Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Verra Mobility Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRRM   US92511U1025

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

(VRRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Verra Mobility : Announces Patrick Byrne Appointed Chairman of Board of Directors - Form 8-K

12/28/2021 | 09:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Verra Mobility Announces Patrick Byrne Appointed Chairman of Board of Directors

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today that Patrick Byrne has been appointed to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors succeeding Jacob Kotzubei.

Mr. Byrne joined the Board in November 2020 and has served as a member of the Company's Audit Committee and chaired the Company's Compensation Committee.

Mr. Kotzubei resigned from the Board in December following the sale by PE Greenlight Holdings, LLC of all of its remaining outstanding shares of Verra Mobility on December 10, 2021.

"Verra Mobility is well-positioned to capitalize on growing urban mobility trends and to help customers solve emerging transportation complexities," said Patrick Byrne, Chairman, Verra Mobility. "I am honored to chair this Board of talented professionals who embody the Company's core values and share its vision of making transportation safer and easier globally."

"I am excited to welcome Patrick Byrne as Chairman. His breadth and depth of experience will be instrumented in helping us continue our journey of becoming a global leader in intelligent transportation and road safety solutions," said David Roberts, President and CEO, Verra Mobility. "We also extend our sincerest thanks to Jacob Kotzubei for his leadership during our period of tremendous growth."

Mr. Byrne is also the Chief Executive Officer of GE Digital, the software division of General Electric. He previously served as the Senior Vice President of Fortive where he led the company's Product Realization business. He has also held senior leadership roles at Danaher, Tektronix, Intermec, Agilent Technologies, and Hewlett-Packard.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company operating in more than 15 countries, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem - one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve the most complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through integration and connectivity with hundreds of tolling and issuing authorities. Verra Mobility fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America, operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras.

Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Verra Mobility's plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs and intentions and other statements including words such as "hope," "anticipate," "may," "believe," "expect," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of the Verra Mobility, as of the date of this release, and Verra Mobility disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in Verra Mobility's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC and on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Verra Mobility's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions and estimates used as a basis for the forward-looking statements.

Media Relations:Investor Relations:

Eric Krantz IR@verramobility.com

eric.krantz@verramobility.com

Phone: (480) 596-4862

1150 North Alma School Road, Mesa, Arizona 85201 ● TEL 480.443.7000 ● www.verramobility.com

Disclaimer

Verra Mobility Corporation published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 21:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
09:37pVERRA MOBILITY : Announces Patrick Byrne Appointed Chairman of Board of Directors - Form 8..
PU
09:30pVERRA MOBILITY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial S..
AQ
09:11pVerra Mobility Names New Chairman
MT
09:06pVerra Mobility Announces Patrick Byrne Appointed Chairman of Board of Directors
PR
05:17aVERRA MOBILITY : 2021's Worst Red-Light Runners Caught on Video
PU
12/20VERRA MOBILITY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fin..
AQ
12/20Verra Mobility Corporation Announces Resignation of Jacob Kotzubei as Chairman of the B..
CI
12/10VERRA MOBILITY : announces Secondary offering of approximately 8.2 million shares of Commo..
PU
12/10VERRA MOBILITY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial ..
AQ
12/08Verra Mobility Reports Pricing of Share Sale by Stockholder
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 539 M - 401 M
Net income 2021 37,0 M - 27,5 M
Net Debt 2021 739 M - 550 M
P/E ratio 2021 67,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 438 M 2 438 M 1 816 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,89x
EV / Sales 2022 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 640
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Verra Mobility Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 15,62 $
Average target price 20,17 $
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Martin Roberts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patricia D. Chiodo Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jason Rivera Chief Technology Officer
John H. Rexford Independent Director
Cynthia Ann Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION16.39%2 438
CLARIVATE PLC-17.27%16 879
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED22.76%4 312
JMDC INC.46.23%4 185
SHANGHAI ATHUB CO.,LTD.-15.01%1 781
UMANIS S.A.65.36%302