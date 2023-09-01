Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Verra Mobility Corporation (“Verra” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRRM) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 28, 2023, Verra disclosed that its independent registered public accounting firm, Ernst & Young, LLP, had resigned.

On this news, Verra’s stock price fell $1.33 per share, or 6.8%, to close at $18.33 per share on August 29, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Verra securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

