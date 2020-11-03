Log in
Verona Pharma : VRNA Investor Presentation November 2020

11/03/2020 | 11:20am EST

Developing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases

November 2020

Nasdaq: VRNA | www.veronapharma.com

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains "forward‐looking" statements that are based on the beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management of Verona Pharma plc (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Company"). All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Forward‐looking statements include information concerning the initiation, timing, progress and results of clinical trials of the Company's product candidate, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for of its product candidate, and estimates regarding the Company's expenses, future revenues and future capital requirements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include those under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 27, 2020, under "Supplemental Risk Factor Disclosures" in our Report on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on April 30, 2020, under "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on August 17, 2020, and in its other reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward‐looking

statements for any reason after the date of this presentation, or to conform any of the forward-looking statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

This presentation also contains estimates, projections and other information concerning the Company's business and the markets for the Company's product candidate, including data regarding the estimated size of those markets, and the incidence and prevalence of certain medical conditions. Information that is based on estimates, forecasts, projections, market research, or similar methodologies is inherently subject to uncertainties and actual events or circumstances may differ materially from events and circumstances reflected in this information. Unless otherwise expressly stated, the Company obtained this industry, business, market and other data from reports, research surveys, clinical trials studies and similar data prepared by market research firms and other third parties, from industry, medical and general publications, and from government data and similar sources.

2

Ensifentrine is a Phase 3, first-in-class candidate for

unmet respiratory needs

Inhaled PDE3 and PDE4 inhibitor

Large COPD opportunity

  • Total US sales of $9.6 billion chronic maintenance COPD therapies1
  • 1.2M US COPD patients failing despite maximum therapy2,3
  • Targeted HCP prescriber base to support US commercialization4

Unique profile

  • First novel class of bronchodilator in COPD in over 40 years5
  • Results from 16 clinical trials, including two Phase 2b trials
  • Safety profile similar to placebo in trials involving over 1300 subjects

Pathway to approval

  • Well-validateddemonstrated path to US FDA approval
  • Well capitalized to support activities

Bronchodilator and

anti-inflammatory activity

  • Expert team has developed and commercialized many leading respiratory products

3

1Internal calculations by Verona Pharma derived from IQVIA database; MIDAS Quarterly and MIDAS Medical 2019 data; 2Mahler D, et al., Eur Respir J, 2014;

3Vestbo J, et al., The Lancet, 2017; 4IQVIA LAAD Longitudinal Claims Database Analysis Q1:2020; 5Barnes P, et al., Eur Respir J, 2015

Execution driven leadership team

Decades of respiratory and commercialization experience

David Zaccardelli, Pharm D

President & CEO

Mark Hahn, CPA

CFO

Kathy Rickard, MD

CMO

Chris Martin

VP, Commercial

Peter Spargo, PhD

Senior VP, CMC

Claire Poll, LLB

General Counsel

Desiree Luthman, DDS

VP, Regulatory Affairs

Tara Rheault, PhD

VP, R&D and Global Project Management

Verona's team has expertise in developing / commercializing many COPD drugs including:

4

Ensifentrine: Differentiated profile as dual bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory

Ensifentrine impacts 3 key mechanisms in respiratory disease

Airway Smooth Muscle1-4 Inflammatory Cells5,6

Epithelial Cells7,8

PDE3, PDE4

Neutrophils

Epithelial cells

Macrophages

PDE3, PDE4

PDE4

PDE3, PDE4

PDE3, PDE4

cAMP

Eosinophils

Lymphocytes

Fibroblasts

cAMP

CFTR activation

Bronchial relaxation

PDE4

PDE3, PDE4

PDE4

Ciliary function

cAMP

Cell proliferation

survival & activity

bronchodilation

anti-inflammatory effects

mucociliary clearance

1Calzetta L, et al., J Pharmacol Exp Ther 2013; 2Calzetta L, et al., Pulm Pharmacol Ther 2015; 3Matera MG, et al., Am J Respir Crit Care Med 2013; 4Venkatasamy R, et al., Br J Pharmacol 2016; 5Boswell-Smith V, et al., J Pharmacol Exp Ther 2006; 6Franciosi LG, et al., Lancet Respir Med 2013; 7Schmidt D, et al., Br J Pharmacol 2000; 8Turner MJ, et al.,

