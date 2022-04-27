Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Verona Pharma plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRNA   US9250501064

VERONA PHARMA PLC

(VRNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/27 11:07:55 am EDT
4.130 USD   +1.98%
10:55aVERONA PHARMA : AGM 2022 Results
PU
04/19Verona Pharma to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update
AQ
04/08European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
Summary 
Summary

Verona Pharma : AGM 2022 Results

04/27/2022 | 10:55am EDT
Verona Pharma AGM 2022

Resolution

Votes For

% of Shares Voted

Votes Against

% of Shares Voted

Votes Withheld

1. Re-election of

Kenneth Cunningham

444,815,365

99.992

33,448

0.008

23,568

2. Re-election of

Rishi Gupta

444,792,165

99.987

56,648

0.013

23,568

3. Re-election of

Vikas Sinha

444,681,605

99.962

168,824

0.038

21,952

4. Re-election of

James Brady

444,816,965

99.992

33,464

0.008

21,952

5. Adoption of UK

Annual Accounts

444,842,288

99.998

8,261

0.002

21,832

6. Approval of UK

Directors' Remuneration Report

444,784, 340

99.985

64,993

0.015

23,048

7. Re-appointment of auditor

444,849,297

100.000

1,268

0.000

21,816

8. Remuneration of auditor

444,824,617

99.994

24,468

0.006

21,296

9. Authority to allot shares

442,538,268

99.485

2,291,609

0.515

42,504

10. Disapplication of pre-emption rights

442,555,980

99.487

2,282,249

0.513

34,152

A "Withheld" vote is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

Disclaimer

Verona Pharma plc published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 14:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
