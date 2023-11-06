World COPD
Developing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases
November 2023
Ensifentrine is an investigational drug under review by the
FDA and has not been approved by any regulatory authority
Ensifentrine is an investigational first-in-class drug candidate US FDA review for maintenance treatment of COPD
PDUFA Action Date of June 26, 2024
Large market
with significant
unmet need
- ~$10B US sales1
- Millions of patients remain symptomatic and unsatisfied with current therapies2-6
Ensifentrine novel profile
- Novel, selective MOA, dual inhibitor of PDE3 and PDE4
- Positive Phase 3 data on key lung function measures, symptoms and exacerbations
- Well-toleratedover 24 and 48 weeks
Targeted
commercial opportunity
- Pulmonologists key to adoption with potential for broad utilization5
- Medical Benefits (Primarily Medicare Part B) is expected to be an important reimbursement channel7
Verona Pharma's respiratory product pipeline
Ensifentrine provides multiple product opportunities
Product
Indication
Pre-clinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
US FDA
review
Maintenance
treatment of COPD
Ensifentrine
Non-CF
(Nebulizer)
bronchiectasis
Cystic Fibrosis
Asthma
Ensifentrine + LAMA
Maintenance
(Nebulizer)
treatment of COPD
Maintenance
treatment of COPD
Ensifentrine
Asthma
(DPI / MDI)
Cystic Fibrosis
LAMA: Long acting muscarinic agent
Strong financial position for potential launch
Financial highlights
Cash and Equivalents
$257.4M
(as of September 30, 2023)
Operating expenses
$16.3M
(quarter ended September 30, 2023)
Market cap (Nasdaq: VRNA)
$1.12B
(as of October 31, 2023)
Shares outstanding*
79.9M ADSs
(as of October 31, 2023)
*Approximately 639.5M ordinary shares outstanding.
**Runway expectations based on cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2023, expected UK tax credit receipts and future draws on Oxford debt facility.
- $150M debt facility ($130M potential future draws)
- 2025 funded through at least end of 2025**
COPD affects >380 million patients worldwide1
Despite available treatments COPD is still the third leading cause of death
Prevalence of COPD in US:
~8.6M treated chronically2
Prevalence of COPD in China:
~100M patients3
Prevalence of COPD in EU:
~70M patients4
~$10B in maintenance COPD sales5
~$1B in sales (expected to double by 2030)5
~2B Euros in sales (2020)5
Current COPD maintenance treatments limited to 3 MoAs
LAMAs & dual therapies generate the majority of US sales
Maintenance Treatment Choices1
LAMA
Perforomist
LABA
(bronchodilator) Yupelri
(bronchodilator)
(nebulized)
Anoro
(nebulized)
Lonhala
Brovana
Stiolto
(nebulized)
(nebulized)
Bevespi
Incruse
Serevent
Breztri
SpirivaBreo Striverdi
Trelegy
TudorzaAdvair
Symbicort
ICS*
(anti-inflammatory)
2021 US Sales by MOA2
2021 Sales
($,m)
$4,000
$3,000
$2,931
$2,377
$2,510
$2,000
$1,716
$1,000
$526
$-
LAMA: Long acting muscarinic agent, LABA: Long acting beta-adrenoceptor agonist, ICS: Inhaled corticosteroids
7 *GOLD Guidelines recommend ICS products for patients who have a frequent history of exacerbations
Execution driven leadership team
Decades of respiratory and commercialization experience
David Zaccardelli, Pharm D
President & CEO
Mark Hahn, CPA
CFO
Kathy Rickard, MD
CMO
Chris Martin
Senior VP, Commercial
Tara Rheault, PhD
Senior VP of R&D
Peter Spargo, PhD
Senior VP, CMC
Claire Poll, LLB
General Counsel
Caroline Diaz
Senior VP, Regulatory Affairs
Kavita Aggarwal
Senior VP, Medical Affairs
Ostra Jewell
Senior VP, Human Resources
Ensifentrine: Novel mechanism of action
Resulting in downstream bronchodilatory, anti-inflammatory, and ciliary effects
Direct mechanisms:
• Modulation of intracellular cAMP in cells that express PDE3, PDE4, or both
Indirect mechanisms:
• Reduction in macrophage activation that impacts cellular adhesion, chemotaxis, and survival of neutrophils and eosinophils
• CFTR activation and increased ciliary beat frequency in vitro
Pivotal Phase 3 program
Two efficacy and safety studies: ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2
Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy in moderate to severe COPD
Ensifentrine
Long-term safety
ENHANCE-1
3mg BID n=500
n=300
Reported
n=800
Long-term safety
December 2022
Placebo BID n=300
n=100
Ensifentrine
Reported
ENHANCE-2
3mg BID n=500
August 2022
n=800
Placebo BID n=300
24 Weeks
48 Weeks
Patient population:
- LAMA or LABA background allowed (approx. 50% of trial population) and ICS (up to approx. 20% of population)
- 30-70%predicted FEV1
- Symptomatic (mMRC ≥ 2)
Additional information:
- Long-termsafety in ENHANCE-1
- Sites in North America, EU and Asia