5 Am J Physiol Lung Cell Mol Physiol 2016

Ensifentrine improves lung function and symptoms

in moderate to severe COPD patients

Improvements shown with or without background therapy

Summary of Phase 2b data:

  • Lung function: Statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements with optimal efficacy observed consistently with the 3 mg dose
  • Symptoms: Statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in symptoms and Quality of Life measures
  • Twice-daily: Statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in average FEV1 over 12 hours

Summary of Phase 1 and 2a data:

  • Anti-inflammatory: Significant reduction in all inflammatory cell types in sputum in LPS challenged healthy subjects (COPD-like inflammation)

Well tolerated in 16 clinical trials in over 1300 subjects

  • Lung function and volumes: Improved when added to background dual/triple therapy

6

RPL554-CO-203, Singh D, et al., Respiratory Research 2020; RPL554-CO-204,RPL554-CO-205 Full Analysis Sets, data on file

Ensifentrine: Efficacy demonstrated in two large Phase 2b trials

Improvements in lung function seen at Phase 3 trial dose

Study 203: Ensifentrine Monotherapy1

Lung function

Peak Change FEV1 (mL) at day 28

N=403

200

***

180

160

***

***

140

***

mL

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

0.75 mg

1.5 mg

3 mg

6 mg

*Peak Change from Day 1 in Baseline in FEV1 (mL) on Day 28, ***p ≤ 0.001 Week 4, Primary endpoint met; placebo corrected

Study 205: Ensifentrine + Tiotropium2

Lung function

Peak Change FEV1 (mL) at week 4

N=413

140

120

***

**

100

*

mL

80

*

60

40

20

0

tio + 0.375 mg

tio + 0.75 mg

tio + 1.5 mg

tio + 3 mg

Primary endpoint met; placebo corrected

***p ≤ 0.001 **p≤0.01 *p≤0.05

7

1 RPL554-CO-203, Singh D, et al., Respiratory Research 2020;

2 RPL554-CO-205 Full Phase 2b Analysis Set, data on file; tiotropium (Spiriva®)

Ensifentrine: Spirometry across Phase 2b program

12-Hour spirometry profile at week 4 supports twice daily dosing

FEV1 mean change from baseline, mL

Study 203: Ensifentrine Monotherapy1

+200 mL (p<0.001) peak FEV1

vs placebo

+119 mL (p<0.001) average FEV1 over 12 hours

vs placebo

3 mg ensifentrine

placebo

FEV1 mean change from baseline, mL

Study 205: Ensifentrine + Tiotropium2

+124 mL (p<0.001) peak FEV1

vs tio + placebo

+87 mL (p=0.011) average FEV1 over 12 hours

vs tio + placebo

tio + 3 mg ensifentrine

tio + placebo

8

1RPL554-CO-203, Singh D, et al., Respiratory Research 2020

2RPL554-CO-205 Full Phase 2b Analysis Set, data on file

Ensifentrine: Symptom improvement in two large Phase 2b trials

Improvements seen at Phase 3 trial dose

0

-0.5

-1

-1.5

-2

-2.5

-3

Study 203: Ensifentrine Monotherapy1

Study 205: Ensifentrine + Tiotropium2

Symptom relief

Symptom & QOL relief

Total Score E-RS: COPD by Week

Total Score SGRQ-C: COPD by Week

N=403

N=413

week 1

tio + 0.375

0.75 mg

1.5 mg

3 mg

6 mg

week 2

mg

tio + 0.75 mg

tio + 1.5 mg

tio + 3 mg

week 3

0

week 4

-1

week 2

*

*

*

-2

week 4

*

**

*

**

**

-3

**

*****

******

MCID(1)

MCID1

******

-4

***

*

-5

*

Continuous, progressive

symptom improvement

Progressive Quality of

***p ≤ 0.001 **p ≤ 0.01 *p ≤ 0.05

Life Improvement

*p ≤ 0.05

Placebo corrected

Placebo corrected

(1) Minimal clinically important difference

1Minimal clinically important difference (-4 units)

