Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Verra Mobility Corporation    VRRM

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

(VRRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Verra Mobility : Danish Transport Authority Selects Verra Mobility for Foreign Vehicle Collections

03/03/2021 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Verra Mobility's services will stem Denmark's challenge with unpaid violations from foreign visitors

MESA, AZ. - Verra Mobility Corporation, (NASDAQ: VRRM), a global leader in smart transportation, has been chosen by the Danish Transport Authority to collect unpaid parking fees from foreign visitors to Denmark. Through its wholly owned subsidiary in the UK, Euro Parking Collections PLC, Verra Mobility started executing on the three-year agreement at the beginning of this year.

In recent years, The Danish Transport Authority has only been able to collect 17% of the parking expenses charged to foreign vehicles. With the majority of parking violations being issued to foreign trucks, and without a way to enforce or collect on unpaid parking fees, the problem finally has an end in sight in Denmark.

'Solving for complex problems across the mobility ecosystem is what we do,' said Tsjerk-Friso Roelfzema, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Verra Mobility Europe. We look forward to working with the Danish Transport Authority to increase parking fee revenue through our foreign violation collection services, which will certainly help to reduce unpaid foreign parking fees. With motorway congestion and costs on the rise within the overall mobility system, our years of experience across Europe uniquely position us to effectively and quickly support emerging transportation programs and policies like this one in Denmark.'

Verra Mobility's violation management and foreign collection services in Europe include vehicle country identification, owner tracing, notification processing, outstanding debt collection, customer service and general program administration.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem - one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

About EPC

Euro Parking Collection plc (EPC) specialises in the identification, notification and collection of unpaid traffic and public transport related fees, charges and penalties issued to foreign registered vehicles (FRV) or persons across Europe.

At present, EPC works on behalf of more than 450 issuing organisations in 15 European countries. These organisations are primarily made up of public and police authorities, councils, municipalities, national government agencies, road toll operators and private parking companies. A full list can be viewed under Issuing Organisations.

EPC has access to various vehicle licensing authorities around Europe to assist in performing its function of correctly identifying the registered owner/keeper.

Related Links:

http://www.verramobility.com

http://www.www.epcplc.com

Disclaimer

Verra Mobility Corporation published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 22:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
05:41pVERRA MOBILITY  : Danish Transport Authority Selects Verra Mobility for Foreign ..
PU
05:41pVERRA MOBILITY  : New Commercial Services Leader, Steven C. Lalla
PU
03/02VERRA MOBILITY  : Credit Suisse Raises Verra Mobility's Price Target to $16 from..
MT
03/01VERRA MOBILITY  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
03/01VERRA MOBILITY  : Swings to Q4 Loss as Revenue Decreases
MT
03/01VERRA MOBILITY CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
03/01VERRA MOBILITY  : Q4 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
03/01VERRA MOBILITY  : Q4 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
03/01VERRA MOBILITY  : Earnings Flash (VRRM) VERRA MOBILITY Reports Q4 Revenue $100.2..
MT
03/01VERRA MOBILITY  : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 430 M - -
Net income 2021 26,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 638 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 87,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 254 M 2 254 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,72x
EV / Sales 2022 5,31x
Nbr of Employees 640
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Verra Mobility Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 16,71 $
Last Close Price 13,89 $
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Martin Roberts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patricia D. Chiodo CFO, Principal Financial & Accounting Officer
Jacob Kotzubei Chairman
Jason Rivera Chief Technology Officer
John H. Rexford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION3.50%2 254
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.1.71%192 155
ERICSSON AB10.20%42 870
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.1.53%41 702
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.5.75%30 398
NOKIA OYJ7.35%23 032
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