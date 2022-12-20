Verona Pharma : VRNA ENHANCE 1 Phase 3 top line results
ENHANCE-1 Phase 3 data
December 2022
Forward-looking statements
This presentation contains "forward‐looking" statements that are based on the beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management of Verona Pharma plc (together with its consolidated subsidiary, the "Company"). All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Forward‐looking statements include information concerning the initiation, timing, progress and results of clinical trials of the Company's product candidate and the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for of its product candidate. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include those under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward‐looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation, or to conform any of the forward-looking statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.
Pivotal Phase 3 program
Two efficacy and safety studies: ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2
Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy in moderate to severe COPD
Ensifentrine
Long-term safety
ENHANCE-1
3mg BID N=500
N=300
N=800
Reporting today
Placebo BID N=300
Long-term safety
N=100
Ensifentrine
ENHANCE-2
3mg BID N=500
Reported in
August 2022
N=800
Placebo BID N=300
24 Weeks
48 Weeks
Patient population:
LAMA or LABA background allowed (approx. 50% of trial population) and ICS (approx. 20% of population)
30-70%predicted FEV1
Symptomatic (mMRC ≥ 2)
Additional information:
Long-termsafety in ENHANCE-1
Sites in North America, Europe and Asia
ENHANCE-1 baseline characteristics
Demographics and baseline characteristics well balanced between groups
Parameter
Ensifentrine
Placebo
Total
n=479
n=284
n=763
Age, mean (SD)
65.1 (7.1)
64.9 (7.7)
65.0 (7.4)
Gender, % Male, n (%)
275 (57.4)
167 (58.8)
442
(57.9)
Moderate / Severe COPD, n (%)
295 (61.6) / 180 (37.6)
164 (57.7) / 119 (41.9)
459 (60.2) / 299 (39.2)
Mild / Very Severe COPD, n (%)
1 (0.2) / 3 (0.6)
0 / 0
1 (0.1) / 3 (0.4)
% Predicted FEV1 mean, (SD)
52.9 (10.3)
51.7 (10.6)
52.5 (10.4)
% with Chronic Bronchitis, n (%)
387 (80.8)
216 (76.1)
603
(79.0)
% Current Smokers, n (%)
269 (56.2)
164 (57.7)
433
(56.7)
Background Meds: Yes, n (%)
318 (66.4)
185 (65.1)
503
(65.9)
LAMA
138 (28.8)
71
(25.0)
209
(27.4)
LAMA/ICS
4 (0.8)
3
(1.1)
7 (0.9)
LABA
89 (18.6)
45
(15.8)
134
(17.6)
LABA/ICS
87 (18.2)
66
(23.2)
153
(20.1)
E-RS Baseline, mean (SD)
14.1 (6.8)
13.3 (6.1)
--
SGRQ Baseline, mean (SD)
48.1 (18.3)
46.9 (17.1)
--
Phase 3 ENHANCE-1 data on file
Primary endpoint met in Phase 3 ENHANCE-1
Significant and clinically meaningful improvements in lung function at Week 12
N=760
+147 mL (p<0.0001) peak FEV1
vs placebo
FEV mean change from baseline, mL 1
130
80
30
-20
-70
+87 mL (p<0.0001) average FEV1 AUC over 12 hours
vs placebo
+35 mL (p=0.0421) morning trough FEV1Ensifentrine 3 mgvs placebo
placebo
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Time post dose, h
Ensifentrine 3 mg
placebo
Phase 3 ENHANCE-1 data on file