1

RPL554-CO-203, Singh D, et al., Respiratory Research 2020;

9

2 RPL554-CO-205 Full Phase 2b Analysis Set, data on file; tiotropium (Spiriva®)

Safety profile similar to placebo

Ensifentrine well tolerated at all doses in trials involving over 1,300 patients

Safety Database:

  • 16 clinical trials
  • 980 COPD patients on nebulized ensifentrine across 6 studies

Adverse events generally balanced between ensifentrine and placebo

Gastrointestinal profile similar to placebo

Cardiovascular profile similar to placebo

No consistent or dose related changes in adverse events, blood pressure, heart rate or QT in independent cardiologist review

Ensifentrine has a favorable benefit / risk profile

10

End-of-Phase 2 outcome

FDA supports planned Phase 3 program

End-of-Phase 2 briefing package included data from 16 clinical trials and supportive non-clinical and product development data

Phase 3 trials

started

Non-clinical, clinical pharmacology and CMC alignment

Clarity on key Phase 3 features: dose, primary and secondary endpoints, patient population and design

Alignment on long-term safety database and assessments

11

Nebulized ensifentrine Phase 3 program enrolling

Two pivotal efficacy and safety studies: ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2

Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy in moderate to severe COPD

Ensifentrine

Long-term safety

ENHANCE-1

3mg BID N=500

N=300

N=800

Long-term safety

Primary Endpoint

  • FEV1 (AUC over 12 hours) at week 12

Placebo BID N=300

Ensifentrine

ENHANCE-2

3mg BID N=500

N=800

Placebo BID N=300

N=100

Secondary Endpoints

  • Symptoms (E-RS: COPD)
  • Quality of Life (SGRQ)
  • Other FEV1 (Trough, peak)

Other Endpoints

  • Exacerbations in pooled analysis

24 Weeks

48 Weeks

Patient population:

  • LAMA or LABA background allowed (Target: 50% of trial population)
  • 30-70%predicted FEV1
  • Symptomatic (mMRC ≥ 2)

Additional information:

  • Long-termsafety established in ENHANCE-1
  • Sites in the US and EU

12

Ensifentrine

"Pipeline in a product"

Nebulized

Nebulizer

Inhaled

DPI MDI

Pre-Clinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

COPD Maintenance (Home)

Asthma

Cystic Fibrosis

COPD Maintenance (Home)1

COVID-19 (pilot study)

Asthma

Cystic Fibrosis

13

1 DPI formulation met primary & secondary endpoints in single and multidose Phase 2

DPI and MDI formulations of ensifentrine improved lung function

Clinically meaningful, statistically significant bronchodilation

N=32-34

DPI Formulation Primary endpoint

Peak FEV1 on Day 7

400

***

350

300

***

***

mL

250

***

200

150

100

50

0

150 mcg

500 mcg

1500 mcg

3000 mcg

Placebo

DPI Ensifentrine

***p ≤ 0.001

N=40

MDI Formulation Day 1 endpoint*

400

Peak FEV1

***

350

300

250

**

200

**

*

150

100

50

0

100 mcg

300 mcg

1000 mcg

3000 mcg

6000 mcg

MDI Ensifentrine

***p ≤ 0.001

** p ≤ 0.01

* P ≤ 0.05

14

* Placebo corrected

RPL554-DP-201 Rheault T, et al., ERS 2019; RPL554-MD-201 Ph 2 study, data on file

Rationale for ensifentrine in COVID-19

Ensifentrine impacts 3 key mechanisms in respiratory disease

Mechanism

Bronchodilation

Anti-inflammatory

CFTR channel

Rationale

Used extensively in COVID-19 patients to alleviate respiratory symptoms

Elevated inflammatory cells and markers such as TNFα and IL-6 have been shown to be associated with COVID-19 severity in patients

CFTR dysfunction is associated

with pneumonia

Expected Effect

  • Reduce symptoms of dyspnea and improve the patient's oxygen levels
  • Prevent further clinical deterioration resulting from unchecked inflammatory response and reduced oxygenation
  • Prevent secondary infections related to mucus hypersecretion

