    VRCA   US92511W1080

VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(VRCA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:27 2022-08-05 am EDT
3.295 USD   +3.94%
FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/05/2022 | 11:21am EDT
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Verrica" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: VRCA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 28, 2021, and May 24, 2022, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 5, 2022.          

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Verrica suffered from manufacturing problems at its contract manufacturer's facility during bulk production of its lead product candidate, VP-102. These deficiencies had not been successfully remediated when the Company resubmitted its NDA for VP-102 to the FDA. This failure was likely to impact the chances of regulatory approval for the Company's product candidate. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Verrica, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/final-deadline-alert-the-schall-law-firm-encourages-investors-in-verrica-pharmaceuticals-inc-with-losses-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301600790.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2022
