)
(1.78)
(2.56)
(2.87)
0.71
0.08
(0.81)
Fund flows netback ($/boe)
37.69
25.77
13.40
6.47
22.44
31.54
30.26
32.73
37.60
49.99
52.88
46.97
Fund flows from operations
89,403
71,934
38,498
17,193
71,526
92,160
98,955
105,600
136,298
171,119
170,563
154,319
Capital expenditures
(24,250)
(26,113)
(21,755)
(18,295)
(35,778)
(30,850)
(36,852)
(50,560)
(53,962)
(70,488)
(44,962)
(40,588)
Free cash flow
65,153
45,821
16,743
(1,102)
35,748
61,310
62,103
55,040
82,336
100,631
125,601
113,731
Q1/21
Q4/20
Q3/20
Q2/20
Q1/20
Q4/19
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
Q4/18
Q3/18
Q2/18
Consolidated
Crude oil and condensate sales ($/bbl)
71.09
55.31
52.79
34.89
58.66
71.25
73.45
79.46
73.45
66.19
85.84
87.50
NGL sales ($/bbl)
29.39
19.20
15.04
8.94
8.92
14.63
6.14
11.25
22.49
25.69
27.97
26.06
Natural gas sales ($/mcf)
5.51
4.13
2.34
1.85
2.94
3.61
2.43
3.09
5.10
5.83
5.35
4.77
Sales ($/boe)
49.20
38.57
31.86
21.40
36.35
44.01
43.04
46.40
50.77
48.90
57.90
53.72
Royalties ($/boe)
(4.87)
(3.43)
(3.50)
(1.81)
(3.45)
(4.60)
(4.56)
(4.13)
(4.58)
(4.70)
(6.13)
(4.29)
Transportation ($/boe)
(2.27)
(2.08)
(1.92)
(1.81)
(1.92)
(1.76)
(2.13)
(2.25)
(1.76)
(1.81)
(1.56)
(1.50)
Operating ($/boe)
(12.86)
(13.00)
(10.21)
(11.00)
(13.41)
(12.52)
(11.55)
(11.04)
(12.92)
(12.04)
(11.13)
(10.75)
General and administration ($/boe)
(1.57)
(2.27)
(1.35)
(1.88)
(1.47)
(1.88)
(1.50)
(1.70)
(1.38)
(1.37)
(1.51)
(1.93)
Corporate income taxes ($/boe)
0.18
0.80
-
(0.02)
(0.06)
0.66
(0.50)
(1.28)
(1.66)
(0.85)
(1.07)
(1.73)
PRRT ($/boe)
(0.19)
(0.49)
(0.41)
(0.36)
(1.02)
(0.16)
(0.64)
(0.90)
(1.10)
0.26
0.03
(0.36)
Interest ($/boe)
(2.57)
(2.42)
(1.97)
(1.98)
(2.21)
(2.17)
(2.16)
(2.34)
(2.21)
(2.23)
(2.25)
(2.26)
Realized derivatives ($/boe)
(3.43)
0.10
0.47
6.07
5.47
2.57
4.06
1.54
1.09
(3.03)
(4.26)
(3.79)
Realized foreign exchange ($/boe)
(0.69)
0.16
(0.31)
0.44
0.94
0.23
(0.37)
(0.17)
(0.22)
0.63
(0.35)
(0.56)
Realized other ($/boe)
0.73
0.56
0.29
0.03
(0.37)
0.03
0.04
0.02
0.73
0.03
0.02
0.03
Fund flows netback ($/boe)
21.66
16.49
12.97
9.08
18.85
24.40
23.74
24.14
26.76
23.80
29.69
26.58
Fund flows from operations
162,051
135,212
114,776
81,852
170,225
215,592
216,153
222,738
253,572
222,342
260,705
195,190
Capital expenditures
(83,363)
(59,894)
(31,330)
(42,274)
(233,704)
(100,625)
(127,879)
(92,607)
(202,053)
(163,580)
(146,185)
(79,984)
Free cash flow
78,688
75,318
83,446
39,578
(63,479)
114,967
88,274
130,131
51,519
58,762
114,520
115,206
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 35■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This MD&A includes references to certain financial measures which do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These financial measures include fund flows from operations, a measure of profit or loss in accordance with IFRS 8 'Operating Segments' (please see Segmented Information in the Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements) and net debt, a measure of capital in accordance with IAS 1 'Presentation of Financial Statements' (please see Capital Disclosures in the Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements).
