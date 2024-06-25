As a leader in smart mobility technology solutions, we are partnering with a leader in artificial intelligence and spatial analytics, Hayden AI, to offer next-generation technology solutions to customers across the U.S. Our partnership will deliver a seamless technology platform designed to improve road safety, sustainability, and public transit reliability and accessibility.

While the partnership will leverage Hayden AI's mobile perception technology, Verra Mobility will contribute its customer integration experience to provide cities and transit agencies with a best-in-class program for automated bus lane, bike lane, bus stop, and double-parking enforcement solutions.

The collaboration will deliver a privacy-based, customer-centric platform that leverages machine learning to continuously adapt to the needs of each customer and create a comprehensive mobility solution for communities across the nation.

Clients and cities will receive added value through a multi-solution approach that works to decrease commute times and congestion and increase accessibility, which will ultimately deliver more reliable schedules for riders. This also adds value to communities through increased ridership, reduced exhaust pollution from idling buses, and increased bicycle safety.

Partnership contributions

Verra Mobility is the largest mobility event-processing company, capturing more than 50 million events across the globe last year. With more than 30 years of experience, we will deliver quality, reliability, and a proven capacity to process the needs of customers. As a large, scalable organization with proven financial strength, we have the unique ability to cater to communities of all sizes - from complicated large metropolitans to the unique needs of smaller municipalities.

Hayden AI will use its mobile perception platform mounted on transit buses to detect and identify instances of illegal parking in bus lanes, bus stops, bike lanes, and other dangerous no-parking zones. This technology uses edge processing to detect traffic violations in real-time and keep data secure.

Leadership insight

"This is an exciting opportunity that allows us to offer the most up-to-date, adaptable technology to our customers, bringing them a more powerful tool to speed up transit and improve the commuter experience," said Jon Baldwin, executive vice president of government solutions, Verra Mobility. "With our event automation, citizens will be able to get where they need to go faster, safer, and more efficiently, while transportation agencies will have real-time data insight to improve road congestion and increase ridership."

"Hayden AI is excited to partner with Verra Mobility. By combining our innovative technology with Verra Mobility's event processing platform we can improve safety, reliability, and accessibility for even more transit agencies," said Chris Carson, PhD, founder and CEO of Hayden AI. "Integrating our vision AI platform with Verra Mobility's back-end will allow us to leverage our strengths and build on a solution designed to increase on-time arrivals, reduce carbon emissions, enhance safety and accessibility, and encourage more transit ridership."