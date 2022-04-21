Verra Mobility : Q4 2021 Investor Presentation

Investor Overview

Verra Mobility Q4 Investor Presentation

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include projected financial information.

Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of Verra Mobility Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Verra Mobility" or the "Company") are based on current expectations and judgements of the Company as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements hereafter. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to (1) the impacts on our operations and business resulting from our delayed 2021 Form 10-K filing (2) the disruption to our business and results of operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; (3) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenues from key customers in the rental car industry and from photo enforcement programs; (4) customer concentration in our Commercial Services and Government Solutions segments; (5) decreases in the prevalence of automated photo enforcement or the use of tolling; (6) risks and uncertainties related to our government contracts, including but not limited to administrative hurdles, legislative changes, termination rights, audits and investigations; (7) decreased interest in outsourcing from our customers; (8) our ability to properly perform under our contracts and otherwise satisfy our customers; (9) our ability to compete in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving market; (10) our ability to keep up with technological developments and changing customer preferences; (11) the success of our new products and changes to existing products and services; (12) our ability to successfully integrate our recent or future acquisitions; (13) failures in or breaches of our networks or systems, including as a result of cyber-attacks; and (14) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Verra Mobility. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are further described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents filed with the SEC from time to time.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including the projections, which speak only as of the date made. Verra Mobility does not undertake any commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Margin and Pro Forma Adjusted Revenue. Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted as described in this presentation for historical costs and estimated cost savings and synergies. Free Cash Flow is defined as EBITDA minus capital expenditures, and Free Cash Flow Margin is defined as Free Cash Flow divided by total revenue. Pro Forma Adjusted Revenue adjusts total revenue for non-cash amortization of contract incentive and certain pre-acquisition results. These non-GAAP financial measures may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. As a result, they may not be comparable to similarly titled performance measures presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measurements to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measurements have been provided elsewhere in this presentation.

Verra Mobility uses these non-GAAP financial metrics to measure its performance from period to period both at the consolidated level as well as within its operating segments, to evaluate and fund incentive compensation programs and to compare its results to those of its competitors. In addition, the Company also believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors regarding financial and business trends related to the Company's results of operations and that when non-GAAP financial information is viewed with GAAP financial information, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of the Company's ongoing operating performance. These non-GAAP measures have certain limitations as analytical tools and should not be used as substitutes for net income, cash flows from operations, earnings per share or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

VERRA MOBILITY

Who We Are

SAFE. SMART. CONNECTED.

A global leader in smart transportation, we work alongside our customers to relentlessly develop customized technology solutions to solve complex transportation challenges.

Building safer cities Enabling smarter roadways Developing more by installing, maintaining by providing the integrated connected systems and managing leading technology to help rental car by seamlessly connecting technology that positively companies and large fleet people, technology and impacts driver behavior operators manage tolls, data across the smart and enhances road safety. violations, and vehicle title and mobility ecosystem. registrations.

As mobility becomes more complex, connected and automated, Verra Mobility works behind the scenes to help make transportation safer and easier.

WE OPERATE IN THREE BUSINESS SEGMENTS

Who We Are

Business Unit

Business Model

What we do

Who we serve

Commercial Services $261M Service Revenue*

The Commercial Services segment generates revenue by providing fully outsourced tolling and violations management and title and registration services to our customers through integrated technologies that both reduce cost and add value.

▪ Rental Car Companies (RACs)

▪ Fleet Management Companies (FMCs)

▪ Large Fleet Operators Government Solutions $228M Service Revenue* The Government Solutions segment generates revenue by contracting with municipalities and school districts to provide the hardware, software, installation, maintenance and support they need to identify, issue, enforce, and successfully adjudicate traffic violations.

▪ Municipalities

▪ Counties

▪ School districts

▪ Other governmental entities Management Parking Solutions $4M Service Revenue* Municipalities/Universities Software Violators The Parking Solutions segment provides an integrated suite of parking software and hardware solutions that includes curbside management, mobile payments, contactless transactions and transportation demand management. * TTM Service Revenue for the period ending December 31, 2021; Parking Solutions represents T2 Systems post-closing (December 7, 2021)

▪ Universities

▪ Municipalities

▪ Healthcare

▪ Commercial/Private Operators

COMMERCIAL SERVICES

Providing tolling, violation management and title/registration services

Toll Management

Violations

Title and Registration

Rental fleet toll collection and management, reducing in-house administrative burdens while providing convenience to the driver - daily or flat fee

Manage toll, parking and photo enforcement violations for rental car and commercial fleets, reducing violation-related expenses and late fees

Rental car and commercial fleet title and registration for data management and services fee

Commercial fleet toll collection and management driving value for customers

European toll and violation collection and management for issuing authorities for administrative fees

United States & a portion of Canada

United States & Europe

United States

$261M Service Revenue*

* TTM Service Revenue for the period ending December 31, 2021