In addition, this MD&A includes financial measures which are not specified, defined, or determined under IFRS and are therefore considered non-GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These non-GAAP financial measures include:
Acquisitions: The sum of acquisitions from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, Vermilion common shares issued as consideration, the estimated value of contingent consideration, the amount of acquiree's outstanding long-term debt assumed plus or net of acquired working capital deficit or surplus. We believe that including these components provides a useful measure of the economic investment associated with our acquisition activity.
Capital expenditures: The sum of drilling and development and exploration and evaluation from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. We consider capital expenditures to be a useful measure of our investment in our existing asset base. Capital expenditures are also referred to as E&D capital.
Cash dividends per share: Represents cash dividends declared per share and is a useful measure of the dividends a common shareholder was entitled to during the period.
Covenants: The financial covenants on our revolving credit facility contain non-GAAP measures. The definitions for these financial covenants are included in Financial Position Review.
Diluted shares outstanding: The sum of shares outstanding at the period end plus outstanding awards under the VIP, based on current estimates of future performance factors and forfeiture rates.
Free cash flow: Represents fund flows from operations in excess of capital expenditures. We use free cash flow to determine the funding available for investing and financing activities, including payment of dividends, repayment of long-term debt, reallocation to existing business units, and deployment into new ventures. We also assess free cash flow as a percentage of fund flows from operations, which is a measure of the percentage of fund flows from operations that is retained for incremental investing and financing activities.
Fund flows from operations per basic and diluted share: Management assesses fund flows from operations on a per share basis as we believe this provides a measure of our operating performance after taking into account the issuance and potential future issuance of Vermilion common shares. Fund flows from operations per basic share is calculated by dividing fund flows from operations by the basic weighted average shares outstanding as defined under IFRS. Fund flows from operations per diluted share is calculated by dividing fund flows from operations by the sum of basic weighted average shares outstanding and incremental shares issuable under the equity based compensation plans as determined using the treasury stock method.
Net dividends: We define net dividends as dividends declared less proceeds received for the issuance of shares pursuant to the Dividend Reinvestment Plan. Management monitors net dividends and net dividends as a percentage of fund flows from operations to assess our ability to pay dividends.
Operating netback: Sales less royalties, operating expense, transportation costs, PRRT, and realized hedging gains and losses presented on a per unit basis. Management assesses operating netback as a measure of the profitability and efficiency of our field operations. In contrast, fund flows from operations netback also includes general and administration expense, corporate income taxes, and interest. Fund flows from operations netback is used by management to assess the profitability of our business units and Vermilion as a whole.
Payout: We define payout as net dividends plus drilling and development costs, exploration and evaluation costs, and asset retirement obligations settled. Management uses payout and payout as a percentage of fund flows from operations (also referred to as the payout or sustainability ratio) to assess the amount of cash distributed back to shareholders and re-invested in the business for maintaining production and organic growth.
Return on capital employed (ROCE): ROCE is a measure that we use to analyze our profitability and the efficiency of our capital allocation process. ROCE is calculated by dividing net earnings before interest and taxes ('EBIT') by average capital employed over the preceding twelve months. Capital employed is calculated as total assets less current liabilities while average capital employed is calculated using the balance sheets at the beginning and end of the twelve-month period.
