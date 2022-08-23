The Technology Letter: Verra Mobility's CEO and the SPAC Phenomenon

Today, it is increasingly profitable. The company technically has an enviable gross profit margin of around ninety-four percent, though that is somewhat misleading, as there are service and product costs to Verra that fall below the line.

Instead, Roberts prefers Ebitda as a proper measure. On half-a-billion dollars of revenue last year, the company generated an Ebitda margin of almost fifty percent. And the company's adjusted Ebitda margin, Roberts's favorite measure of the business, is around three hundred million dollars annually, a margin of almost sixty percent.

Last year, Verra generated a couple hundred million in free cash flow, so real cash profits are also decent. "There is a lot of focus on free-cash-flow conversion" in the way the company operates, he says.

"To those numbers, we believe, and I think many in the market would say, we have not gotten credit for that, if you look at how we trade relative to peers," says Roberts.

The shares have done well this year, rising thirteen percent amidst a collapse in tech stocks, "but, relatively speaking, on a normalized basis, we would be trading at a much higher multiple for both our growth as well as our financial profile," contends Roberts.

"If you look at other companies that have similar growth profiles and margins," such as Fleetcor (ticker "FLT"), the Atlanta-based provider of "digital payment solutions," Roberts contends, "we would be undervalued from that perspective," based on a multiple of enterprise value divided by Ebitda.

Given that, "We are slightly under-appreciated by public markets."

For investors who are new to the stock, the object at present is to convince them that "there is this great business that is highly durable, that did very well during the pandemic even though we are exposed to travel," he notes.

"We have high growth prospects in really compelling markets, and we have a track record of deploying capital thoughtfully and smartly on behalf of shareholders.

"We are good bet, if you will," he says.

Roberts describes Verra as "a portfolio company" in the smart mobility market.

For Hertz and other fleet owners, Verra fully operates the process of keeping track of tollbooths, for example. "If you rented a car from Hertz and ran a toll, we were part of your journey," he explains. The company has patents on key enabling technology, such as the thing on the dashboard called a "shield box" that contains the EZPay transponder.

"Before us, a rental car could blow through EZPay and EZPay would not get paid," he notes. "We're like middleware from a tolling and violations standpoint," says Roberts, making an analogy to humble software that acts as plumbing between computer programs.

The company is also "the number one provider of [traffic] photo enforcement in North America," operating the red light cameras for municipalities.

Together, those two businesses - serving Hertz and other fleet owners, and serving municipalities, in fifteen countries around the world - make up the majority of revenue, while a third business, much smaller, automates parking enforcement for universities and small municipalities.

The contracts with the rental companies and municipalities tend to be multi-year agreements, supporting revenue for years to come. The function of being middleware, moreover, ties the company in deeply with a kind of ecosystem of customers and partners who depend on the company's capabilities.

"We have integrations with fifty-four toll authorities around the country," he notes. If you take a rental car over state lines, Verra does the billing and settlements to reconcile the different state tolling authorities.

Backing up the tech angle, Verra has some seasoned tech talent, including its chairman, Patrick J. Byrne, formerly the chief technologist of Danaher, the medical devices and life sciences company in Washington, D.C. (Not to be confused with Patrick M. Byrne, former CEO of discount online retailer Overstock dot com.)

The main challenge on Tuesday is likely to be convincing the Street of the company's prospects for growth. "Our belief is that we can be the global leader in smart mobility," Roberts tells me, "and what that looks like, financially, is to try to double our business every five years, so, maintain a fifteen percent compounded annual growth rate" of revenue.

The Street apparently doesn't see that yet. Consensus estimates are for only four percent revenue growth in 2023, down from an expected thirty percent rate this year. Revenue growth estimates in 2024 are similarly low, just about seven percent, on average.

But, Verra has "great line of sight to growth," Roberts insists. To encourage the Street, the company on Tuesday morning raised its outlook for this year for revenue and adjusted Ebitda. (The next quarterly earnings report is August 4th.)

