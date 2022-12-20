Advanced search
    VRNA   US9250501064

VERONA PHARMA PLC

(VRNA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:07 2022-12-20 am EST
19.20 USD   +42.33%
09:49aVerona Pharma : VRNA ENHANCE 1 Phase 3 top line results
PU
09:16aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Steady Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
09:05aJapan's Move on Bond Yield Control Weighs on US Equity Futures Premarket
MT
Verona Pharma : VRNA ENHANCE 1 Phase 3 top line results

12/20/2022 | 09:49am EST
ENHANCE-1 Phase 3 data

December 2022

Nasdaq: VRNA | www.veronapharma.com

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains "forward‐looking" statements that are based on the beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management of Verona Pharma plc (together with its consolidated subsidiary, the "Company"). All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Forward‐looking statements include information concerning the initiation, timing, progress and results of clinical trials of the Company's product candidate and the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for of its product candidate. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include those under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward‐looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation, or to conform any of the forward-looking statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

2

Pivotal Phase 3 program

Two efficacy and safety studies: ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2

Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy in moderate to severe COPD

Ensifentrine

Long-term safety

ENHANCE-1

3mg BID N=500

N=300

N=800

Reporting today

Placebo BID N=300

Long-term safety

N=100

Ensifentrine

ENHANCE-2

3mg BID N=500

Reported in

August 2022

N=800

Placebo BID N=300

24 Weeks

48 Weeks

3

Patient population:

  • LAMA or LABA background allowed (approx. 50% of trial population) and ICS (approx. 20% of population)
  • 30-70%predicted FEV1
  • Symptomatic (mMRC ≥ 2)

Additional information:

  • Long-termsafety in ENHANCE-1
  • Sites in North America, Europe and Asia

ENHANCE-1 baseline characteristics

Demographics and baseline characteristics well balanced between groups

Parameter

Ensifentrine

Placebo

Total

n=479

n=284

n=763

Age, mean (SD)

65.1 (7.1)

64.9 (7.7)

65.0 (7.4)

Gender, % Male, n (%)

275 (57.4)

167 (58.8)

442

(57.9)

Moderate / Severe COPD, n (%)

295 (61.6) / 180 (37.6)

164 (57.7) / 119 (41.9)

459 (60.2) / 299 (39.2)

Mild / Very Severe COPD, n (%)

1 (0.2) / 3 (0.6)

0 / 0

1 (0.1) / 3 (0.4)

% Predicted FEV1 mean, (SD)

52.9 (10.3)

51.7 (10.6)

52.5 (10.4)

% with Chronic Bronchitis, n (%)

387 (80.8)

216 (76.1)

603

(79.0)

% Current Smokers, n (%)

269 (56.2)

164 (57.7)

433

(56.7)

Background Meds: Yes, n (%)

318 (66.4)

185 (65.1)

503

(65.9)

LAMA

138 (28.8)

71

(25.0)

209

(27.4)

LAMA/ICS

4 (0.8)

3

(1.1)

7 (0.9)

LABA

89 (18.6)

45

(15.8)

134

(17.6)

LABA/ICS

87 (18.2)

66

(23.2)

153

(20.1)

E-RS Baseline, mean (SD)

14.1 (6.8)

13.3 (6.1)

--

SGRQ Baseline, mean (SD)

48.1 (18.3)

46.9 (17.1)

--

4

Phase 3 ENHANCE-1 data on file

Primary endpoint met in Phase 3 ENHANCE-1

Significant and clinically meaningful improvements in lung function at Week 12

N=760

+147 mL (p<0.0001) peak FEV1

vs placebo

FEV mean change from baseline, mL 1

130

80

30

-20

-70

+87 mL (p<0.0001) average FEV1 AUC over 12 hours

vs placebo

+35 mL (p=0.0421) morning trough FEV1 Ensifentrine 3 mg vs placebo

placebo

0

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

Time post dose, h

Ensifentrine 3 mg

placebo

5

Phase 3 ENHANCE-1 data on file

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Verona Pharma plc published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 14:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