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 36■ 2021 First Quarter Report
The following tables reconcile net dividends, payout, and diluted shares outstanding from their most directly comparable GAAP measures as presented in our financial statements:
($M)
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Dividends declared
-
90,067
Shares issued for the Dividend Reinvestment Plan
-
(7,645)
Net dividends
-
82,422
Drilling and development
79,512
227,433
Exploration and evaluation
3,851
6,271
Asset retirement obligations settled
7,023
3,732
Payout
90,386
319,858
% of fund flows from operations
56
%
188
%
('000s of shares)
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Shares outstanding
159,349
157,020
Potential shares issuable pursuant to the VIP
6,669
3,405
Diluted shares outstanding
166,018
160,425
The following tables reconciles the calculation of return on capital employed:
Twelve Months Ended
($M)
Mar 31, 2021
Mar 31, 2020
Net earnings (loss)
301,041
(1,325,252)
Taxes
59,037
(180,479)
Interest expense
74,330
80,380
EBIT
434,408
(1,425,351)
Average capital employed
4,103,659
4,816,006
Return on capital employed
11
%
(30)
%
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 37■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Consolidated Balance Sheet
thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited
Note
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
3,603
6,904
Accounts receivable
240,527
196,077
Crude oil inventory
24,598
13,402
Derivative instruments
9,266
16,924
Prepaid expenses
22,050
27,686
Total current assets
300,044
260,993
Derivative instruments
397
2,451
Deferred taxes
354,447
484,497
Exploration and evaluation assets
247,025
254,094
Capital assets
3
3,824,631
3,107,104
Total assets
4,726,544
4,109,139
Liabilities
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
311,988
297,670
Derivative instruments
66,320
130,919
Income taxes payable
6,945
4,539
Total current liabilities
385,253
433,128
Derivative instruments
57,672
8,228
Long-term debt
6
1,911,466
1,933,848
Lease obligations
72,688
76,524
Asset retirement obligations
4
596,245
467,737
Deferred taxes
292,617
264,272
Total liabilities
3,315,941
3,183,737
Shareholders' Equity
Shareholders' capital
7
4,186,875
4,181,160
Contributed surplus
77,075
66,250
Accumulated other comprehensive income
46,683
77,986
Deficit
(2,900,030)
(3,399,994)
Total shareholders' equity
1,410,603
925,402
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
4,726,544
4,109,139
Approved by the Board
(Signed 'Robert Michaleski')
(Signed 'Lorenzo Donadeo')
Robert Michaleski, Director
Lorenzo Donadeo, Director
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 38■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Consolidated Statements of Net Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts, unaudited
Three Months Ended
Note
Mar 31, 2021
Mar 31, 2020
Revenue
Petroleum and natural gas sales
368,137
328,314
Royalties
(36,446)
(31,125)
Sales of purchased commodities
43,764
56,108
Petroleum and natural gas revenue
375,455
353,297
Expenses
Purchased commodities
43,764
56,108
Operating
96,241
121,138
Transportation
17,021
17,330
Equity based compensation
16,540
12,997
Loss (gain) on derivative instruments
20,191
(58,735)
Interest expense
19,235
19,982
General and administration
11,730
13,317
Foreign exchange loss
31,091
1,459
Other (income) expense
(5,273)
3,518
Accretion
4
10,507
9,738
Depletion and depreciation
3
106,013
157,807
Impairment (reversal) expense
3
(662,866)
1,564,854
(295,806)
1,919,513
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
671,261
(1,566,216)
Income tax expense (recovery)
Deferred
3
171,228
(257,542)
Current
69
9,830
171,297
(247,712)
Net earnings (loss)
499,964
(1,318,504)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Currency translation adjustments
(32,936)
89,411
Unrealized gain (loss) on hedges
1,633
(2,443)
Comprehensive income (loss)
468,661
(1,231,536)
Net earnings (loss) per share
Basic
3.15
(8.42)
Diluted
3.10
(8.42)
Weighted average shares outstanding ('000s)
Basic
158,892