Speaking more broadly, in the coming five to ten years, Roberts tells me, there will be a big emphasis at the company on "diversity," expanding the portfolio of businesses beyond the current offerings. "We do that through both organic, and through acquisitions," he contends.

There is the chance for Verra to "diversify into other forms of technology inside of commercial fleets," he says.

When Verra came public in 2018, it was getting a substantial amount of its revenue from the rental car companies, and Hertz, Avis and Enterprise are still just over a third of revenue in the most recent quarter, suggesting there's room to diversify beyond them.

There are some intriguing prospects. For example, consider electric vehicles. Charging the increasing number of vehicles is a large problem of infrastructure. Tesla and Rivian and others have not yet filled the world with enough charging stations to suit demand.

"EV charging is a topic that runs through both of our businesses," he says. "Cities need to think through infrastructure, providing that, paying for it, servicing it," he says. For the rental car companies, which have added hundreds of thousands of Teslas in some cases, they have a big customer service problem. "People still have range anxiety," notes Roberts.

"The capacity of infrastructure is so far behind the level of popularity of EVs, it's going to be many, many years before they're connected." Ostensibly, it's up to Tesla and Rivian and the other car makers to build out the charging network. But Roberts sees potential for additional kinds of approaches.

"What about vehicles that can run around and charge people?" he offers, meaning, a mobile charging station that comes to your car rather than you hunting for a charger.

Some companies are working on just that kind of approach, he tells me. That is the kind of thing that shows there are lots of ways to potentially help the rental-car companies. It's a purely hypothetical example, Verra is not currently working on mobile charging, but when I ask, Could such a thing that be a meaningful new business for Verra, Roberts replies, "Could it? Yeah, I think so."

To approach such new opportunities, acquisition is the preferred route for Verra, he says.

"We've done a fair amount of M&A over the course of my time at the business," says Roberts, who has been with the company for eight years, the last four of them as CEO.

"We're better at using our balance sheet" to accelerate an existing business, he says, "rather than necessarily starting a brand-new business."

Deals that have bolstered the business include the November acquisition of T2, a maker of technology for managing parking in venues, for $347 million.

Future deals will bring that diversity he's seeking.

"There's this great business as is, if you add in capital deployment, boy, there's a really great future here," he says. "Because we generate a lot of free cash flow, we can invest in really good businesses, continue to bring those into the fold, continue to diversify, and add solutions to our customers."

The road show this week is the "non-deal" kind, no new equity or debt raise. Verra has enough free cash flow not to need new financing. But larger deals would certainly require tapping debt markets.

The company "carries three and a half times leverage" as a goal, he notes, which Verra is able "to de-lever very, very quickly," he says, from the resulting cash flows.

The price of that financing, of course, is nowadays a bit higher than it was just a short while ago.

"The asking prices are coming down, but the cost of acquiring is going up - I don't know if it's a one-to-one relationship, but, clearly, it's getting much more expensive to do deals."

Higher prices means striking a balance between M&A and other uses of cash that Roberts finds important.

"We want to be shareholder-friendly," he tells me, an intent proven, he says, by the company doing a hundred million of share buybacks since August, followed by a new repurchase program put in place in May for $125 million.

With growth prospects and shareholder returns on display on Tuesday, says Roberts, "Hopefully, people will walk away saying, 'I know who they are, I know what they're doing, I believe in the management team, and they're going to execute well, and $16 is a bargain for a stock like this.'"

And what of the SPAC? Is it dead? I ask Roberts.

"It's a good question," he says. There is a lot of flotsam and jetsam out there, he observers, a landscape of SPAC failures. It's not just an image change they need, like Verra. Many of those duds may never be resuscitated, he suggests, as the capital markets may not ever again look so kindly on them.

"Who is going to fund you when you had a forty-billion-dollar valuation but now you're trading at a dollar?"