Verona Pharma : AGM 2022 Results

Verona Pharma AGM 2022

Resolution Votes For % of Shares Voted Votes Against % of Shares Voted Votes Withheld 1. Re-election of Kenneth Cunningham 444,815,365 99.992 33,448 0.008 23,568 2. Re-election of Rishi Gupta 444,792,165 99.987 56,648 0.013 23,568 3. Re-election of Vikas Sinha 444,681,605 99.962 168,824 0.038 21,952 4. Re-election of James Brady 444,816,965 99.992 33,464 0.008 21,952 5. Adoption of UK Annual Accounts 444,842,288 99.998 8,261 0.002 21,832 6. Approval of UK Directors' Remuneration Report 444,784, 340 99.985 64,993 0.015 23,048 7. Re-appointment of auditor 444,849,297 100.000 1,268 0.000 21,816 8. Remuneration of auditor 444,824,617 99.994 24,468 0.006 21,296 9. Authority to allot shares 442,538,268 99.485 2,291,609 0.515 42,504 10. Disapplication of pre-emption rights 442,555,980 99.487 2,282,249 0.513 34,152

A "Withheld" vote is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.