156,562
Diluted
161,397
156,562
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 39■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited
Three Months Ended
Note
Mar 31, 2021
Mar 31, 2020
Operating
Net earnings (loss)
499,964
(1,318,504)
Adjustments:
Accretion
4
10,507
9,738
Depletion and depreciation
3
106,013
157,807
Impairment (reversal) expense
3
(662,866)
1,564,854
Unrealized gain on derivative instruments
(5,442)
(9,316)
Equity based compensation
16,540
12,997
Unrealized foreign exchange loss
25,910
9,982
Unrealized other expense
197
209
Deferred taxes
171,228
(257,542)
Asset retirement obligations settled
4
(7,023)
(3,732)
Changes in non-cash operating working capital
(35,881)
111,946
Cash flows from operating activities
119,147
278,439
Investing
Drilling and development
3
(79,512)
(227,433)
Exploration and evaluation
(3,851)
(6,271)
Acquisitions
3
(393)
(11,337)
Changes in non-cash investing working capital
9,097
58,038
Cash flows used in investing activities
(74,659)
(187,003)
Financing
(Repayments) borrowings on the revolving credit facility
6
(41,454)
3,113
Payments on lease obligations
(5,752)
(7,226)
Cash dividends
-
(100,312)
Cash flows used in financing activities
(47,206)
(104,425)
Foreign exchange (loss) gain on cash held in foreign currencies
(583)
596
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(3,301)
(12,393)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
6,904
29,028
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
3,603
16,635
Supplementary information for cash flows from operating activities
Interest paid
23,937
19,680
Income taxes (refunded) paid
(2,337)
9,947
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 40■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited
Three Months Ended
Note
Mar 31, 2021
Mar 31, 2020
Shareholders' capital
7
Balance, beginning of period
4,181,160
4,119,031
Shares issued for the Dividend Reinvestment Plan
-
7,645
Equity based compensation
5,715
2,117
Balance, end of period
4,186,875
4,128,793
Contributed surplus
7
Balance, beginning of period
66,250
75,735
Equity based compensation
10,825
10,880
Balance, end of period
77,075
86,615
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Balance, beginning of period
77,986
49,578
Currency translation adjustments
(32,936)
76,973
Hedge accounting reserve
1,633
9,995
Balance, end of period
46,683
136,546
Deficit
Balance, beginning of period
(3,399,994)
(1,791,039)
Net earnings (loss)
499,964
(1,318,504)
Dividends declared
-
(90,067)
Balance, end of period
(2,900,030)
(3,199,610)
Total shareholders' equity
1,410,603
1,152,344
Description of equity reserves
Shareholders' capital
Represents the recognized amount for common shares when issued, net of equity issuance costs and deferred taxes.
Contributed surplus
Represents the recognized value of unvested equity based awards that will be settled in shares. Once vested, the value of the awards are transferred to shareholders' capital.
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Represents currency translation adjustments and hedge accounting reserve.
Currency translation adjustments result from translating the balance sheets of subsidiaries with a foreign functional currency to Canadian dollars at period-end rates. These amounts may be reclassified to net earnings if there is a disposal or partial disposal of a subsidiary.
The hedge accounting reserve represents the effective portion of the change in fair value related to cash flow and net investment hedges recognized in other comprehensive income, net of tax and reclassified to the consolidated statement of net earnings in the same period in which the transaction associated with the hedged item occurs. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, accumulated losses of $1.2 million and $0.4 million were recognized on the cash flow hedges and net investment hedges, respectively, and will be recognized in net earnings through 2025 when the senior unsecured notes mature.
Deficit
Represents the cumulative net earnings less distributed earnings of Vermilion Energy Inc.
