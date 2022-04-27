|
Verona Pharma : AGM 2022 Results
Resolution
Votes For
% of Shares Voted
Votes Against
% of Shares Voted
Votes Withheld
1. Re-election of
Kenneth Cunningham
444,815,365
99.992
33,448
0.008
23,568
2. Re-election of
Rishi Gupta
444,792,165
99.987
56,648
0.013
23,568
3. Re-election of
Vikas Sinha
444,681,605
99.962
168,824
0.038
21,952
4. Re-election of
James Brady
444,816,965
99.992
33,464
0.008
21,952
5. Adoption of UK
Annual Accounts
444,842,288
99.998
8,261
0.002
21,832
6. Approval of UK
Directors' Remuneration Report
444,784, 340
99.985
64,993
0.015
23,048
7. Re-appointment of auditor
444,849,297
100.000
1,268
0.000
21,816
8. Remuneration of auditor
444,824,617
99.994
24,468
0.006
21,296
9. Authority to allot shares
442,538,268
99.485
2,291,609
0.515
42,504
10. Disapplication of pre-emption rights
442,555,980
99.487
2,282,249
0.513
34,152
A "Withheld" vote is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
