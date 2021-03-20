Verona Pharma : 2021 AGM Notice

Verona Pharma plc

NOTICE & PROXY STATEMENT

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

April 27, 2021 1:00 p.m. (British Summer Time)

VERONA PHARMA PLC ONE CENTRAL SQUARE CARDIFF, CF10 1FS WALES, UNITED KINGDOM

VERONA PHARMA PLC

Registered office: One Central Square, Cardiff, CF10 1FS, Wales, U.K.

Incorporated in England and Wales with registered no. 5375156

March 19, 2021

Dear Shareholder:

2021 Annual General Meeting of Verona Pharma plc ("AGM")

This letter, the notice of AGM set out in this document ("Notice") and associated materials for the AGM are being sent to you because, as of March 12, 2021 (being the latest practicable date before the circulation of this document), you are registered as a holder of voting ordinary shares in the register of members of Verona Pharma plc (the "Company"). However, this letter, the Notice and associated materials will also be available to holders of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") and contain information relevant to holders of ADSs.

I confirm that our AGM will be held electronically as a telephone meeting at 1:00 p.m. British Summer Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The Notice is set out in this document and it contains the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM.

Impact of COVID-19

The health and wellbeing of the shareholders, employees and other stakeholders has been the Board of Directors' priority in the planning of the AGM. In light of the restrictions on movement and gatherings imposed by the UK Government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in accordance with our Articles, we have decided that the AGM will be held electronically as a telephone meeting.

The Board of Directors strongly encourages all shareholders to exercise their votes by submitting their proxy in advance of the AGM and to appoint the Chairman of the AGM as their proxy with their voting instructions to ensure that the AGM is quorate and to vote on the proposed resolutions. You will not be able to vote your shares at the AGM via teleconference.

The return of a completed form of proxy will not preclude a shareholder from attending the AGM by telephone, should they subsequently decide to do so, however you must appoint the Chairman of the AGM as your proxy for your vote to be counted.

The Board of Directors recognizes that the AGM provides an invaluable opportunity to engage directly with shareholders and to respond to any questions. Whilst there will be an opportunity for shareholders to attend a live Q&A session during the AGM, in order for the AGM to run in an expedient manner, the Board of Directors strongly encourages shareholders to submit any questions they may have relating to the business of the AGM in advance by email to the Company Secretary at ben.harber@shma.co.uk by 1:00 p.m. British Summer Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on April 23, 2021.

Action to be taken by holders of ordinary shares in the Company

If you are a holder of ADSs, please ignore this section and refer instead to the section below - "Holders of American Depositary Shares".

If you are a holder of voting ordinary shares in the Company, please vote on the proposed resolutions by appointing a proxy. A form of proxy for use at the AGM is enclosed. Whether or not you plan to attend the AGM via teleconference, you are strongly encouraged to appoint the Chairman of the AGM as your proxy

and to provide voting instructions in advance of the AGM. This is because neither shareholders nor any other named person will be able to attend the AGM in person and you will not be able to vote your shares at the AGM via teleconference.

Shareholders are urged to submit their proxies as early as possible using the form of proxy sent to them with this notice and return it in accordance with the instructions printed on the form so as to be received by the Company Secretary, Verona Pharma plc, c/o Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR by hand or by post, or by email toben.harber@shma.co.ukin accordance with the instructions printed thereon. In any event, it must be received by the Company Secretary by no later than 1:00 p.m. British Summer Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on April 23, 2021, or if the AGM is adjourned, not later than 48 hours before the time fixed for the holding of the adjourned meeting (excluding any day which is not a working day).

In order for your form of proxy to remain valid, you must continue to be registered as a holder of ordinary shares in the Company's register of members as of 1:00 p.m. British Summer Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on April 23, 2021. Therefore, if you sell or transfer your ordinary shares in the Company on or prior to April 23, 2021, your form of proxy can no longer be used and if submitted (whether before or after you sell or transfer your ordinary shares) will be treated as invalid. Please pass this document to the person who arranged the sale or transfer for delivery to the purchaser or transferee. The purchaser or transferee should contact the Company Secretary to request a new form of proxy for its use.

Should you elect to convert your holding of ordinary shares in the capital of the Company into an interest in the capital of the Company represented by ADSs before the AGM, you will cease to be a holder of ordinary shares in your own name and will not be entitled to vote at the AGM as an ordinary shareholder. You will also not be able to use the form of proxy that has been sent to you. However, you may be able to exercise your vote as a holder of an interest in the capital of the Company represented by ADSs - please refer to the next section - "Holders of American Depositary Shares."

Holders of American Depositary Shares

In order to exercise your vote as a holder of an interest in the capital of the Company represented by ADSs, you or your bank, broker or nominee must be registered as a holder of ADSs in the ADS register as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, March 12, 2021 (the "ADS Record Date").

If you hold ADSs through a bank, broker or nominee as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the ADS Record Date, the AGM documentation, including the ADS voting instructions, will be sent to your broker who should forward the materials to you. Please reach out to your broker to provide your voting instructions.

Please note that ADS voting instructions submitted by ADS holders must be received by Citibank, N.A. no later than 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Contact for ADS holders

If you have queries about how you can deliver voting instructions, please contact Citibank, N.A. - ADR Shareholder Services at tel: +1-877-248-4237 (toll free within the United States) or +1-781-575-4555 (for international callers) or by email:citibank@shareholders-online.comor at Citibank Shareholder Services, P.O. Box 43077, Providence, RI 02940-3077.

Contact at Verona Pharma

If at any point you require guidance, please contact Claire Poll, General Counsel, on email:claire.poll@veronapharma.com.

Recommendation

You will find an explanatory note in relation to each of the resolutions in the attached proxy statement. The Directors consider that each resolution is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole and is likely to promote the success of the Company. Accordingly, the Directors unanimouslyrecommend that Shareholders vote in favor of the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM, as they intend to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings.

Thank you for your ongoing support of Verona Pharma plc.

Yours faithfully,

David Ebsworth, Ph.D.

Chairman