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 41■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
tabular amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts, unaudited
1. Basis of presentation
Vermilion Energy Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Vermilion') is a corporation governed by the laws of the Province of Alberta and is actively engaged in the business of crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, acquisition, and production.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are in compliance with International Accounting Standard ('IAS') 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared using the same accounting policies and methods of computation as Vermilion's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with Vermilion's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, which are contained within Vermilion's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020 and are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on Vermilion's website at www.vermilionenergy.com.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved and authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors of Vermilion on
April 28, 2021.
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 42■ 2021 First Quarter Report
2. Segmented information
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Canada
USA
France
Netherlands
Germany
Ireland
Australia
Corporate
Total
Total assets
2,227,573
381,672
693,791
163,901
205,049
244,047
207,711
602,800
4,726,544
Drilling and development
54,321
4,792
6,874
4,133
2,300
66
6,839
187
79,512
Exploration and evaluation
-
-
5
-
199
-
-
3,647
3,851
Crude oil and condensate sales
132,502
14,574
51,529
328
4,435
-
27,382
-
230,750
NGL sales
18,076
3,278
-
-
-
-
-
-
21,354
Natural gas sales
45,230
6,474
-
28,223
8,660
27,068
-
378
116,033
Sales of purchased commodities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
43,764
43,764
Royalties
(21,774)
(6,306)
(7,236)
(97)
(955)
-
-
(78)
(36,446)
Revenue from external customers
174,034
18,020
44,293
28,454
12,140
27,068
27,382
44,064
375,455
Purchased commodities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(43,764)
(43,764)
Transportation
(10,236)
(248)
(4,405)
-
(1,021)
(1,111)
-
-
(17,021)
Operating
(53,166)
(4,115)
(11,791)
(7,411)
(6,302)
(3,657)
(9,738)
(61)
(96,241)
General and administration
(4,459)
(898)
(2,414)
(267)
(1,122)
712
(725)
(2,557)
(11,730)
PRRT
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,414)
-
(1,414)
Corporate income taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,559
(214)
1,345
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(19,235)
(19,235)
Realized loss on derivative instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(25,633)
(25,633)
Realized foreign exchange loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5,181)
(5,181)
Realized other income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,470
5,470
Fund flows from operations
106,173
12,759
25,683
20,776
3,695
23,012
17,064
(47,111)
162,051
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Canada
USA
France
Netherlands
Germany
Ireland
Australia
Corporate
Total
Total assets
1,845,551
352,581
747,992
113,749
191,308
300,188
104,963
716,010
4,372,342
Drilling and development
152,577
45,349
11,232
(1,036)
7,290
(20)
12,002
39
227,433
Exploration and evaluation
-
-
25
3,533
499
-
-
2,214
6,271
Crude oil and condensate sales
124,469
12,200
56,789
511
4,755
28
51,995
-
250,747
NGL sales
4,408
2,107
-
-
-
-
-
-
6,515
Natural gas sales
26,086
1,521
-
19,092
5,714
17,560
-
1,079
71,052
Sales of purchased commodities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
56,108
56,108
Royalties
(16,685)
(4,016)
(9,040)
(143)
(942)
-
-
(299)
(31,125)
Revenue from external customers
138,278
11,812
47,749
19,460
9,527
17,588
51,995
56,888
353,297
Purchased commodities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(56,108)
(56,108)
Transportation
(11,138)
-
(3,725)
-
(1,322)
(1,145)
-
-
(17,330)
Operating
(64,185)
(5,549)
(15,899)
(8,915)
(4,915)
(4,212)
(17,373)
(90)
(121,138)
General and administration
(2,843)
(1,970)
(3,448)
(555)
(1,741)
(390)
(875)
(1,495)
(13,317)
PRRT
-
-
-
-
-
-
(9,256)
-
(9,256)
Corporate income taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
(341)
(233)
(574)
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(19,982)
(19,982)
Realized gain on derivative instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
