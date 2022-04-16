Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Verra Mobility Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRRM   US92511U1025

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

(VRRM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 04:00:00 pm EDT
15.05 USD   +1.01%
01:55pROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Verra Mobility Corporation Investors With Losses Over $100K to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - VRRM
NE
04/05ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Verra Mobility Corporation Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - VRRM
PR
04/01Deutsche Bank Adjusts Verra Mobility Price Target to $18 From $17, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Verra Mobility Corporation Investors With Losses Over $100K to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - VRRM

04/16/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2022) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) resulting from allegations that Verra may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Verra securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=3848 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 28, 2022, Verra issued a press release "announc[ing] its filing of a Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to disclose that it will not be able to file its Form 10-K by its due date of March 1, 2022 and is not expected to do so within the 15-day extension period allowed by the Form." Verra further disclosed that "[d]uring its year-end 2021 financial statement review process, Verra Mobility Corporation (the "Company") determined that revenues from the Company's recently acquired Australian subsidiary, Redflex Holdings Limited, may not have been recorded in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The Company's Audit Committee is conducting an investigation of the circumstances surrounding these issues to determine, among other things, whether any related adjustment is necessary for the previously issued financial statements for the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2021."

On this news, Verra's stock price fell $0.85 per share, or 4.8%, to close at $16.80 per share on February 28, 2022, damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120645


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 541 M - -
Net income 2021 37,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 839 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 64,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 349 M 2 349 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,89x
EV / Sales 2022 4,71x
Nbr of Employees 640
Free-Float 99,0%
