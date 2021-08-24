Verra Mobility : Q2 2021 Investor Presentation

Forward-looking statements

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include projected financial information.

Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of Verra Mobility Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Verra Mobility") are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of payment delays related to the outstanding receivables with the City of New York Department of Transportation ("NYCDOT") (2) the disruption to our business and results of operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; (3) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenues from key customers in the rental car industry and from photo enforcement programs; (4) customer concentration in our Commercial Services and Government Solutions segments; (5) decreases in the prevalence of automated photo enforcement or the use of tolling; (6) risks and uncertainties related to our government contracts, including but not limited to administrative hurdles, legislative changes, termination rights, audits and investigations; (7) decreased interest in outsourcing from our customers; (8) our ability to properly perform under our contracts and otherwise satisfy our customers; (9) our ability to compete in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving market; (10) our ability to keep up with technological developments and changing customer preferences;

the success of our new products and changes to existing products and services; (12) our ability to successfully integrate our recent or future acquisitions;

failures in or breaches of our networks or systems, including as a result of cyber-attacks; and (14) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Verra Mobility.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including the projections, which speak only as of the date made. Verra Mobility does not undertake any commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Margin and Pro Forma Adjusted Revenue. Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, as adjusted as described in this presentation for historical costs and estimated cost savings and synergies. Free Cash Flow is defined as EBITDA minus capital expenditures and Free Cash Flow Margin is defined as Free Cash Flow divided by revenue. Pro Forma Adjusted Revenue adjusts revenue for non-cash amortization of contract incentive and certain pre-acquisition results. You can find the reconciliation of these measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures elsewhere in this presentation.

Verra Mobility believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Verra Mobility's financial condition and results of operations. Verra Mobility's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare Verra Mobility's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining management incentive compensation, and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in monthly financial reports prepared for management and Verra Mobility's board of directors. Verra Mobility believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. Management of Verra Mobility does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, and therefore the non-GAAP measures of Verra Mobility included in this presentation may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.