49,419
49,419
Realized foreign exchange gain
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8,523
8,523
Realized other expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,309)
(3,309)
Fund flows from operations
60,112
4,293
24,677
9,990
1,549
11,841
24,150
33,613
170,225
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 43■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Reconciliation of fund flows from operations to net earnings (loss):
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2021
Mar 31, 2020
Fund flows from operations
162,051
170,225
Equity based compensation
(16,540)
(12,997)
Unrealized gain on derivative instruments
5,442
9,316
Unrealized foreign exchange loss
(25,910)
(9,982)
Accretion
(10,507)
(9,738)
Depletion and depreciation
(106,013)
(157,807)
Deferred tax (expense) recovery
(171,228)
257,542
Impairment reversal (expense)
662,866
(1,564,854)
Unrealized other expense
(197)
(209)
Net earnings (loss)
499,964
(1,318,504)
3. Capital assets
The following table reconciles the change in Vermilion's capital assets:
2021
Balance at January 1
3,107,104
Acquisitions
393
Additions
79,512
Increase in right-of-use assets
2,472
Impairment reversal
662,866
Depletion and depreciation
(105,852)
Changes in asset retirement obligations
141,741
Foreign exchange
(63,605)
Balance at March 31
3,824,631
In the first quarter of 2021, indicators of impairment reversal were present in our Australia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and United States cash generating units ('CGU') due to an increase and stabilization in forecast oil prices. As a result of the indicators of impairment reversal, the Company performed impairment reversal calculations on the identified CGUs and the recoverable amounts were determined using fair value less costs to sell, which considered future after-tax cash flows from proved plus probable reserves and an after-tax discount rate of 12.0%. Based on the results of the impairment reversal calculations completed, recoverable amounts were determined to be greater than the carrying values of the CGUs tested and $492.2 million (net of $170.7 million deferred income tax expense) of impairment reversal was recorded. Inputs used in the measurement of capital assets are not based on observable market data and fall within level 3 of the fair value hierarchy.
The following benchmark price forecasts were used to calculate the recoverable amounts:
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030(2)
Brent Crude ($ US/bbl) (1)
64.50
62.08
61.69
62.84
64.02
65.22
66.45
67.70
68.97
70.35
WTI Crude ($ US/bbl) (1)
62.00
58.58
57.69
58.84
60.02
61.22
62.45
63.70
64.97
66.27
Exchange rate (CAD/USD)
0.80
0.79
0.78
0.78
0.78
0.78
0.78
0.78
0.78
0.78
(1) The forecast benchmark prices listed are adjusted for quality differentials, heat content, transportation and marketing costs and other factors specific to the Company's operations when determining recoverable amounts.
(2) In 2031 and beyond, commodity price forecasts are inflated at a rate of 2.0% per annum. In 2031 and beyond there is no escalation of exchange rates.
The following are the results of tests completed, recoverable amounts, and sensitivity impacts which would decrease impairment reversals taken:
Operating Segment
CGU
Impairment Reversal
Recoverable Amount
1% increase in discount rate
5% decrease in pricing
Australia
Australia
82,016
189,749
6,921
19,756
Canada
Alberta
232,724
859,706
46,223
81,212
Canada
Saskatchewan
290,241
1,206,343
69,104
143,281
United States
United States
57,885
364,242
24,180
41,345
Total
662,866
2,620,040
146,428
285,594
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 44■ 2021 First Quarter Report
4. Asset retirement obligations
The following table reconciles the change in Vermilion's asset retirement obligations:
2021
Balance at January 1
467,737
Additional obligations recognized
180
Changes in estimated abandonment timing and costs
726
Obligations settled
(7,023)
Accretion
10,507
Changes in discount rates
140,846
Foreign exchange
(16,728)
Balance at March 31
596,245
Vermilion calculated the present value of the obligations using a credit-adjusted risk-free rate, calculated using a credit spread of 6.8% (as at December 31, 2020 - 9.5%) added to risk-free rates based on long-term, risk-free government bonds. Vermilion's credit spread is determined as the yield to maturity on its senior unsecured notes as at the reporting period.