15

Ensifentrine: Treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19

University of Alabama, Birmingham

  • To evaluate treatment with ensifentrine on key outcomes in patients hospitalized with COVID-19

Study

Objectives Facilitation of recovery from the viral infection, clinical status improvement, supplemental oxygen use and reduction of progression to mechanical ventilation

Screening /

Study Treatment:

Day 29

Day 60

Hospitalization:

Daily until Day 29 or Discharge, whichever is first

Contact

Follow up

0-4 days

Treatment Arm 1 (N=30):

Blinded ensifentrine (2 mg) pMDI BID + SoC

R

Treatment Arm 2 (N=15):

Blinded placebo pMDI BID + SoC

Study

Details

16

  • Randomized, double-blind,single-center
  • 2 mg dose or placebo; delivered twice daily added-on to standard of care
  • N=45 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 not on mechanical ventilator
  • Primary endpoint: Proportion of patients who recover from COVID-19 and are not hospitalized

on day 29

Anticipated milestones as ensifentrine advances

PDUFA

Nebulized

ensifentrine as maintenance treatment for COPD

DPI/MDI Inhaler

ensifentrine as maintenance treatment for COPD

MDI Inhaler

Ensifentrine as a treatment for COVID-19

FDA: End- of-Phase 2 meeting

Q2 2020

Phase 2 MDI results Single dose

Safety

extension

Phase 3

FDA

Start

Conduct

review

Phase 3

Phase 3

NDA

Phase 3

filing

data

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

2021

2022

2023

Phase 2 MDI results

Multiple doses

Phase 2 Pilot Study

date

17

COPD: a global problem

>384 million patients suffering worldwide and the 3rd leading cause of death1

Prevalence of COPD in United States:

Prevalence of COPD in China:

Prevalence of COPD in EU:

~25M patients2

~100m patients3

~70m patients4

COPD places a tremendous burden on US medical system & patients

US Medical System

~1.9m Emergency

room visits1

~740k Hospitalizations1

~$50b in costs

(Direct/Indirect)2

70%

53%

51%

Patients

COPD patients have limited activity

COPD patients feel socially limited

COPD patients limited at work

19

1 https://hcupnet.ahrq.gov/accessed September 2020, 2 CDC International Journal Of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, 2020 Iheanancho et. Al.

3. https://www.healthline.com/health/copd/facts-statistics-infographic,accessed September 2020

COPD is a progressive disease with no cure

Current treatments are aimed at improving lung function, QOL, and exacerbations

Chronic Progressive Disease

Initial diagnosis:

Present w/ decreased lung function &

symptoms

Persistent

symptoms /

Activity

limitations

Frequent

Exacerbations

LAMA

or

LABA

LAMA + LABA

LABA + ICS

Or

LABA + LAMA + ICS

De-escalation of ICS is recommended if risk outweighs benefits

20

Long acting beta2 agonist (LABA), Long acting anti-muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), Inhaled corticosteroids (ICS), short-acting

muscarinic antagonists (SAMA), Short acting beta agonists (SABA) GOLD 2020. Available at http://www.goldcopd.com/

Nebulized ensifentrine in COPD:

Significant US market opportunity

100%

80%

60%

40%

20%

0%

Non-Responders to

Dual / Triple Therapies1,2,3,4

6m

Patients on COPD

treatment in US5,6

64%

3m

Patients on

dual/triple therapy7

54%

46%

42%

1.2m

Symptomatic

patients despite

maximum

therapy1,2,3,4

$12,000

Avg. Annual WAC Price of existing nebulized COPD drugs8

Clinical studies

Market Research

21

1

Verona I US MCOPD Integrated Conjoint Survey, 2 Mahler et al., 3

Vestbo et al. , 4Ferguson et al. Lancet Respir Med 2018, 5Make B, et al., International Journal of COPD, 2012;

6ALA, Trends in COPD, 2013; 7IQVIA Patient claims analysis Q4 2019; 5Mahler D, et al., Eur Respir J, 2014; 6Vestbo J, et al., The Lancet, 2017; 8Price Rx, Accessed March 2020

