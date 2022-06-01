Log in
VERONA PHARMA : VRNA Investor Presentation June 2022
PU
11:09aEuropean ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
05/31European ADRs Nudge Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
Verona Pharma : VRNA Investor Presentation June 2022

06/01/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
Developing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases

June 2022

Nasdaq: VRNA | www.veronapharma.com

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains "forward‐looking" statements that are based on the beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management of Verona Pharma plc (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Company"). All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Forward‐looking statements include information concerning the initiation, timing, progress and results of clinical trials of the Company's product candidate, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for of its product candidate, and estimates regarding the Company's expenses, future revenues and future capital requirements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include those under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and current reports on Form 8-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Forward-looking statements represent the Company's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward‐looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation, or to conform any of the forward-looking statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

This presentation also contains estimates, projections and other information concerning the Company's business and the markets for the Company's product candidate, including data regarding the estimated size of those markets, and the incidence and prevalence of certain medical conditions. Information that is based on estimates, forecasts, projections, market research, or similar methodologies is inherently subject to uncertainties and actual events or circumstances may differ materially from events and circumstances reflected in this information. Unless otherwise expressly stated, the Company obtained this industry, business, market and other data from reports, research surveys, clinical trials studies and similar data prepared by market research firms and other third parties, from industry, medical and general publications, and from government data and similar sources.

2

Ensifentrine is a Phase 3, first-in-class candidate for the maintenance treatment of COPD

Inhaled PDE3 and PDE4 inhibitor

Large market with

significant

unmet need

  • ~$10.5B US sales1
  • >1M patients remain symptomatic despite dual/triple treatment2-4

Ensifentrine

Targeted

novel profile

commercial

opportunity

Novel dual MOA

Pulmonologists key to

Efficacy demonstrated in

adoption5

two large Phase 2b trials

Primary reimbursement

Safety profile consistent

channel is Medicare Part B6

with placebo

3

1IQVIA MIDAS, IQVIA MIDAS Medical; 2Ferguson et al. Lancet Respir Med 2018; 3Mahler D, et al., Eur Respir J, 2014; 4Vestbo J, et al., The Lancet, 2017; 5Verona I US MCOPD

Integrated Conjoint Survey; 6Verona_IQVIA_LAAD Quarterly Reporting Report 2_June 2021- Data for MAT Dec 2020

Verona Pharma's respiratory product pipeline

Ensifentrine is a potential "Pipeline in a product"

Program

Delivery Pre-clinical Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Milestone Targets / Status

Maintenance treatment of

Nebulizer

ENHANCE-2top-line in Q3 2022

COPD

ENHANCE-1top-line around end of 2022

Maintenance treatment of

Positive Phase 2 data DPI & pMDI

DPI/MDI

formulations (FEV1 improvement & Safety

COPD

similar to placebo)

Maintenance treatment of

Inhaled

Future life cycle management

COPD (w/ LAMA or LABA)

Asthma

Nebulizer

Positive Phase 2 data1

Asthma

DPI/MDI

Phase 2 ready

Cystic Fibrosis

Nebulizer

Proof of concept2

Cystic Fibrosis

DPI/MDI

Phase 2 ready

4

1Bjermer L, et al., Pulm Pharmacol Ther 2019; 2Data on file

Well capitalized with cash runway through at least 2023

Clinical program, NDA submission, and pre-commercial efforts are fully supported

Financial highlights

Cash and

Equivalents*$132.8M

(as of March 31, 2022)

Operating expenses**

$25.1M

(quarter ended March 31, 2022)

Market cap (Nasdaq: VRNA)

$246.3M

(as of May 3, 2022)

Shares outstanding

60.7M ADSs

(as of May 3, 2022)

*Runway expectations based on current cash and equivalents, expected U.K. tax credit receipts and future draws on SVB debt facility **Net of non-cash share based comp

5 Nasdaq: VRNA | www.veronapharma.com



Disclaimer

Verona Pharma plc published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 18:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
