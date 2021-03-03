Verra Mobility : Danish Transport Authority Selects Verra Mobility for Foreign Vehicle Collections

Verra Mobility's services will stem Denmark's challenge with unpaid violations from foreign visitors

MESA, AZ. - Verra Mobility Corporation, (NASDAQ: VRRM), a global leader in smart transportation, has been chosen by the Danish Transport Authority to collect unpaid parking fees from foreign visitors to Denmark. Through its wholly owned subsidiary in the UK, Euro Parking Collections PLC, Verra Mobility started executing on the three-year agreement at the beginning of this year.

In recent years, The Danish Transport Authority has only been able to collect 17% of the parking expenses charged to foreign vehicles. With the majority of parking violations being issued to foreign trucks, and without a way to enforce or collect on unpaid parking fees, the problem finally has an end in sight in Denmark.

'Solving for complex problems across the mobility ecosystem is what we do,' said Tsjerk-Friso Roelfzema, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Verra Mobility Europe. We look forward to working with the Danish Transport Authority to increase parking fee revenue through our foreign violation collection services, which will certainly help to reduce unpaid foreign parking fees. With motorway congestion and costs on the rise within the overall mobility system, our years of experience across Europe uniquely position us to effectively and quickly support emerging transportation programs and policies like this one in Denmark.'

Verra Mobility's violation management and foreign collection services in Europe include vehicle country identification, owner tracing, notification processing, outstanding debt collection, customer service and general program administration.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem - one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

About EPC

Euro Parking Collection plc (EPC) specialises in the identification, notification and collection of unpaid traffic and public transport related fees, charges and penalties issued to foreign registered vehicles (FRV) or persons across Europe.

At present, EPC works on behalf of more than 450 issuing organisations in 15 European countries. These organisations are primarily made up of public and police authorities, councils, municipalities, national government agencies, road toll operators and private parking companies. A full list can be viewed under Issuing Organisations.

EPC has access to various vehicle licensing authorities around Europe to assist in performing its function of correctly identifying the registered owner/keeper.