Ensifentrine: Significant US commercial opportunity

Phase 3 data expected to create broad HCP adoption with sufficient payer access

How often HCPs

will prescribe ensifentrine

(n=114)

50%

40%

patientsof%

34%

20%

30%

10%

0%

% of Patients

22

Where will HCPs

prescribe ensifentrine

(n=114)

Payer Research:

35 payers covering

>200m lives

>85%

of lives will be covered, with remainder through Medical Exception

Benefits of ensifentrine

(Payers & HCPS)

1 Novel MOA

Symptom, QOL, &

2 FEV1 data

3 Safety profile

Verona I US MCOPD Integrated Conjoint Survey

US is an attractive commercial entry point

Significant US market opportunity

Significant Unmet Need

~1.2m patients continue to have symptoms on

dual/triple therapies1,2,3

Favorable Payer Coverage

50% of nebulizer claims are reimbursed through

Medicare Part B5

Premium Pricing Achievable

Current nebulized products have a average

annual WAC of ~$12,0004

Targeted Commercial Footprint

Pulmonologists will drive majority of ensifentrine

use. ~100 FTEs needed to support

commercialization efforts6

23

1Ferguson et al. Lancet Respir Med 2018; 2Mahler D, et al., Eur Respir J, 2014; 3Vestbo J, et al., The Lancet, 2017; 4Price Rx, Accessed March 2020; 5IQVIA LAAD Claims

Database Q1 2020,

6VRNA/ IQVIA market research amongst 237 US physicians & 35 payers Q1 2020

Ensifentrine in ROW

Strategic partnerships to maximize ensifentrine's commercial value

United States:

China / Asia:

EU:

~$1b in Sales

~$10b in Sales1

~$2.7b in Sales1

(expected to double by 2030) 1

Verona Strategy:

Verona Strategy:

Verona Strategy:

Commercialize

Out-license

Out-license

24

1IQVIA MIDAS, IQVIA MIDAS Medical

Ensifentrine patent estate

Global rights through 2030s

Invention

Granted/Pending Application

Estimated Patent Expiry

Composition of matter

Granted US, Europe, Asia, other

March 2020

Suspension formulations

Granted US, Europe, Asia, other

2035

Polymorph

Granted US, Europe, Asia, other

2031

MDI formulation

Granted UK, Pending US, Europe, China, other

2039

DPI formulation

Pending

2040

COVID-19

Pending

2041

Manufacturing process

Granted Europe, US, Pending China, other

2037

Salt forms

Granted US; Pending Europe, China, other

2036

Treatment of cystic fibrosis

Granted Europe; Pending US, other

2035

Combinations with beta-agonists

Granted US, Europe, pending Canada

2034

Combinations with anti-muscarinics

Granted US, Europe, China, pending other

2034

25

Blue chip shareholder base with long-term focus

Financial highlights

Cash and

equivalents

$202.0M

(as of September 30, 2020)

Operating expenses

(9 months ended September 30,

$46.2M

2020)

Market cap (Nasdaq: VRNA)

$332M

(as of November 2, 2020)

Shares outstanding

57.9M ADRs

(as of November 2, 2020)

26 Nasdaq: VRNA | www.veronapharma.com

Thank you

27

Disclaimer

Verona Pharma plc published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 16:19:08 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -52,5 M -68,6 M -68,6 M
Net cash 2020 164 M 214 M 214 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,81x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 176 M 228 M 231 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart VERONA PHARMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Verona Pharma plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERONA PHARMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 18,80 $
Last Close Price 5,73 $
Spread / Highest target 336%
Spread / Average Target 228%
Spread / Lowest Target 197%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David S. Zaccardelli President, CEO & Executive Director
David Raymond Ebsworth Non-Executive Chairman
Mark W. Hahn Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Rickard Chief Medical Officer
Tara Rheault Vice President-Research & Development Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERONA PHARMA PLC-11.29%294
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-9.93%73 380
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS46.10%57 727
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-5.27%53 937
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.73.40%41 402
BEIGENE, LTD.80.38%27 147
