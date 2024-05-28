The American Journal of Public Health released a study that evaluated the effects of implementing a Vision Zero program on the health of Medicaid enrollees. The study measured traffic injuries and expenditures from 2009-2021 and compared New York City with surrounding counties that did not have traffic reform policies. The results showed a clear impact after Vision Zero was introduced.

Overall, the study highlights the effectiveness of comprehensive traffic safety policies like Vision Zero in reducing injuries and healthcare costs, particularly for vulnerable populations.

Some of the key findings include:

Vision Zero's impact: The policy, which was started in 2014, involved various interventions like speed limit reductions, infrastructure changes, and educational campaigns. It led to a significant decrease in traffic injuries among NYC's Medicaid enrollees by an estimated 30% compared to surrounding counties that lacked such reforms. This translates to roughly 77.5 fewer injuries per 100,000 person-years.

The study's conclusion stated: "Vision Zero resulted in substantial protection for socioeconomically disadvantaged populations known to face heightened risk of injury." It also embraced the public health implications of Vision Zero policies stating that "research adds to the evidence on how and in what circumstances comprehensive traffic policies protect public health."

