    VRNA   US9250501064

VERONA PHARMA PLC

(VRNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:41 2022-10-17 pm EDT
10.32 USD   +3.10%
Verona Pharma : VRNA Investor Presentation October 2022
PU
Verona Pharma Plc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Verona Pharma Enters $150 Million Debt Financing Facility With Oxford Finance
MT
Verona Pharma : VRNA Investor Presentation October 2022

10/17/2022 | 12:13pm EDT
Developing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases

October 2022

Nasdaq: VRNA | www.veronapharma.com

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains "forward‐looking" statements that are based on the beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management of Verona Pharma plc (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Company"). All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Forward‐looking statements include information concerning the initiation, timing, progress and results of clinical trials of the Company's product candidate, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for of its product candidate, and estimates regarding the Company's expenses, future revenues and future capital requirements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include those under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and current reports on Form 8-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Forward-looking statements represent the Company's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward‐looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation, or to conform any of the forward-looking statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

This presentation also contains estimates, projections and other information concerning the Company's business and the markets for the Company's product candidate, including data regarding the estimated size of those markets, and the incidence and prevalence of certain medical conditions. Information that is based on estimates, forecasts, projections, market research, or similar methodologies is inherently subject to uncertainties and actual events or circumstances may differ materially from events and circumstances reflected in this information. Unless otherwise expressly stated, the Company obtained this industry, business, market and other data from reports, research surveys, clinical trials studies and similar data prepared by market research firms and other third parties, from industry, medical and general publications, and from government data and similar sources.

2

Ensifentrine is a Phase 3, first-in-class candidate for the maintenance treatment of COPD

Inhaled PDE3 and PDE4 inhibitor

Large market with

Ensifentrine

significant

novel profile

unmet need

Novel dual MOA

~$10B US sales1

Positive P3 data on key

lung function measures

>1M patients remain

including exacerbations

symptomatic despite

Safety results consistent

dual/triple treatment2-4

with placebo

Targeted

commercial opportunity

  • Pulmonologists key to adoption5
  • Medicare Part B is expected to be an important reimbursement channel6

3

1As of year end 2021, IQVIA MIDAS, IQVIA MIDAS Medical; 2Ferguson et al. Lancet Respir Med 2018; 3Mahler D, et al., Eur Respir J, 2014; 4Vestbo J, et al., The Lancet, 2017;

5Verona I US MCOPD Integrated Conjoint Survey; 6Verona_IQVIA_LAAD Quarterly Reporting Report 2_June 2021- Data for MAT Dec 2020

Verona Pharma's respiratory product pipeline

Ensifentrine provides multiple product opportunities

Product

Indication

Pre-clinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Maintenance treatment of

COPD

Ensifentrine

Cystic Fibrosis

(Nebulizer)

Asthma

Ensifentrine

Maintenance treatment of

+ LAMA

COPD

(Nebulizer)

Maintenance treatment of

COPD

Ensifentrine

Asthma

(DPI / MDI)

Cystic Fibrosis

4

Strong financial position to execute*

Financial highlights

Cash and Equivalents

$231.7M

(as of September 30, 2022)

Operating expenses

$20.5M

(quarter ended June 30, 2022)

Market cap (Nasdaq: VRNA)

$610.2M

(as of October 14, 2022)

Shares outstanding**

75.2M ADSs

(as of October 14, 2022)

*Runway expectations based on current cash and equivalents, expected U.K. tax credit receipts and future draws on Oxford debt facility.

**Approximately 601.7M ordinary shares outstanding (approximately 75.2M ADSs if all held in ADS form)

  • >$150M follow on in August 2022
  • $150M debt facility ($10M drawn)
  • 2025 funded through at least 12/31/25

Nasdaq: VRNA | www.veronapharma.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Verona Pharma plc published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 16:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
