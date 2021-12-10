Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Verra Mobility Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRRM   US92511U1025

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

(VRRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VERRA MOBILITY : announces Secondary offering of approximately 8.2 million shares of Common Stock - Form 8-K

12/10/2021 | 04:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VERRA MOBILITY announces Secondary offering of approximately 8.2 million shares of Common Stock

MESA, Ariz., December 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) ("Verra Mobility" or the "Company"), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today that one of its principal shareholders, an affiliate of Platinum Equity, LLC (the "Selling Stockholder"), has commenced a secondary offering of 8,207,821 shares of its Class A common stock (the "Offering"). The Company is not offering any shares of its Class A common stock in the Offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares offered by the Selling Stockholder.

BofA Securities is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering.

An automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (including a prospectus) relating to these securities became effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Offering is being made solely by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem - one that brings together

vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through integration and connectivity with hundreds of tolling and issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments, and school districts across North America, operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that address the public offering, are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. You should not place reliance on these statements. These statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "seek," "will," "may" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include those described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC and on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this release, and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand the Company's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.

Investor Relations Contact

IR@verramobility.com

Disclaimer

Verra Mobility Corporation published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 21:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
04:33pVERRA MOBILITY : announces Secondary offering of approximately 8.2 million shares of Commo..
PU
04:25pVERRA MOBILITY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial ..
AQ
12/08Verra Mobility Reports Pricing of Share Sale by Stockholder
MT
12/07Verra Mobility Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock By A Selling Stockh..
PR
12/07Verra Mobility Principal Shareholder to Sell 8.2 Million Class A Common Shares
MT
12/07Verra Mobility Announces Secondary Offering Of Approximately 8.2 Million Shares Of Comm..
PR
12/07VERRA MOBILITY : Completes Acquisition of T2 Systems - Form 8-K
PU
12/07VERRA MOBILITY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisitio..
AQ
12/07Verra Mobility Closes T2 Systems Buyout Deal With Thoma Bravo
MT
12/07Verra Mobility Appoints Adam Blake to its Executive Leadership Team
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 538 M - -
Net income 2021 36,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 739 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 63,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 266 M 2 266 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,59x
EV / Sales 2022 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 640
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Verra Mobility Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 14,52 $
Average target price 20,17 $
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Martin Roberts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patricia D. Chiodo Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jacob Kotzubei Chairman
Jason Rivera Chief Technology Officer
John H. Rexford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION8.20%2 266
CLARIVATE PLC-17.70%16 789
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED19.89%4 171
JMDC INC.36.13%4 092
SHANGHAI ATHUB CO.,LTD.-20.25%1 799
UMANIS S.A.61.44%293