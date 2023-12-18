Item 4.01. Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

(a) and (b) On December 14, 2023, the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board of Directors of Verona Pharma plc (the "Company") dismissed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") and approved the engagement of Ernst & Young LLP ("EY") to serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm ("independent auditor") to audit the Company's consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, contingent upon the appointment of EY as the Company's independent auditor by the Company's shareholders at its 2024 Annual General Meeting (the "Shareholder Appointment"). Subject to the Shareholder Appointment, EY will replace PwC, the Company's current independent auditor, which is not being nominated for re-appointment by the shareholders and whose term as independent auditor is expected to end following the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

The reports of PwC on the Company's consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion, nor were they qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.

During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and in the subsequent interim period through December 14, 2023, there were (i) no "disagreements" (as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K) between the Company and PwC on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedures, which, if not resolved to the satisfaction of PwC, would have caused PwC to make reference to the matter in its report on the financial statements for such years, and (ii) no "reportable events" (as that term is described in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K).

The Company provided PwC with a copy of the disclosures contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K (this "Current Report") and requested that PwC furnish a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether it agrees with the statements contained herein. A copy of PwC's letter dated December 14, 2023 is filed as Exhibit 16.1 hereto.

During the Company's two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, and the subsequent interim period from January 1, 2023 through December 14, 2023, neither the Company nor anyone acting on its behalf consulted with EY regarding either (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's consolidated financial statements, and neither a written report nor oral advice was provided to the Company that EY concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to the accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue; or (ii) any matter that was either the subject of a "disagreement" (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions thereto) or a "reportable event" (as described in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K).