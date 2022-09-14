Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Verra Mobility Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRRM   US92511U1025

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

(VRRM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
16.55 USD   +1.01%
09:01aVerra Mobility To Present at the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference
PR
08/31VERRA MOBILITY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/23THE TECHNOLOGY LETTER : Verra Mobility's CEO and the SPAC Phenomenon
PU
Verra Mobility : Vision Zero and Sustainable Solutions

09/14/2022 | 11:40am EDT
Verra Mobility is a global leader in smart mobility technology that makes transportation safer, smarter and more connected.

They enable smarter roadways by providing integrated technology to manage tolls, violations and vehicle registrations for our commercial customers. As cities become smarter and mobility becomes more complex, connected and automated, Verra Mobility makes life safer and easier on the road ahead.

Jon Baldwin, EVP of Government Solutions will be joining a panel at MOVE America to discuss how new tech is reducing traffic flow and increasing safety.

Disclaimer

Verra Mobility Corporation published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 15:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 736 M - -
Net income 2022 78,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 084 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 509 M 2 509 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,88x
EV / Sales 2023 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 370
Free-Float 96,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 16,38 $
Average target price 19,83 $
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Martin Roberts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig C. Conti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Patrick J. Byrne Chairman
Jason Rivera Chief Technology Officer
John H. Rexford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION6.16%2 509
CLARIVATE PLC-49.96%7 927
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-1.41%4 148
KEHUA DATA CO., LTD.7.78%2 612
JMDC INC.-31.93%2 317
COMPUTER AGE MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED-2.38%1 602