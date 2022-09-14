Verra Mobility : Vision Zero and Sustainable Solutions

Verra Mobility is a global leader in smart mobility technology that makes transportation safer, smarter and more connected.

They enable smarter roadways by providing integrated technology to manage tolls, violations and vehicle registrations for our commercial customers. As cities become smarter and mobility becomes more complex, connected and automated, Verra Mobility makes life safer and easier on the road ahead.

Jon Baldwin, EVP of Government Solutions will be joining a panel at MOVE America to discuss how new tech is reducing traffic flow and increasing safety.