The country specific risk-free rates used as inputs to discount the obligations were as follows:
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Canada
1.9
%
1.2
%
United States
2.3
%
1.6
%
France
0.6
%
0.3
%
Netherlands
(0.5)
%
(0.6)
%
Germany
0.2
%
(0.2)
%
Ireland
0.3
%
(0.1)
%
Australia
2.0
%
1.3
%
5. Capital disclosures
Vermilion defines capital as net debt (long-term debt plus net working capital) and shareholders' capital. In managing capital, Vermilion reviews whether fund flows from operations is sufficient to fund capital expenditures, dividends, and asset retirement obligations.
The following table calculates Vermilion's ratio of net debt to four quarter trailing fund flows from operations:
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Long-term debt
1,911,466
1,933,848
Current liabilities
385,253
433,128
Current assets
(300,044)
(260,993)
Net debt
1,996,675
2,105,983
Ratio of net debt to four quarter trailing fund flows from operations
4.04
4.19
6. Long-term debt
The following table summarizes Vermilion's outstanding long-term debt:
As at
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Revolving credit facility
1,537,158
1,555,215
Senior unsecured notes
374,308
378,633
Long-term debt
1,911,466
1,933,848
The fair value of the revolving credit facility is equal to its carrying value due to the use of short-term borrowing instruments at market rates of interest. The fair value of the senior unsecured notes as at March 31, 2021 was $358.9 million.
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 45■ 2021 First Quarter Report
The following table reconciles the change in Vermilion's long-term debt:
2021
Balance at January 1
1,933,848
(Repayments) borrowings on the revolving credit facility
(41,454)
Amortization of transaction costs
197
Foreign exchange
18,875
Balance at March 31
1,911,466
Revolving credit facility
In Q1 2020, we negotiated an extension to our $2.1 billion revolving credit facility to extend the maturity to May 31, 2024.
As at March 31, 2021, Vermilion had in place a bank revolving credit facility maturing May 31, 2024 with the following terms:
As at
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Total facility amount
2,100,000
2,100,000
Amount drawn
(1,537,158)
(1,555,215)
Letters of credit outstanding
(23,013)
(23,210)
Unutilized capacity
539,829
521,575
The facility can be extended from time to time at the option of the lenders and upon notice from Vermilion. If no extension is granted by the lenders, the amounts owing pursuant to the facility are due at the maturity date. The facility is secured by various fixed and floating charges against the subsidiaries of Vermilion.
The facility bears interest at a rate applicable to demand loans plus applicable margins.
As at March 31, 2021, the revolving credit facility was subject to the following financial covenants:
As at
Financial covenant
Limit
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Consolidated total debt to consolidated EBITDA
Less than 4.0
3.51
3.48
Consolidated total senior debt to consolidated EBITDA
Less than 3.5
2.84
2.82
Consolidated EBITDA to consolidated interest expense
Greater than 2.5
7.93
8.12
The financial covenants include financial measures defined within the revolving credit facility agreement that are not defined under IFRS. These financial measures are defined by the revolving credit facility agreement as follows:
•
Consolidated total debt: Includes all amounts classified as 'Long-term debt' and 'Lease obligations' (including the current portion included within 'Accounts payable and accrued liabilities' but excluding operating leases as defined under IAS 17) on the balance sheet.
•
Consolidated total senior debt: Defined as consolidated total debt excluding unsecured and subordinated debt.
•
Consolidated EBITDA: Defined as consolidated net earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, accretion and certain other non-cash items, adjusted for the impact of the acquisition of a material subsidiary.
•
Consolidated total interest expense: Includes all amounts classified as 'Interest expense', but excludes interest on operating leases as defined under IAS 17.
