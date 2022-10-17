Verona Pharma : VRNA Investor Presentation October 2022
Developing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases
October 2022
Forward-looking statements
This presentation contains "forward‐looking" statements that are based on the beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management of Verona Pharma plc (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Company"). All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Forward‐looking statements include information concerning the initiation, timing, progress and results of clinical trials of the Company's product candidate, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for of its product candidate, and estimates regarding the Company's expenses, future revenues and future capital requirements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include those under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and current reports on Form 8-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Forward-looking statements represent the Company's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward‐looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation, or to conform any of the forward-looking statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.
This presentation also contains estimates, projections and other information concerning the Company's business and the markets for the Company's product candidate, including data regarding the estimated size of those markets, and the incidence and prevalence of certain medical conditions. Information that is based on estimates, forecasts, projections, market research, or similar methodologies is inherently subject to uncertainties and actual events or circumstances may differ materially from events and circumstances reflected in this information. Unless otherwise expressly stated, the Company obtained this industry, business, market and other data from reports, research surveys, clinical trials studies and similar data prepared by market research firms and other third parties, from industry, medical and general publications, and from government data and similar sources.
Ensifentrine is a Phase 3, first-in-class candidate for the maintenance treatment of COPD
Inhaled PDE3 and PDE4 inhibitor
Large market with
Ensifentrine
significant
novel profile
unmet need
▪
Novel dual MOA
▪
~$10B US sales1
▪
Positive P3 data on key
lung function measures
▪
>1M patients remain
including exacerbations
symptomatic despite
▪
Safety results consistent
dual/triple treatment2-4
with placebo
Targeted
commercial opportunity
Pulmonologists key to adoption5
Medicare Part B is expected to be an important reimbursement channel6
