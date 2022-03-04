Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Verra Mobility Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRRM   US92511U1025

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

(VRRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) on Behalf of Investors

03/04/2022 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Verra Mobility Corporation (“Verra” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRRM) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 28, 2022, Verra announced that revenues from its recently acquired Australian subsidiary, Redflex Holdings Limited, were not recorded in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The Company’s Audit Committee was investigating whether any related adjustment is necessary for the previously issued financial statements for the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2021. As a result, Verra would not timely file its 2021 annual report.

On this news, Verra’s stock fell $0.85, or 4.8%, to close at $16.80 per share on February 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Verra securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
05:02pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Verra Mobility Corporat..
BU
02:56pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Verra Mobil..
BU
09:37aVerra Mobility Names Craig Conti Chief Financial Officer
MT
09:16aVERRA MOBILITY : Appoints Craig Conti as Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K
PU
09:10aVERRA MOBILITY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure,..
AQ
03/02SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Verra..
PR
03/01VERRA MOBILITY ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Verra Mobility Corpora..
BU
02/28Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigati..
BU
02/28INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Verra Mobility ..
BU
02/28The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Verra Mobility Corporation ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 540 M - -
Net income 2021 37,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 739 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 69,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 549 M 2 549 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,09x
EV / Sales 2022 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 640
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Verra Mobility Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 16,33 $
Average target price 20,17 $
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Martin Roberts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patricia D. Chiodo Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Patrick J. Byrne Chairman
Jason Rivera Chief Technology Officer
John H. Rexford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION5.83%2 549
CLARIVATE PLC-40.86%9 552
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-6.77%4 016
JMDC INC.-26.22%3 093
SHANGHAI ATHUB CO.,LTD.3.74%2 051
UMANIS S.A.-20.20%240