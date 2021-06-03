Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRCA   US92511W1080

VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(VRCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. - VRCA

06/03/2021 | 01:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Verrica" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VRCA).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Verrica and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 1, 2021, Verrica issued a press release announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") extended the review period by three months for its New Drug Application ("NDA") of VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum (molluscum), a highly contagious viral skin disease.  Specifically, the press release indicated that "[o]n May 26, the company was informed by the FDA that the information submitted has been designated a major amendment, and therefore, the FDA will take an additional three months to review the submitted information."  The press release further stated that "[t]he Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date has also been postponed by three months to September 23, 2021."  

On this news, Verrica's stock price fell $0.96 per share, or 8.52%, to close at $10.30 per share on June 1, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-verrica-pharmaceuticals-inc---vrca-301304710.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
01:04aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
06/01VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS  : Northland Adjusts Price Target on Verrica Pharmaceuti..
MT
05/31VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS  : Company Presentation
PU
05/31VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS  : Announces Extension of FDA Review Period of its NDA f..
AQ
05/28VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS  : Announces Extension of FDA Review Period of its NDA f..
PU
05/28VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
05/28VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS'  : Skin Disease Drug Review Period Extended by US FDA
MT
05/28VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS  : Company Presentation
PU
05/28Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Extension of FDA Review Period of its NDA f..
GL
05/26Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Jefferies Virtual Heal..
GL
More news