In addition, our revolving credit facility has provisions relating to our liability management ratings in Alberta and Saskatchewan whereby if our security adjusted liability management ratings fall below specified limits in a province, a portion of the asset retirement obligations are included in the definitions of consolidated total debt and consolidated total senior debt. An event of default occurs if our security adjusted liability management ratings breach additional lower limits for a period greater than 90 days. As of March 31, 2021, Vermilion's liability management ratings were higher than the specified levels, and as such, no amounts relating to asset retirement obligations were included in the calculation of consolidated total debt and consolidated total senior debt.
As at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, Vermilion was in compliance with the above covenants.
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 46■ 2021 First Quarter Report
Senior unsecured notes
On March 13, 2017, Vermilion issued US $300.0 million of senior unsecured notes at par. The notes bear interest at a rate of 5.625% per annum, to be paid semi-annually on March 15 and September 15. The notes mature on March 15, 2025. As direct senior unsecured obligations of Vermilion, the notes rank equally with existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness of the Company.
The senior unsecured notes were recognized at amortized cost and include the transaction costs directly related to the issuance.
Vermilion may redeem some or all of the senior unsecured notes at the redemption prices set forth in the following table plus any accrued and unpaid interest, if redeemed during the twelve-month period beginning on March 15 of each of the years indicated below:
Year
Redemption price
2021
102.813
%
2022
101.406
%
2023 and thereafter
100.000
%
7. Shareholders' capital
The following table reconciles the change in Vermilion's shareholders' capital:
2021
Shareholders' Capital
Shares ('000s)
Amount
Balance at January 1
158,724
4,181,160
Shares issued for equity based compensation
625
5,715
Balance at March 31
159,349
4,186,875
8. Financial instruments
The following table summarizes the increase (positive values) or decrease (negative values) to net earnings before tax due to a change in the value of Vermilion's financial instruments as a result of a change in the relevant market risk variable. This analysis does not attempt to reflect any interdependencies between the relevant risk variables.
Mar 31, 2021
Currency risk - Euro to Canadian dollar
$0.01 increase in strength of the Canadian dollar against the Euro
(902)
$0.01 decrease in strength of the Canadian dollar against the Euro
902
Currency risk - US dollar to Canadian dollar
$0.01 increase in strength of the Canadian dollar against the US $
2,875
$0.01 decrease in strength of the Canadian dollar against the US $
(2,875)
Commodity price risk - Crude oil
US $5.00/bbl increase in crude oil price used to determine the fair value of derivatives
(10,437)
US $5.00/bbl decrease in crude oil price used to determine the fair value of derivatives
9,686
Commodity price risk - European natural gas
€0.5/GJ increase in European natural gas price used to determine the fair value of derivatives
(17,229)
€0.5/GJ decrease in European natural gas price used to determine the fair value of derivatives
17,057
Share price risk - Equity swaps
$1.00 increase from initial share price of the equity swap
3,750
$1.00 decrease from initial share price of the equity swap
(3,750)
Vermilion Energy Inc. ■ Page 47■ 2021 First Quarter Report
DIRECTORS
Lorenzo Donadeo 1
Calgary, Alberta
Larry J. Macdonald 2, 4, 6, 8
Calgary, Alberta
Carin Knickel 5, 8, 12
Golden, Colorado
Stephen P. Larke 4, 6, 12
Calgary, Alberta
Loren M. Leiker 10, 13
McKinney, Texas
Timothy R. Marchant 7, 10, 11
Calgary, Alberta
Robert Michaleski 3, 6
Calgary, Alberta
William Roby 8, 9, 12
Katy, Texas
Catherine L. Williams 4, 6
Calgary, Alberta
1 Executive Chairman
2 Lead Director (Independent)
3 Audit Committee Chair (Independent)
4 Audit Committee Member
5 Governance and Human Resources Committee Chair __(Independent)
6 Governance and Human Resources Committee Member
7 Health, Safety and Environment Committee Chair __(Independent)
Vermilion Energy Inc. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 20:34:06 UTC.